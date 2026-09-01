The American Trends Panel survey methodology

Overview

Data in this report comes from Wave 181 of the American Trends Panel (ATP), Pew Research Center’s nationally representative panel of randomly selected U.S. adults. The survey was conducted from Oct. 6 to Oct. 16, 2025. A total of 8,046 panelists responded out of 12,845 who were sampled, for a survey-level response rate of 64% (AAPOR RR3). This includes 4,248 respondents from the ATP and an additional 3,798 from the SSRS Opinion Panel.

The cumulative response rate accounting for nonresponse to the recruitment surveys and attrition is 2%. The break-off rate among panelists who logged on to the survey and completed at least one item is 2%. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 8,046 respondents is plus or minus 1.7 percentage points.

The survey includes oversamples of non-Hispanic Asian and Hispanic adults on the ATP in order to provide more precise estimates of the opinions and experiences of these smaller demographic subgroups. These oversampled groups are weighted back to reflect their correct proportions in the population.

SSRS conducted the survey for Pew Research Center via online (n=7,784) and live telephone (n=262) interviewing. Interviews were conducted in both English and Spanish.

To learn more about the ATP, read “About the American Trends Panel.”

Panel recruitment

Since 2018, the ATP has used address-based sampling (ABS) for recruitment. A study cover letter and a pre-incentive are mailed to a stratified, random sample of households selected from the U.S. Postal Service’s Computerized Delivery Sequence File. This Postal Service file has been estimated to cover 90% to 98% of the population. Within each sampled household, the adult with the next birthday is selected to participate. Other details of the ABS recruitment protocol have changed over time but are available upon request. Prior to 2018, the ATP was recruited using landline and cellphone random-digit-dial surveys administered in English and Spanish.

A national sample of U.S. adults has been recruited to the ATP approximately once per year since 2014. In some years, the recruitment has included additional efforts (known as an “oversample”) to improve the accuracy of data for underrepresented groups. For example, Hispanic adults, Black adults and Asian adults were oversampled in 2019, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Sample design

The overall target population for this survey was noninstitutionalized persons ages 18 and older living in the United States. It featured a stratified random sample from the ATP in which non-Hispanic Asian and Hispanic adults were selected with certainty. The remaining panelists were sampled at rates designed to ensure that the share of respondents in each stratum is proportional to its share of the U.S. adult population to the greatest extent possible. Respondent weights are adjusted to account for differential probabilities of selection as described in the Weighting section below.

The ATP was supplemented with a sample from the SSRS Opinion Panel (OP) of panelists who had previously identified as Hispanic. At the start of the survey, Opinion Panel respondents were asked a series of screening questions to confirm their eligibility, and were considered eligible if they indicated that they identified as Hispanic.

Questionnaire development and testing

The questionnaire was developed by Pew Research Center in consultation with SSRS. The web program used for online respondents was rigorously tested on both PC and mobile devices by the SSRS project team and Pew Research Center researchers. The SSRS project team also populated test data that was analyzed in SPSS to ensure the logic and randomizations were working as intended before launching the survey.

Incentives

All respondents were offered a post-paid incentive for their participation. Respondents could choose to receive the post-paid incentive in the form of a check or gift code to Amazon.com, Target.com or Walmart.com. Incentive amounts ranged from $5 to $20 for ATP respondents, and $5 to $10 for OP respondents, depending on whether the respondent belongs to a part of the population that is harder or easier to reach. Differential incentive amounts were designed to increase panel survey participation among groups that traditionally have low survey response propensities.

Data collection protocol

The data collection field period for this survey was Oct. 6 to 16, 2025. Surveys were conducted via self-administered web survey or by live telephone interviewing.

For panelists who take surveys online: Postcard notifications were mailed to a subset on Oct. 6. Survey invitations were sent out in two separate launches: soft launch and full launch. 801 panelists were included in the soft launch (60 from ATP, 741 from OP), which began with an initial invitation sent on Oct. 6. All remaining English- and Spanish-speaking sampled online panelists were included in the full launch and were sent an invitation on Oct. 7.

Panelists participating online were sent an email invitation and up to three email reminders if they did not respond to the survey. ATP panelists who consented to SMS messages were sent an SMS invitation with a link to the survey and up to three SMS reminders.

For panelists who take surveys over the phone with a live interviewer: Prenotification postcards were mailed to ATP panelists on Oct. 3. Soft launch took place on Oct. 6 and involved dialing until a total of seven interviews had been completed (four ATP, three OP). All remaining English- and Spanish-speaking sampled phone panelists’ numbers were dialed throughout the remaining field period. Panelists who take surveys via phone can receive up to six calls from trained SSRS interviewers.

Data quality checks

To ensure high-quality data, Center researchers performed data quality checks to identify any respondents showing patterns of satisficing. This includes checking for whether respondents left questions blank at very high rates or always selected the first or last answer presented. As a result of this checking, two ATP respondents were removed from the survey dataset prior to weighting and analysis.

Use of artificial intelligence (AI)

Survey responses to some open-ended questions were initially coded using AI-assisted text classification. Refer to the “Open-end coding methodology” section below for more details.

Weighting

The ATP data is weighted in a process that accounts for multiple stages of sampling and nonresponse that occur at different points in the panel survey process. First, each panelist begins with a base weight that reflects their probability of recruitment into the panel. Base weights for OP respondents were provided by SSRS. The base weights for ATP and OP respondents were combined and scaled to account for the sample design.

The combined weights were then calibrated to align with the population benchmarks in the accompanying table and trimmed at the 1st and 99.5th percentiles to reduce the loss in precision stemming from variance in the weights. Sampling errors and tests of statistical significance take into account the effect of weighting.

The following table shows the unweighted sample sizes and the error attributable to sampling that would be expected at the 95% level of confidence for different groups in the survey.

Sample sizes and sampling errors for other subgroups are available upon request. In addition to sampling error, one should bear in mind that question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error or bias into the findings of opinion polls.

Dispositions and response rates

How family income tiers are calculated

Family income data reported in this study is adjusted for household size and cost-of-living differences by geography. Panelists then are assigned to income tiers that are based on the median adjusted family income of all American Trends Panel members. The process uses the following steps:

First, panelists are assigned to the midpoint of the income range they selected in a family income question that was measured on either the most recent annual profile survey or, for newly recruited panelists, their recruitment survey. This provides an approximate income value that can be used in calculations for the adjustment. Next, these income values are adjusted for the cost of living in the geographic area where the panelist lives. This is calculated using price indexes published by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. These indexes, known as Regional Price Parities (RPP), compare the prices of goods and services across all U.S. metropolitan statistical areas as well as non-metro areas with the national average prices for the same goods and services. The most recent available data at the time of the annual profile survey is from 2023. Those who fall outside of metropolitan statistical areas are assigned the overall RPP for their state’s non-metropolitan area. Family incomes are further adjusted for the number of people in a household using the methodology from Pew Research Center’s previous work on the American middle class. This is done because a four-person household with an income of say, $50,000, faces a tighter budget constraint than a two-person household with the same income. Panelists are then assigned an income tier. “Middle-income” adults are in families with adjusted family incomes that are between two-thirds and double the median adjusted family income for the full ATP at the time of the most recent annual profile survey. The median adjusted family income for the panel is roughly $77,800. Using this median income, the middle-income range is about $51,900 to $155,600. Lower-income families have adjusted incomes less than $51,900 and upper-income families have adjusted incomes greater than $155,600 (all figures expressed in 2024 dollars and scaled to a household size of three). A panelist is assigned “no answer” in the income tier variable if they did not provide all three pieces of information needed to calculate their tier (family income, household size and residential address).

Two examples of how a given area’s cost-of-living adjustment was calculated are as follows: The Pine Bluff metropolitan area in Arkansas is a relatively inexpensive area, with a price level that is 19.7% less than the national average. The San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley metropolitan area in California is one of the most expensive areas, with a price level that is 18.2% higher than the national average. Income in the sample is adjusted to make up for this difference. As a result, a family with an income of $40,200 in the Pine Bluff area is as well off financially as a family of the same size with an income of $59,100 in San Francisco.

The respondents from the SSRS Opinion Panel oversample answered the same family income and household size questions, and their incomes were adjusted using the procedures detailed above. They were then assigned an income tier based on the median adjusted family income for the full ATP at the time of the most recent annual profile survey.

Open-end coding methodology

The survey asked respondents to answer the following question: “In a few words, what does the American dream mean to you?” Open-ended questions like this allow respondents to describe the concept however they see fit, but this also means that every answer is unique and must be organized into one or more categories before it can be analyzed.

Center researchers developed a coding scheme using a model-assisted codebook development process that integrated human interpretation with unsupervised machine learning. First, researchers reviewed a randomly selected pilot sample of responses to independently identify key themes. In parallel, we used an unsupervised theme-discovery approach – based on sparse autoencoders and large language model (LLM)-based interpretation – to generate candidate themes, using the HypotheSAES method developed by Movva et al. (2025).

This process included several steps:

We converted each open-ended response into a numerical representation that captures its meaning, using an embedding model (OpenAI’s text-embedding-3-small). We then fit a sparse autoencoder to those representations – essentially training a model to describe every response using a limited set of features. The model ends up learning common themes corresponding to ideas that recur across many responses. We identified a list of the most common themes, examined the responses that exemplified each most strongly, and used an LLM (GPT-5.2) to summarize the common thread of the category. Researchers then reviewed and revised the set of candidate categories, combining related themes until arriving at a final codebook.

We gave the final codebook to an LLM (again, GPT-5.2) alongside a prompt instructing the model to use it to code the open-ended responses with any category labels that applied.

We validated the model’s performance against a sample of responses that researchers coded by hand. We drew a stratified sample of 201 responses to ensure that every category, including rare ones, was represented, supplemented by a set of randomly selected responses. Both the LLM and the human coders coded each response for all applicable labels. Human coders worked from the same codebook and were not shown the automated codes. Because a single response can receive more than one code, agreement was measured using standard metrics for multilabel classification. We also reviewed cases where the automated and human coding disagreed to understand these patterns and to inform revisions to the coding rules. After minor adjustments to the codebook and a second round of validation, the automated coding achieved a micro-averaged F1 score of 0.89.

Once validated, the LLM used the codebook to categorize all 7,247 responses. For each answer, the model followed a fixed procedure: It first judged whether the response was a genuine attempt to answer the question; if so, it evaluated the response against each substantive theme and selected all applicable categories that were represented; if not, it marked the response as non-substantive. A set of deterministic rules were applied afterward to enforce the codebook’s logic.

In this analysis, we report 15 discrete categories for open-ended responses. Some categories that capture similar themes were further collapsed when reported. The table below shows the F1 score for each of the individual categories.

Read the full prompt we used for this process.