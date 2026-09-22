Appendix: Detailed tables

% of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say religion is __ important in their lives

Note: Figures may not add to subtotals indicated due to rounding. Those who did not answer are not shown. The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER