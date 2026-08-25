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From Diagnoses to Treatments, Why Americans Use AI Chatbots for Health

Do Americans think chatbots help or hurt people using them for loneliness, depression or stress?

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Table of Contents
  1. From Diagnoses to Treatments, Why Americans Use AI Chatbots for Health
  2. Do Americans think chatbots help or hurt people using them for loneliness, depression or stress?
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology
About this research

This Pew Research Center report looks at Americans’ use and views of chatbots for health.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our work studying Americans’ views of medicine and health to explore how Americans use chatbots for health.

Learn more about Pew Research Center, our research on medicine and health and other research on science and society.

How did we do this?

For this report, we surveyed 3,488 U.S. adults from June 22 to 28, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this report, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Key takeaways:

  • Americans are more likely to say chatbots do more to hurt than help people who use them for support with loneliness, depression or stress.
  • Younger adults are largely pessimistic that chatbots can help people who use them for social and mental health support.
  • But sizable shares of Americans aren’t sure. Older adults are especially likely to be unsure of chatbots’ impact on people using them for these reasons.
  • Asian adults stand out as being more positive about using chatbot for social and mental health support.

At a time of public debate and high-profile cases of chatbot use for social and mental health, a new Pew Research Center survey finds that, on balance, Americans say chatbots do more to hurt than help people who use them for loneliness, depression or stress.

Americans more likely to say chatbots hurt more than help people who use them for support with loneliness, depression
% of U.S. adults who say AI chatbots do more to __ people who use them to get support for each of the following
Chart
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.
“From Diagnoses to Treatments, Why Americans Use AI Chatbots for Health”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans more likely to say chatbots hurt more than help people who use them for support with loneliness, depression
% of U.S. adults who say AI chatbots do more to __ people who use them to get support for each of the following
HurtHelpNeither help nor hurtNot sure
Loneliness39191427
Depression36171433
Stress29221831
Download data as .csv
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.
“From Diagnoses to Treatments, Why Americans Use AI Chatbots for Health”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
  • Using chatbots for loneliness: 39% say they do more to hurt people, while 19% say they do more to help.
  • Using chatbots for depression: 36% say they do more to hurt, while 17% say they do more to help.
  • Using chatbots for stress: There’s less of a difference in opinion for using chatbots for stress, but still, 29% say they do more to hurt, while 22% say they do more to help.

But sizable shares of Americans are unsure of AI’s impact on people who use them for social and mental health support. About three-in-ten say they’re not sure about AI’s impact on loneliness, depression or stress. And between 14% and 18% don’t lean one way or the other, saying AI neither helps nor hurts people who use them for support with these struggles.

This analysis is based on a broader Pew Research Center survey exploring Americans’ views on and experiences with AI in healthcare, conducted June 22-28, 2026, among 3,488 U.S. adults. For more, read: From Diagnoses to Treatments, Why Americans Use AI Chatbots for Health

Related: Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact

Related: Where Do Americans Get Health Information, and What Do They Trust?

Differences by age: About half of adults under 30 say chatbots hurt people who use these tools as support for loneliness

Younger adults are more likely than older adults to say they use chatbots for emotional support. Yet, younger Americans are largely pessimistic that chatbots can help people who use them for social and mental health support. About half of adults under 30 (49%) say chatbots do more to hurt people who use them for loneliness, and 41% say the same for depression. Far fewer say chatbots do more to help people with loneliness and depression (23% each).

Many older adults unsure about whether chatbots help or hurt for social and mental health
% of U.S. adults who say AI chatbots do more to __ people who use them to get support for each of the following
Chart
Note: Respondents who said “Neither help nor hurt” (shares ranging from 12% to 19%) or did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.
“From Diagnoses to Treatments, Why Americans Use AI Chatbots for Health”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Many older adults unsure about whether chatbots help or hurt for social and mental health
% of U.S. adults who say AI chatbots do more to __ people who use them to get support for each of the following
Age groupMental HealthHurtHelpNot sure
Ages 18-29Loneliness492315
30-49Loneliness402325
50-64Loneliness361929
65+Loneliness321140
Ages 18-29 Depression412320
30-49Depression362030
50-64Depression341535
65+Depression32846
Ages 18-29 Stress323021
30-49Stress282529
50-64Stress292032
65+Stress271344
Download data as .csv
Note: Respondents who said “Neither help nor hurt” (shares ranging from 12% to 19%) or did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.
“From Diagnoses to Treatments, Why Americans Use AI Chatbots for Health”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Of those who take a side, by a wide margin, adults across age groups say chatbots do more to hurt than help people who use them to get support with loneliness or depression.

Using chatbots for stress is one area where younger Americans aren’t as likely to say they will hurt. Adults under 50 are about equally likely to say chatbots help as say they hurt.

Across the board, older adults are far more likely to be uncertain. The largest shares of adults 65 and older – four-in-ten or more – say they are not sure if AI chatbots do more to help or hurt people who use then for loneliness, depression or stress.

Differences by race and ethnicity: Asian adults are more positive toward chatbot use for social and mental health support

Asian adults are the only racial or ethnic group that skews more positive than negative for any of the items we asked about. (Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.)

Asian adults more positive about chatbots for social and mental health support
% of U.S. adults who say AI chatbots do more to __ people who use them to get support for each of the following
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: Respondents who said “Neither help nor hurt” (shares ranging from 13% to 21%) or did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.
“From Diagnoses to Treatments, Why Americans Use AI Chatbots for Health”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Asian adults more positive about chatbots for social and mental health support
% of U.S. adults who say AI chatbots do more to __ people who use them to get support for each of the following
DemographicMental HealthHurtHelpNot sure
WhiteLoneliness431628
HispanicLoneliness352326
BlackLoneliness302134
Asian*Loneliness253722
WhiteDepression391434
HispanicDepression312232
BlackDepression251640
Asian*Depression263027
WhiteStress311933
HispanicStress282628
BlackStress212336
Asian*Stress213425
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: Respondents who said “Neither help nor hurt” (shares ranging from 13% to 21%) or did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.
“From Diagnoses to Treatments, Why Americans Use AI Chatbots for Health”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

When it comes to people using AI chatbots for loneliness, Asian adults are more likely to say chatbots do more to help than hurt (37% vs. 25%).

The same for stress: 34% of Asian adults say chatbots do more to help, compared with 21% who say they do more to hurt.

Views of chatbot use for depression among Asian adults are more mixed: Similar shares say chatbots do more to help versus hurt (30% vs. 26%).

This follows overall racial and ethnic differences in how adults use and view AI even after accounting for education and income. Asian adults tend to stand out for their higher optimism about AI.

There were modest or no differences by gender, education or income.

Next: Acknowledgments
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Table of Contents

  1. From Diagnoses to Treatments, Why Americans Use AI Chatbots for Health
  2. Do Americans think chatbots help or hurt people using them for loneliness, depression or stress?
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology