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From Diagnoses to Treatments, Why Americans Use AI Chatbots for Health

Acknowledgments

By , and
Table of Contents
  1. From Diagnoses to Treatments, Why Americans Use AI Chatbots for Health
  2. Do Americans think chatbots help or hurt people using them for loneliness, depression or stress?
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/science.

Primary research team       

Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research
Galen Stocking, Associate Director, Science and Society Research
Brian Kennedy, Senior Researcher
Giancarlo Pasquini, Former Research Associate
Emma Kikuchi, Research Analyst      
Isabelle Pula, Former Research Assistant     

Editorial and graphic design          

Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant
Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing      

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer

In addition, Shifra Dayak supported number checking this report, and the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.

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Table of Contents

  1. From Diagnoses to Treatments, Why Americans Use AI Chatbots for Health
  2. Do Americans think chatbots help or hurt people using them for loneliness, depression or stress?
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology