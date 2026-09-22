Appendix: Detailed tables

Importance of religion in one’s life among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say religion is __ important in their lives
|NET Very/ Somewhat
|Very
|Somewhat
|Not too/ Not at all
|All Latter-day Saints
|95
|72
|23
|4
|Men
|94
|67
|26
|4
|Women
|96
|78
|18
|4
|Ages 18-49
|96
|69
|27
|4
|50+
|94
|77
|17
|3
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|98
|85
|13
|2
|Less education
|93
|65
|28
|5
|Mountain region
|99
|78
|21
|1
|Other regions in the country
|90
|66
|24
|7
Note: Figures may not add to subtotals indicated due to rounding. Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Frequency of prayer among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say they pray …
|Daily
|Weekly/ Monthly
|Seldom/ Never
|All Latter-day Saints
|73
|18
|8
|Men
|69
|21
|7
|Women
|78
|14
|8
|Ages 18-49
|69
|23
|8
|50+
|80
|11
|7
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|85
|8
|7
|Less education
|66
|23
|8
|Mountain region
|79
|13
|5
|Other regions in the country
|66
|23
|10
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
In-person religious service attendance among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say they attend religious services in person …
|NET Monthly or more often
|Weekly or more often
|Once or twice a month
|NET Less than monthly
|A few times a year
|Seldom/ Never
|All Latter-day Saints
|76
|69
|7
|24
|13
|11
|Men
|73
|67
|6
|27
|15
|12
|Women
|79
|71
|8
|21
|12
|10
|Ages 18-49
|78
|70
|8
|22
|15
|7
|50+
|73
|68
|6
|27
|10
|17
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|91
|86
|4
|9
|6
|3
|Less education
|67
|59
|9
|33
|18
|15
|Mountain region
|83
|74
|9
|17
|10
|8
|Other regions in the country
|68
|63
|5
|32
|18
|14
Note: Figures may not add to subtotals indicated due to rounding. Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Belief in God among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say they …
|NET Believe in God or a universal spirit
|Absolutely certain in this belief
|Fairly certain in this belief
|Not too/Not at all certain in this belief
|Do not believe in God or a universal spirit
|All Latter-day Saints
|97
|76
|19
|2
|3
|Men
|97
|73
|21
|3
|3
|Women
|97
|80
|16
|1
|3
|Ages 18-49
|98
|73
|22
|3
|2
|50+
|96
|82
|13
|1
|4
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|99
|81
|16
|2
|1
|Less education
|96
|74
|20
|2
|4
|Mountain region
|100
|81
|18
|1
|0
|Other regions in the country
|94
|72
|20
|3
|6
Note: Figures may not add to subtotals indicated due to rounding. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Belief in something spiritual beyond the natural world among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say …
|The natural world is all there is
|There is something spiritual beyond the natural world, even if we cannot see it
|All Latter-day Saints
|5
|93
|Men
|6
|91
|Women
|4
|96
|Ages 18-49
|4
|93
|50+
|6
|93
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|1
|97
|Less education
|7
|91
|Mountain region
|1
|98
|Other regions in the country
|9
|88
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Belief in a soul or spirit among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say “people have a soul or spirit in addition to their physical body” is something
they …
they …
|Believe
|Don’t believe
|All Latter-day Saints
|97
|3
|Men
|97
|3
|Women
|97
|3
|Ages 18-49
|99
|1
|50+
|95
|4
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|99
|1
|Less education
|95
|4
|Mountain region
|99
|0
|Other regions in the country
|94
|6
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views about homosexuality among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say homosexuality should be __ by society
|Accepted
|Discouraged
|All Latter-day Saints
|46
|50
|Men
|41
|58
|Women
|53
|42
|Ages 18-49
|51
|46
|50+
|39
|58
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|47
|50
|Less education
|46
|50
|Mountain region
|39
|56
|Other regions in the country
|54
|44
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views about women in the workforce among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say more women in the workforce (is) …
|A change for the better
|A change for the worse
|Hasn’t made much of a difference
|All Latter-day Saints
|61
|19
|20
|Men
|56
|19
|24
|Women
|66
|19
|15
|Ages 18-49
|60
|21
|19
|50+
|61
|16
|22
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|58
|26
|15
|Less education
|63
|14
|23
|Mountain region
|55
|24
|21
|Other regions in the country
|67
|13
|19
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views about abortion among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say abortion should be __ in most/all cases
|Legal
|Illegal
|All Latter-day Saints
|31
|69
|Men
|29
|71
|Women
|34
|65
|Ages 18-49
|32
|68
|50+
|30
|70
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|25
|74
|Less education
|34
|65
|Mountain region
|22
|77
|Other regions in the country
|41
|59
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views about working parents among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say the following about children with two parents
|NET They’re better off when one parent stays at home …
|… and it’s the mother
|… and it’s the father
|… but it doesn’t matter which parent
|They’re just as well off when their parents work outside the home
|All Latter-day Saints
|79
|41
|1
|35
|20
|Men
|86
|50
|<1
|34
|14
|Women
|70
|33
|1
|37
|27
|Ages 18-49
|77
|39
|1
|36
|21
|50+
|81
|45
|<1
|33
|19
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|86
|47
|1
|37
|13
|Less education
|75
|38
|1
|34
|24
|Mountain region
|82
|44
|<1
|38
|15
|Other regions in the country
|75
|39
|2
|32
|25
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views about public school teachers leading prayers that refer to Jesus among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who __ allowing public school teachers to lead their classes in prayers that refer to Jesus
|NET Favor
|Strongly favor
|Favor
|NET Oppose
|All Latter-day Saints
|64
|29
|34
|34
|Men
|64
|33
|31
|32
|Women
|62
|25
|37
|36
|Ages 18-49
|56
|21
|35
|40
|50+
|74
|40
|34
|23
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|60
|21
|39
|39
|Less education
|66
|34
|32
|31
|Mountain region
|67
|25
|42
|32
|Other regions in the country
|59
|34
|26
|35
Note: Figures may not add to subtotals indicated due to rounding. Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views on immigrants among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say a growing population of immigrants is …
|A change for the better
|A change for the worse
|Hasn’t made much difference
|All Latter-day Saints
|38
|38
|22
|Men
|38
|37
|23
|Women
|39
|38
|20
|Ages 18-49
|47
|28
|23
|50+
|26
|53
|20
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|40
|36
|21
|Less education
|37
|39
|23
|Mountain region
|33
|44
|21
|Other regions in the country
|44
|31
|23
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views about racial and ethnic diversity in the U.S. among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say the fact that the U.S. population is made up of people of many different races and ethnicities …
|Strengthens American society
|Weakens American society
|Doesn’t make much difference
|All Latter-day Saints
|76
|7
|16
|Men
|75
|8
|17
|Women
|78
|7
|14
|Ages 18-49
|80
|6
|15
|50+
|72
|10
|17
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|84
|7
|8
|Less education
|72
|7
|20
|Mountain region
|77
|8
|15
|Other regions in the country
|76
|6
|17
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views about religious diversity in the U.S. among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say the fact that the U.S. population is made up of people of many different religions, including people who are not religious …
|Strengthens American society
|Weakens American society
|Doesn’t make much difference
|All Latter-day Saints
|65
|15
|20
|Men
|63
|15
|22
|Women
|66
|16
|17
|Ages 18-49
|65
|13
|22
|50+
|65
|18
|16
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|71
|17
|11
|Less education
|61
|14
|25
|Mountain region
|64
|17
|19
|Other regions in the country
|65
|13
|21
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views about religious organizations protecting morality among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who __ that churches and other religious organizations protect and strengthen morality in society
|Agree
|Disagree
|All Latter-day Saints
|92
|8
|Men
|95
|4
|Women
|89
|10
|Ages 18-49
|92
|7
|50+
|93
|7
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|93
|6
|Less education
|91
|9
|Mountain region
|96
|4
|Other regions in the country
|87
|12
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views of religion’s impact on American society among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say religion does __ in American society
|More good than harm
|More harm than good
|Equal amounts of good and harm
|All Latter-day Saints
|72
|6
|21
|Men
|74
|6
|20
|Women
|70
|7
|22
|Ages 18-49
|68
|5
|26
|50+
|78
|8
|13
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|82
|6
|11
|Less education
|67
|7
|26
|Mountain region
|79
|4
|16
|Other regions in the country
|64
|9
|27
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Volunteering among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say they spent time volunteering in the past 12 months
|All Latter-day Saints
|72
|Men
|70
|Women
|74
|Ages 18-49
|78
|50+
|63
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|91
|Less education
|61
|Mountain region
|80
|Other regions in the country
|62
Note: The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views on trusting people among Latter-day Saints
% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say …
|Most people can be trusted
|You can’t be too careful in dealing with people
|All Latter-day Saints
|48
|51
|Men
|48
|52
|Women
|48
|49
|Ages 18-49
|46
|53
|50+
|52
|47
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|60
|40
|Less education
|41
|57
|Mountain region
|52
|46
|Other regions in the country
|43
|56
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER