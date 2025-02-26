Religious Landscape Study
The Religious Landscape Study (RLS) – conducted in 2007, 2014 and 2023-24 – surveys more than 35,000 Americans in all 50 states about their religious affiliations, beliefs and practices, along with their social and political views and demographic characteristics.
All Religious Landscape Study Publications
Religious Landscape Study: Database
Find survey data on religion and spirituality in 34 metro areas, all 50 states, major regions (like the South or the Midwest), or the whole United States. You can search for information on religious groups, demographic groups, or specific survey questions.
Support for Christian prayer in U.S. public schools varies widely by state
Just over half of U.S. adults (52%) say they favor allowing public school teachers to lead their classes in prayers that refer to Jesus.
How U.S. Muslims compare with other Americans religiously and demographically
U.S. Muslims tend to be younger and more highly educated than other Americans. But they’re similar to Christians on many religiousness measures.
Video: How much ‘religious switching’ is there in the U.S.?
35% of U.S. adults no longer identify with the religion in which they were raised – that’s about 90 million people who have changed their religious identities.
Video: How religious are young Americans today?
Young adults today are less religious than older adults by traditional measures. But when it comes to spirituality, the differences are smaller.
Video: How common are spiritual beliefs in the U.S.?
In this video, we dive into the impact spirituality has on Americans and how it overlaps with and differs from religiousness.
Video: Religion and Spirituality in America
After years of decline, the U.S. Christian share has been relatively stable since 2019, while the rise in the share of religious “nones” has slowed – at least for now.
10 facts about U.S. Catholics
Catholics are one of the largest religious groups in the United States, outnumbering any single Protestant denomination.