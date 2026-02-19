Which U.S. religious groups are most highly educated?

(PeopleImages via Getty Images)

Hindus and Jews are much more likely to have a four-year college degree than Americans in other religious groups, according to Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS).

Seven-in-ten Hindus and 65% of Jews have a bachelor’s degree or more education. That compares with 35% of U.S. adults overall.

How educational attainment varies by religion in the U.S. % of U.S. adults who have a bachelor’s degree or more education Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook How educational attainment varies by religion in the U.S. % of U.S. adults who have a bachelor’s degree or more education group Have a bachelor’s degree or more All U.S. adults all 35 Hindu other groups 70 Jewish other groups 65 Orthodox Christian other groups 45 Muslim other groups 44 Buddhist other groups 41 Mainline Protestant other groups 40 Religiously unaffiliated other groups 37 Latter-day Saint (Mormon) other groups 36 Catholic other groups 35 Evangelical Protestant other groups 29 Historically Black Protestant other groups 24 Download data as .csv Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

On the other end of the spectrum, lower shares of evangelical Protestants (29%) and members of historically Black Protestant denominations (24%) hold college degrees. The shares of college graduates for several other religious groups range from 35% to 45%.

Educational differences by Christian subgroups

Because the RLS is a huge survey, with 36,908 respondents, we can also look at differences within larger religious traditions. For example, we can look at 11 types of evangelical Protestantism, seven groups within mainline Protestantism and two denominations in the historically Black Protestant tradition.

However, the survey did not have enough people in some smaller denominations to show their results separately. For instance, we do not have enough respondents to show separate results for the Church of the Nazarene (in the evangelical tradition), the Disciples of Christ (in the mainline tradition) or the African Methodist Episcopal Church (in the historically Black Protestant tradition).

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at the shares of college graduates in different religious groups in the United States. We compare those shares across religious groups and with the U.S. general population. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and leaders. Studying religion in the United States is a key part of the Center’s long-standing research. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? This analysis uses findings from 36,908 U.S. adults who participated in the Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study. We conducted the survey from July 17, 2023, to March 4, 2024. The RLS was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts, which received support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., Templeton Religion Trust, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

Evangelical Protestants

Among all evangelical Protestants, 29% have a college degree or more, which is slightly below the national average.

Among the evangelical denominations we could analyze, those with the highest shares of college graduates were the Global Methodist Church (57%) and the Presbyterian Church in America (57%). At the other end of the spectrum, 18% of people in the Assemblies of God have a college degree.

How educational attainment varies among evangelical Protestants % of U.S. adults who have a bachelor’s degree or more education * The survey included interviews with 118 members of the Global Methodist Church, with an effective sample size of 80 and a 95% confidence level margin of error plus or minus 10.9 percentage points. This margin of error conservatively assumes a reported percentage of 50. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook How educational attainment varies among evangelical Protestants % of U.S. adults who have a bachelor’s degree or more education other College degree or more All U.S. adults all 35 All evangelical Protestants other groups 29 Global Methodist Church* other groups 57 Presbyterian Church in America other groups 57 Nondenominational evangelical other groups 44 Interdenominational in the evangelical tradition other groups 42 Nondenominational charismatic other groups 39 Nondenominational fundamentalist other groups 36 Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod other groups 35 Churches of Christ other groups 25 Southern Baptist Convention other groups 23 Independent Baptist in the evangelical tradition other groups 20 Assemblies of God other groups 18 Download data as .csv * The survey included interviews with 118 members of the Global Methodist Church, with an effective sample size of 80 and a 95% confidence level margin of error plus or minus 10.9 percentage points. This margin of error conservatively assumes a reported percentage of 50. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Mainline Protestants

Four-in-ten mainline Protestants are college graduates. That’s slightly higher than the share among U.S. adults overall.

The share of college graduates is especially high among members of the Episcopal Church (67%). Far fewer people who identify with the American Baptist Churches USA are college graduates (13%).

How educational attainment varies among mainline Protestants % of U.S. adults who have a bachelor’s degree or more education Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook How educational attainment varies among mainline Protestants % of U.S. adults who have a bachelor’s degree or more education group College degree or more All U.S. adults all 35 All mainline Protestants other groups 40 Episcopal Church other groups 67 Presbyterian Church (USA) other groups 58 Interdenominational in the mainline tradition other groups 50 United Church of Christ other groups 48 United Methodist Church other groups 42 Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) other groups 39 American Baptist Churches USA other groups 13 Download data as .csv Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Members of Historically Black Protestant Churches

How educational attainment varies within historically Black Protestantism % of U.S. adults who have a bachelor’s degree or more education * The survey included 159 interviews with members of the Church of God in Christ, with an effective sample size of 78 and a 95% confidence level margin of error plus or minus 11.1 percentage points. This margin of error conservatively assumes a reported percentage of 50. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook How educational attainment varies within historically Black Protestantism % of U.S. adults who have a bachelor’s degree or more education group College degree or more All U.S. adults all 35 All members of historically Black Protestant churches other groups 24 National Baptist Convention, USA other groups 24 Church of God in Christ (COGIC)* other groups 10 Download data as .csv * The survey included 159 interviews with members of the Church of God in Christ, with an effective sample size of 78 and a 95% confidence level margin of error plus or minus 11.1 percentage points. This margin of error conservatively assumes a reported percentage of 50. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

About a quarter of members of historically Black Protestant Churches (24%) hold a college degree or more. That’s lower than the national average.

Looking at some of the largest denominations in the historically Black Protestant tradition, about a quarter of members of the National Baptist Convention, USA, are college graduates (24%), as are 10% of adults in the Church of God in Christ (COGIC).

Catholics

How educational attainment varies among Catholics % of U.S. adults who have a bachelor’s degree or more education * Estimates for Asian Catholics are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White and Asian Catholics include those who report only being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic Catholics are of any race. The Religious Landscape Study did not include enough Black Catholics to show their results separately here. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook How educational attainment varies among Catholics % of U.S. adults who have a bachelor’s degree or more education group College degree or more All U.S. adults all 35 All Catholics other groups 35 White Catholics other groups 43 Hispanic Catholics other groups 20 Asian Catholics* other groups 53 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian Catholics are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White and Asian Catholics include those who report only being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic Catholics are of any race. The Religious Landscape Study did not include enough Black Catholics to show their results separately here. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Among U.S. Catholics, 35% are college graduates, matching the share for all U.S. adults. Our previous research has found that Catholics’ social and political views and religious practices tend to vary by race and ethnicity, and the same is true when it comes to education.

For example, 53% of Asian Catholics have a bachelor’s degree or more education, as do 43% of White Catholics. That compares with 20% of Hispanic Catholics.

While the RLS did not include enough Black Catholics to show their results separately, analysis of 2019-20 Pew Research Center survey data shows that 38% of Black Catholics (defined as those who report being one race and are not Hispanic) were college-educated.

Educational differences among the religiously unaffiliated

How educational attainment varies among the religiously unaffiliated % of U.S. adults who have a bachelor’s degree or more education Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook How educational attainment varies among the religiously unaffiliated % of U.S. adults who have a bachelor’s degree or more education group College degree or more Some college High school degree Less than high school All U.S. adults all 35 30 28 7 All religiously unaffiliated unaffiliated 37 31 26 6 Agnostic unaffiliated 53 33 13 1 Atheist unaffiliated 48 30 21 1 Nothing in particular unaffiliated 29 31 31 8 Download data as .csv Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Among religiously unaffiliated Americans, there are notable differences between those who say they are atheists or agnostics and those who describe their religion as “nothing in particular.”

Agnostics (53%) and atheists (48%) are more likely than U.S. adults overall to have completed college. By contrast, people who describe their religion as “nothing in particular” (29%) are less likely than Americans overall to have a bachelor’s degree.

Note: Refer to our detailed table for more information on educational attainment by religious group. This is an update of a post originally published Nov. 4, 2016. That post was written by former senior researcher Caryle Murphy.