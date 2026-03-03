Southerners tend to be more religious than other U.S. adults – but less religious than they used to be

Horse-drawn carriages wait in front of the St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans. (SeanPavonePhoto via Getty Images)

People who live in the American South continue to be more religious, on average, than residents of the Midwest, Northeast and West.

From 2020-25, religious affiliation was generally stable in most U.S. regions % of adults in each region who identify with a religion Source: Pew Research Center’s National Public Opinion Reference Surveys (2020-25) and 2023-24 U.S. Religious Landscape Study. Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook From 2020-25, religious affiliation was generally stable in most U.S. regions % of adults in each region who identify with a religion South Midwest West Northeast 2020 77 72 64 69 2021 72 72 59 71 2022 73 66 59 68 2023 74 71 60 71 2023-24 RLS 74 69 68 63 2024 75 70 62 68 2025 76 66 63 71 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center’s National Public Opinion Reference Surveys (2020-25) and 2023-24 U.S. Religious Landscape Study. Chart Data Share

Between 2020 and 2025, religiousness in the South and in the other regions generally has been stable, Pew Research Center surveys show.

But over the longer term, religiousness has declined markedly in each part of the country. The change is big enough that current levels of religiousness in the South resemble the 2007 levels of religiousness in the Northeast and West.

For example, 51% of Southerners pray daily, according to the 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS). That’s about the same as the 2007 levels of daily prayer in the West (53%) and Northeast (50%). And 74% of Southerners identify with a religion as of 2023-24, which is actually lower than the 2007 shares in the West (77%) and Northeast (83%).

Religious affiliation, prayer and belief in God are down in each region of the U.S. since 2007 % of adults in each region who … Source: Pew Research Center’s U.S. Religious Landscape Studies. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Religious affiliation, prayer and belief in God are down in each region of the U.S. since 2007 % of adults in each region who … Identify with a religion Pray daily Believe in God with absolute certainty ’07 ’14 ’23-24 ’07 ’14 ’23-24 ’07 ’14 ’23-24 South 86 80 74 66 63 51 79 71 63 Midwest 83 77 69 56 53 42 72 63 53 West 77 71 63 53 51 39 65 56 47 Northeast 83 75 68 50 48 37 65 55 46 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center’s U.S. Religious Landscape Studies. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Still, the South remains the most religious region by every measure included in this analysis, according to our 2023-24 RLS. The Midwest is generally the second-most religious region by these measures, while the Northeast and the West are less religious.

The Center has conducted the RLS three times (in 2007, 2014, and 2023-24), with more than 35,000 randomly sampled respondents each time. In the rest of this analysis, we take a closer look at RLS data within geographic regions.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis explores how religious adults are in each geographic region of the United States: the Northeast, Midwest, South and West. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and leaders. Studying religion in the United States is a key part of the Center’s long-standing research. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our religion research. How did we do this? This analysis is based on data from the Center’s three religious landscape studies, including (most recently) the 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS). The RLS was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts, which received support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., Templeton Religion Trust, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. The analysis also includes data from the Center’s National Public Opinion Reference Surveys (NPORS), which we have done annually since 2020. Details about how these surveys were conducted are available at the links above.

How religiousness has changed by region

In each region, our surveys show long-term declines in religiousness on questions about religious affiliation, daily prayer and belief in God.

For example, the share of adults in the Midwest who identify with a religion dropped from 83% in 2007 to 69% in the 2023-24 RLS. In the South, that share declined from 86% to 74%. (For more details on religious affiliation over time in all four U.S. regions, refer to this detailed table from the Religious Landscape Study.)

In addition, 47% of adults in the West say they believe in God with absolute certainty as of 2023-24, down from 65% in 2007. In the South, the share who say this is 16 percentage points lower than in 2007 (63% vs. 79%).

Religious affiliation by region

Majorities of adults in each U.S. region identify as Christian, but those majorities have all gotten smaller since 2007. For example, 68% of Southerners are Christian as of 2023-24, down from 83% in 2007.

Christian shares of adult populations have declined in each U.S. region since 2007 % of adults in each U.S. region who are … Note: Religiously unaffiliated adults are people who answer a question about their religious identity by describing themselves as atheists, agnostics or “nothing in particular.” Source: Pew Research Center’s U.S. Religious Landscape Studies. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Christian shares of adult populations have declined in each U.S. region since 2007 % of adults in each U.S. region who are … Christian Other religions Religiously unaffiliated ’07 ’14 ’23-24 ’07 ’14 ’23-24 ’07 ’14 ’23-24 South 83 76 68 3 4 6 13 19 25 Midwest 80 73 64 3 4 5 16 22 30 West 71 64 55 6 7 8 21 28 35 Northeast 76 65 58 7 10 10 16 25 30 Download data as .csv Note: Religiously unaffiliated adults are people who answer a question about their religious identity by describing themselves as atheists, agnostics or “nothing in particular.” Source: Pew Research Center’s U.S. Religious Landscape Studies. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

The shares identifying with each region’s largest Christian subgroup have also declined. In the South, for instance, 31% of all adults are evangelical Protestants, down from 37% in 2007. Similarly, the share of evangelicals in the Midwest has fallen from 26% to 23%.

Catholics are now 28% of the population in the Northeast, down from 37% in 2007. In the West, 20% of adults are Catholic, down from 25%.

Meanwhile, the share of religiously unaffiliated adults in each region has risen since 2007. For example, it has roughly doubled in the Northeast and the Midwest, from 16% to 30% in each.

The share of people who collectively identify with religions other than Christianity has increased slightly in each region. In the South, for instance, that share has grown from 3% in 2007 to 6% in 2023-24. In the Northeast, it has increased from 7% to 10%.

For more on recent trends in religiousness by region, refer to this detailed table from the Religious Landscape Study.