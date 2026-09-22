Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/religion.
This project includes new analysis of data from the 2023-24 U.S. Religious Landscape Study (RLS). The RLS was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts, which received support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., Templeton Religion Trust, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.
Primary researchers
Jonathan Evans, Senior Researcher
Rebecca Leppert, Writer/Editor
Research team
Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research
Gregory A. Smith, Senior Associate Director, Research
Asta Kallo, Research Analyst
Meghan Rustemeyer, Research Assistant
Patricia Tevington, Research Associate
Becka Alper, Senior Researcher
Chip Rotolo, Senior Researcher
Besheer Mohamed, Principal Researcher
Justin Nortey, Former Research Analyst
Methods team
Ashley Amaya, Associate Director, Survey Methods
Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist
Courtney Kennedy, Former Vice President, Methods and Innovation
Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager
Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager
Anna Brown, Senior Survey Manager
Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist
Editorial and graphic design
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Jeff Diamant, Senior Writer/Editor
Dalia Fahmy, Senior Writer/Editor
Communications and web publishing
Hannah Taber, Communications Manager
Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer
DeVonte Smith, Communications Associate
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate
Others at Pew Research Center who contributed to this project include Isaac Lamoreaux, research assistant; Shanay Gracia, research analyst; and Steven Shepard, associate director of politics research.