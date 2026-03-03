Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Southerners tend to be more religious than other U.S. adults – but less religious than they used to be

By
Horse-drawn carriages wait in front of the St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans. (SeanPavonePhoto via Getty Images)
People who live in the American South continue to be more religious, on average, than residents of the Midwest, Northeast and West.

From 2020-25, religious affiliation was generally stable in most U.S. regions
% of adults in each region who identify with a religion
Source: Pew Research Center’s National Public Opinion Reference Surveys (2020-25) and 2023-24 U.S. Religious Landscape Study.
From 2020-25, religious affiliation was generally stable in most U.S. regions
% of adults in each region who identify with a religion
SouthMidwestWestNortheast
202077726469
202172725971
202273665968
202374716071
2023-24 RLS74696863
202475706268
202576666371
Download data as .csv
Source: Pew Research Center’s National Public Opinion Reference Surveys (2020-25) and 2023-24 U.S. Religious Landscape Study.

Between 2020 and 2025, religiousness in the South and in the other regions generally has been stable, Pew Research Center surveys show.

But over the longer term, religiousness has declined markedly in each part of the country. The change is big enough that current levels of religiousness in the South resemble the 2007 levels of religiousness in the Northeast and West.

For example, 51% of Southerners pray daily, according to the 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS). That’s about the same as the 2007 levels of daily prayer in the West (53%) and Northeast (50%). And 74% of Southerners identify with a religion as of 2023-24, which is actually lower than the 2007 shares in the West (77%) and Northeast (83%).

Religious affiliation, prayer and belief in God are down in each region of the U.S. since 2007
% of adults in each region who …
Source: Pew Research Center’s U.S. Religious Landscape Studies.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Religious affiliation, prayer and belief in God are down in each region of the U.S. since 2007
% of adults in each region who …
Identify with a religionPray dailyBelieve in God with absolute certainty
’07’14’23-24’07’14’23-24’07’14’23-24
South868074666351797163
Midwest837769565342726353
West777163535139655647
Northeast837568504837655546
Download data as .csv
Source: Pew Research Center’s U.S. Religious Landscape Studies.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Still, the South remains the most religious region by every measure included in this analysis, according to our 2023-24 RLS. The Midwest is generally the second-most religious region by these measures, while the Northeast and the West are less religious.

The Center has conducted the RLS three times (in 2007, 2014, and 2023-24), with more than 35,000 randomly sampled respondents each time. In the rest of this analysis, we take a closer look at RLS data within geographic regions.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis explores how religious adults are in each geographic region of the United States: the Northeast, Midwest, South and West.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and leaders. Studying religion in the United States is a key part of the Center’s long-standing research.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our religion research.

How did we do this?

This analysis is based on data from the Center’s three religious landscape studies, including (most recently) the 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS). The RLS was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts, which received support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., Templeton Religion Trust, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

The analysis also includes data from the Center’s National Public Opinion Reference Surveys (NPORS), which we have done annually since 2020.

Details about how these surveys were conducted are available at the links above.

How religiousness has changed by region

In each region, our surveys show long-term declines in religiousness on questions about religious affiliation, daily prayer and belief in God.

For example, the share of adults in the Midwest who identify with a religion dropped from 83% in 2007 to 69% in the 2023-24 RLS. In the South, that share declined from 86% to 74%. (For more details on religious affiliation over time in all four U.S. regions, refer to this detailed table from the Religious Landscape Study.)

In addition, 47% of adults in the West say they believe in God with absolute certainty as of 2023-24, down from 65% in 2007. In the South, the share who say this is 16 percentage points lower than in 2007 (63% vs. 79%).

Religious affiliation by region

Majorities of adults in each U.S. region identify as Christian, but those majorities have all gotten smaller since 2007. For example, 68% of Southerners are Christian as of 2023-24, down from 83% in 2007.

Christian shares of adult populations have declined in each U.S. region since 2007
% of adults in each U.S. region who are …
Note: Religiously unaffiliated adults are people who answer a question about their religious identity by describing themselves as atheists, agnostics or “nothing in particular.”
Source: Pew Research Center’s U.S. Religious Landscape Studies.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Christian shares of adult populations have declined in each U.S. region since 2007
% of adults in each U.S. region who are …
ChristianOther religionsReligiously unaffiliated
’07’14’23-24’07’14’23-24’07’14’23-24
South837668346131925
Midwest807364345162230
West716455678212835
Northeast76655871010162530
Download data as .csv
Note: Religiously unaffiliated adults are people who answer a question about their religious identity by describing themselves as atheists, agnostics or “nothing in particular.”
Source: Pew Research Center’s U.S. Religious Landscape Studies.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The shares identifying with each region’s largest Christian subgroup have also declined. In the South, for instance, 31% of all adults are evangelical Protestants, down from 37% in 2007. Similarly, the share of evangelicals in the Midwest has fallen from 26% to 23%.

Catholics are now 28% of the population in the Northeast, down from 37% in 2007. In the West, 20% of adults are Catholic, down from 25%.

Meanwhile, the share of religiously unaffiliated adults in each region has risen since 2007. For example, it has roughly doubled in the Northeast and the Midwest, from 16% to 30% in each.

The share of people who collectively identify with religions other than Christianity has increased slightly in each region. In the South, for instance, that share has grown from 3% in 2007 to 6% in 2023-24. In the Northeast, it has increased from 7% to 10%.

For more on recent trends in religiousness by region, refer to this detailed table from the Religious Landscape Study.

RECOMMENDED CITATION:

Diamant, Jeff. 2026. “Southerners tend to be more religious than other U.S. adults – but less religious than they used to be.” Pew Research Center. doi: 10.58094/hh5s-p889.

Topics

Download Jeff Diamant's photo

Jeff Diamant is a senior writer/editor focusing on religion at Pew Research Center.