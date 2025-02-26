Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Religious Landscape Study

The Religious Landscape Study (RLS) – conducted in 2007, 2014 and 2023-24 – surveys more than 35,000 Americans in all 50 states about their religious affiliations, beliefs and practices, along with their social and political views and demographic characteristics.

Find survey data on religion and spirituality in 34 metro areas, all 50 states, major regions (like the South or the Midwest), or the whole United States. You can search for information on religious groups, demographic groups, or specific survey questions.

After years of decline, the U.S. Christian share has been relatively stable since 2019, while the rise in the share of religious “nones” has slowed – at least for now.

Ash Wednesday at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

10 facts about U.S. Catholics

Catholics are one of the largest religious groups in the United States, outnumbering any single Protestant denomination.