Latter-day Saints have strong communal ties and high social trust

About this research This project looks at the religious beliefs and practices, as well as the social and political views, of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (sometimes called Mormons) in the United States. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center has long studied the religiousness and political attitudes of Americans in different religious traditions. This project builds on our major 2011 survey of Latter-day Saints. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our other research on religion. How did we do this? This project is based mainly on data from the Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS), a survey of 36,908 randomly sampled U.S. adults conducted from July 17, 2023, to March 4, 2024. It included interviews with 565 people who currently identify as Latter-day Saints (414 lifelong church members and 151 converts), as well as 316 former Latter-day Saints. The RLS was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts, which received support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., Templeton Religion Trust, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. Here are more details about the landscape study’s methodology and information on the sample sizes and margins of error for subgroups of Latter-day Saints analyzed in this project.

Membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints involves a lot of community engagement. Most adult members have a role in their congregation (referred to as a “calling”) and are assigned specific people or families to serve and support. Many Latter-day Saints also choose to serve as a missionary either as a young adult or in their later years.

These strong communal connections set Latter-day Saints apart from U.S. adults as a whole.

Nearly three-quarters of Latter-day Saints have volunteered recently % of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say they spent time volunteering in the past 12 months Note: The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Nearly three-quarters of Latter-day Saints have volunteered recently % of Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say they spent time volunteering in the past 12 months % Group All Latter-day Saints 72 1 Bachelor’s degree or more 91 2 Less education 61 2 Mountain region 80 3 Elsewhere in the U.S. 62 3 Ages 18-49 78 4 50+ 63 4 Download data as .csv Note: The Mountain region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

For instance, Latter-day Saints (widely known as Mormons) are much more likely than other Americans to say they have volunteered in the past 12 months, according to Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS). While 41% of all U.S. adults say they spent time in the previous year volunteering, 72% of Latter-day Saints say this. In no other religious group analyzed do a majority say they volunteered during the past 12 months.

While majorities of Latter-day Saints in all major demographic subgroups say they have volunteered in the past 12 months, church members with bachelor’s degrees are much more likely than those with less education to have volunteered.

(Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are often called Mormons by other people, and for years the church used that term to refer to its members or related institutions, such as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. However, the church stopped using “Mormon” in 2018 and discourages others from using the term to refer to the church or its followers. In this analysis, we primarily use the church’s full name and refer to members of the faith as “Latter-day Saints.” We include limited references to the term “Mormon” in parentheses for readers who are unfamiliar with the full name of the church or the term “Latter-day Saints.”)

Compared with other religious groups, Latter-day Saints are especially likely to say most people can be trusted % of adults who say most people can be trusted Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Compared with other religious groups, Latter-day Saints are especially likely to say most people can be trusted % of adults who say most people can be trusted % Group All U.S. adults 34 1 Hindu 51 2 Jewish 51 2 Latter-day Saint (Mormon) 48 2 Mainline Protestant 43 2 Buddhist 39 2 Catholic 35 2 Religiously unaffiliated 35 2 Evangelical Protestant 30 2 Orthodox Christian 29 2 Muslim 28 2 Historically Black Protestant 19 2 Download data as .csv Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Latter-day Saints also exhibit high levels of social trust.

In the 2023-24 RLS, we asked respondents whether, generally speaking, they think “most people can be trusted” or “you can’t be too careful in dealing with people.”

About half of Latter-day Saints take the former position – making them one of the most trusting religious groups in the country.

Within the church, there is a particularly large divide on this topic by education: Six-in-ten Latter-day Saints with a bachelor’s degree say most people can be trusted, compared with about four-in-ten church members without a college diploma.

Latter-day Saints also are more likely than many other Americans to say they feel a deep sense of connection with humanity at least once a week.

These findings about Latter-day Saints’ civic engagement and communal connections are drawn from our 2023-24 RLS. This analysis is part of a larger project exploring Latter-day Saints’ demographic makeup, their religious beliefs and practices, and political and social views, as well as how these characteristics have changed over time.