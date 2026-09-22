Latter-day Saints: Happy in their family lives, traditional in gender roles

About this research This project looks at the religious beliefs and practices, as well as the social and political views, of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (sometimes called Mormons) in the United States. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center has long studied the religiousness and political attitudes of Americans in different religious traditions. This project builds on our major 2011 survey of Latter-day Saints. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our other research on religion. How did we do this? This project is based mainly on data from the Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS), a survey of 36,908 randomly sampled U.S. adults conducted from July 17, 2023, to March 4, 2024. It included interviews with 565 people who currently identify as Latter-day Saints (414 lifelong church members and 151 converts), as well as 316 former Latter-day Saints. The RLS was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts, which received support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., Templeton Religion Trust, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. Here are more details about the landscape study’s methodology and information on the sample sizes and margins of error for subgroups of Latter-day Saints analyzed in this project.

Many teachings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints center around the family. For example, family relationships are believed to continue beyond death: Marriages performed in temples can be eternal, and the children of couples married in temples can be sealed to (or united with) them for eternity. For many years, the church also has encouraged members to hold weekly family nights.

Given the church’s emphasis on marriage and children, how do its members feel about their families?

According to Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS), they’re largely satisfied with their family bonds.

Compared with other religious groups, Latter-day Saints (widely known as Mormons) are among the most likely to rate their family lives as excellent or very good. About seven-in-ten Latter-day Saints rate their family lives this positively – similar to the shares among Hindus and Jews, and higher than the shares of other Christians and religiously unaffiliated adults who describe their family lives as very good or excellent.

Nearly 7 in 10 Latter-day Saints rate their family lives as excellent or very good % of adults who say their family life is … Note: Figures may not sum to subtotals indicated due to rounding. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Nearly 7 in 10 Latter-day Saints rate their family lives as excellent or very good % of adults who say their family life is … NET Excellent/ Very good Excellent Very good Good Fair Poor NET Fair/ Poor Group All U.S. adults 59 23 36 28 10 3 13 1 Hindu 73 36 37 17 9 1 13 2 Jewish 71 36 35 20 5 3 8 2 Latter-day Saint (Mormon) 69 31 38 19 11 1 12 2 Catholic 63 25 38 27 8 2 9 2 Evangelical Protestant 62 24 38 26 9 2 11 2 Mainline Protestant 62 21 41 27 9 2 11 2 Orthodox Christian 56 23 32 27 10 7 17 2 Muslim 54 22 33 32 10 3 14 2 Religiously unaffiliated 54 21 34 29 13 4 16 2 Historically Black Protestant 53 20 33 32 12 2 15 2 Buddhist 50 20 29 35 13 2 15 2 Download data as .csv Note: Figures may not sum to subtotals indicated due to rounding. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

They also are more likely than members of many other religious groups to engage their children in religious activities, such as prayer and scripture reading or religious education programs.

Overall, the share of Latter-day Saints who are married has held fairly steady in recent decades. In the Center’s first RLS, conducted in 2007, 71% of Latter-day Saints were married. In each of our more recent surveys (conducted in 2011, 2014 and 2023-24), about two-thirds of Latter-day Saints have said they are married.

However, members of the church are less likely now than they were in 2007 to say they are the parents or guardians of children under 18 years old living in their home. In 2007, 49% of Latter-day Saints had minors at home, compared with 37% in 2023-24. This is in line with national trends. In the 2007 RLS, 35% of U.S. adults surveyed said they were the parents of children living at home. But in the 2023-24 RLS, the comparable share had fallen to 28%.

This analysis of family life, marriage and gender roles among Latter-day Saints is part of a larger project exploring church members’ demographic makeup, religious beliefs and practices, and political and social views, as well as how these characteristics have changed over time. Data in this analysis comes from the 2023-24 RLS as well as our previous landscape studies, conducted in 2014 and 2007. We also draw on our major 2011 survey of Latter-day Saints.

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are often called Mormons by other people, and for years the church used that term to refer to its members or related institutions, such as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. However, the church stopped using “Mormon” in 2018 and discourages others from using the term to refer to the church or its followers. In this analysis, we primarily use the church’s full name and refer to members of the faith as “Latter-day Saints.” We include limited references to the term “Mormon” in parentheses for readers who are unfamiliar with the full name of the church or the term “Latter-day Saints.”

The rest of this analysis explores in more detail the religious connections that married Latter-day Saints have with their spouses and how Latter-day Saints see gender roles.

Religion and marriage among Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saints are more likely than Americans in several other religious groups to say they are married to someone of the same religion. Among Latter-day Saint adults who are married, 87% have spouses of the same faith. No more than three-quarters of married adults in most other major U.S. religious groups say their spouses share their religious identity. (Protestants are an exception: 81% of married Protestants say their spouse is also a Protestant.)

Among married adults, Latter-day Saints also are more likely than members of other religious groups to say:

Their own religious beliefs and the beliefs of their spouse are very similar.

Religion is very important in their spouse’s life.

They talk about religion with their spouse daily.

Married Latter-day Saints more likely than other married Americans to talk about religion with their spouse daily % of married adults who say … Their own religious beliefs are very similar to their spouse’s Religion is very important in their spouse’s life They talk about religion with their spouse daily All married U.S. adults 51 36 16 Latter-day Saint (Mormon) 77 73 37 Protestant 59 52 26 Catholic 47 36 12 Jewish 45 30 14 Religiously unaffiliated 41 7 2 Note: The survey did not include enough interviews with married people in other religious traditions – including Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus and others – to report their responses separately here. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Chart Download Image Share

Latter-day Saint views on gender

Latter-day Saints hold more traditional views about gender and family roles than the broader American public does.

For example, 61% of Latter-day Saints say that more women in the workforce is a change for the better, compared with 73% of U.S. adults overall. Among several religious traditions, the share is 80% or more. (Still, the portion of Latter-day Saints who see more women in the workforce as a positive change has increased significantly since 2014, when it was 49%.)

Latter-day Saints are less likely than other religious groups to say having more women in the labor market is good % of adults who say more women in the workforce (is) … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Latter-day Saints are less likely than other religious groups to say having more women in the labor market is good % of adults who say more women in the workforce (is) … A change for the better A change for the worse Hasn’t made much of a difference Group All U.S. adults 73 9 18 1 Hindu 89 1 10 2 Jewish 81 8 11 2 Religiously unaffiliated 80 5 14 2 Historically Black Protestant 77 5 17 2 Buddhist 76 7 16 2 Mainline Protestant 76 7 17 2 Catholic 75 8 16 2 Muslim 66 15 18 2 Orthodox Christian 64 9 26 2 Latter-day Saint (Mormon) 61 19 20 2 Evangelical Protestant 60 16 23 2 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Likewise, members of the church are more likely than U.S. adults in other religious groups to say that children with two parents are better off when one parent stays home. Nearly eight-in-ten Latter-day Saints say this. Smaller majorities of evangelical Protestants (67%), Muslims (63%) and Catholics (58%) say children are better off with a parent staying home rather than with both parents working outside the home.

When asked in a follow-up question which parent should stay home, Latter-day Saints are among the most likely to say it’s better if the mother stays home (41% say this), though somewhat similar shares of Muslims (36%) and evangelical Protestants (35%) say the same.

Both among Latter-day Saints and among U.S. adults overall, men are more likely than women to say children are better off if their mother stays home.

Refer to this project’s detailed tables for more on how Latter-day Saint men and women answer the questions included in this project.