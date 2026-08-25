Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/science.
Primary research team
Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research
Galen Stocking, Associate Director, Science and Society Research
Brian Kennedy, Senior Researcher
Giancarlo Pasquini, Former Research Associate
Emma Kikuchi, Research Analyst
Isabelle Pula, Former Research Assistant
Editorial and graphic design
Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant
Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer
Communications and web publishing
Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer
In addition, Shifra Dayak supported number checking this report, and the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.