Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/religion.

This project includes new analysis of data from the 2023-24 U.S. Religious Landscape Study (RLS). The RLS was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts, which received support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., Templeton Religion Trust, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

Primary researchers

Jonathan Evans, Senior Researcher

Rebecca Leppert, Writer/Editor

Research team

Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research

Gregory A. Smith, Senior Associate Director, Research

Asta Kallo, Research Analyst

Meghan Rustemeyer, Research Assistant

Patricia Tevington, Research Associate

Becka Alper, Senior Researcher

Chip Rotolo, Senior Researcher

Besheer Mohamed, Principal Researcher

Justin Nortey, Former Research Analyst

Methods team

Ashley Amaya, Associate Director, Survey Methods

Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist

Courtney Kennedy, Former Vice President, Methods and Innovation

Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager

Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager

Anna Brown, Senior Survey Manager

Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist

Editorial and graphic design

Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production

David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist

Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Jeff Diamant, Senior Writer/Editor

Dalia Fahmy, Senior Writer/Editor

Communications and web publishing

Hannah Taber, Communications Manager

Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer

DeVonte Smith, Communications Associate

Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate

Others at Pew Research Center who contributed to this project include Isaac Lamoreaux, research assistant; Shanay Gracia, research analyst; and Steven Shepard, associate director of politics research.