Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

Religious Landscape Study

  • Report

|

Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.

Appendix: Detailed tables

By and
Table of Contents
  1. Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.
  2. Lifelong Latter-day Saints are more religious than both former members and converts
  3. Latter-day Saints are highly religious, though not uniformly so
  4. Latter-day Saints largely identify as Republican but stand out from their partisan peers on diversity issues
  5. Latter-day Saints: Happy in their family lives, traditional in gender roles
  6. Latter-day Saints have strong communal ties and high social trust
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix: Detailed tables
Importance of religion in one’s life among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say religion is __ important in their lives
NET Very/ SomewhatVerySomewhatNot too/ Not at all
All Latter-day Saints9572234
Men9467264
Women9678184
Ages 18-499669274
50+9477173
Bachelor’s degree or more9885132
Less education9365285
Mountain region9978211
Other regions in the country9066247
Note: Figures may not add to subtotals indicated due to rounding. Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Frequency of prayer among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say they pray …
DailyWeekly/ MonthlySeldom/ Never
All Latter-day Saints73188
Men69217
Women78148
Ages 18-4969238
50+80117
Bachelor’s degree or more8587
Less education66238
Mountain region79135
Other regions in the country662310
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
In-person religious service attendance among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say they attend religious services in person …
NET Monthly or more oftenWeekly or more oftenOnce or twice a monthNET Less than monthlyA few times a yearSeldom/ Never
All Latter-day Saints76697241311
Men73676271512
Women79718211210
Ages 18-497870822157
50+73686271017
Bachelor’s degree or more91864963
Less education67599331815
Mountain region8374917108
Other regions in the country68635321814
Note: Figures may not add to subtotals indicated due to rounding. Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Belief in God among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say they …
NET Believe in God or a universal spiritAbsolutely certain in this beliefFairly certain in this beliefNot too/Not at all certain in this beliefDo not believe in God or a universal spirit
All Latter-day Saints97761923
Men97732133
Women97801613
Ages 18-4998732232
50+96821314
Bachelor’s degree or more99811621
Less education96742024
Mountain region100811810
Other regions in the country94722036
Note: Figures may not add to subtotals indicated due to rounding. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Belief in something spiritual beyond the natural world among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say …
The natural world is all there isThere is something spiritual beyond the natural world, even if we cannot see it
All Latter-day Saints593
Men691
Women496
Ages 18-49493
50+693
Bachelor’s degree or more197
Less education791
Mountain region198
Other regions in the country988
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Belief in a soul or spirit among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say “people have a soul or spirit in addition to their physical body” is something
they …
BelieveDon’t believe
All Latter-day Saints973
Men973
Women973
Ages 18-49991
50+954
Bachelor’s degree or more991
Less education954
Mountain region990
Other regions in the country946
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views about homosexuality among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say homosexuality should be __ by society
AcceptedDiscouraged
All Latter-day Saints4650
Men4158
Women5342
Ages 18-495146
50+3958
Bachelor’s degree or more4750
Less education4650
Mountain region3956
Other regions in the country5444
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views about women in the workforce among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say more women in the workforce (is) …
A change for the betterA change for the worseHasn’t made much of a difference
All Latter-day Saints611920
Men561924
Women661915
Ages 18-49602119
50+611622
Bachelor’s degree or more582615
Less education631423
Mountain region552421
Other regions in the country671319
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views about abortion among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say abortion should be __ in most/all cases
LegalIllegal
All Latter-day Saints3169
Men2971
Women3465
Ages 18-493268
50+3070
Bachelor’s degree or more2574
Less education3465
Mountain region2277
Other regions in the country4159
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views about working parents among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say the following about children with two parents
NET They’re better off when one parent stays at home …… and it’s the mother… and it’s the father… but it doesn’t matter which parentThey’re just as well off when their parents work outside the home
All Latter-day Saints794113520
Men8650<13414
Women703313727
Ages 18-49773913621
50+8145<13319
Bachelor’s degree or more864713713
Less education753813424
Mountain region8244<13815
Other regions in the country753923225
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views about public school teachers leading prayers that refer to Jesus among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who __ allowing public school teachers to lead their classes in prayers that refer to Jesus
NET FavorStrongly favorFavorNET Oppose
All Latter-day Saints64293434
Men64333132
Women62253736
Ages 18-4956213540
50+74403423
Bachelor’s degree or more60213939
Less education66343231
Mountain region67254232
Other regions in the country59342635
Note: Figures may not add to subtotals indicated due to rounding. Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views on immigrants among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say a growing population of immigrants is …
A change for the betterA change for the worseHasn’t made much difference
All Latter-day Saints383822
Men383723
Women393820
Ages 18-49472823
50+265320
Bachelor’s degree or more403621
Less education373923
Mountain region334421
Other regions in the country443123
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views about racial and ethnic diversity in the U.S. among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say the fact that the U.S. population is made up of people of many different races and ethnicities …
Strengthens American societyWeakens American societyDoesn’t make much difference
All Latter-day Saints76716
Men75817
Women78714
Ages 18-4980615
50+721017
Bachelor’s degree or more8478
Less education72720
Mountain region77815
Other regions in the country76617
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views about religious diversity in the U.S. among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say the fact that the U.S. population is made up of people of many different religions, including people who are not religious …
Strengthens American societyWeakens American societyDoesn’t make much difference
All Latter-day Saints651520
Men631522
Women661617
Ages 18-49651322
50+651816
Bachelor’s degree or more711711
Less education611425
Mountain region641719
Other regions in the country651321
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views about religious organizations protecting morality among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who __ that churches and other religious organizations protect and strengthen morality in society
AgreeDisagree
All Latter-day Saints928
Men954
Women8910
Ages 18-49927
50+937
Bachelor’s degree or more936
Less education919
Mountain region964
Other regions in the country8712
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views of religion’s impact on American society among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say religion does __ in American society
More good than harmMore harm than goodEqual amounts of good and harm
All Latter-day Saints72621
Men74620
Women70722
Ages 18-4968526
50+78813
Bachelor’s degree or more82611
Less education67726
Mountain region79416
Other regions in the country64927
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Volunteering among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say they spent time volunteering in the past 12 months
All Latter-day Saints72
Men70
Women74
Ages 18-4978
50+63
Bachelor’s degree or more91
Less education61
Mountain region80
Other regions in the country62
Note: The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views on trusting people among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say …
Most people can be trustedYou can’t be too careful in dealing with people
All Latter-day Saints4851
Men4852
Women4849
Ages 18-494653
50+5247
Bachelor’s degree or more6040
Less education4157
Mountain region5246
Other regions in the country4356
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

← Prev Page
1456789
Next Page →
RECOMMENDED CITATION:

Evans, Jonathan and Rebecca Leppert. 2026. “Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” Pew Research Center. doi: 10.58094/a124-c097.

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.
  2. Lifelong Latter-day Saints are more religious than both former members and converts
  3. Latter-day Saints are highly religious, though not uniformly so
  4. Latter-day Saints largely identify as Republican but stand out from their partisan peers on diversity issues
  5. Latter-day Saints: Happy in their family lives, traditional in gender roles
  6. Latter-day Saints have strong communal ties and high social trust
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix: Detailed tables