Acknowledgments

About this research

This report was written by Luis Noé-Bustamante, research associate; Ziyao Tian, former research associate; Carolyne Im, research analyst; and Sahana Mukherjee, associate director of race and ethnicity research.

Editorial guidance was provided by Mark Hugo Lopez, director, race and ethnicity research; and Dalia Fahmy, senior writer/editor.

The open-end analysis was conducted by Im; Alexandra Cahn, research assistant; Skyler Seets, computational social science assistant; Joseph Copeland, research analyst; Samuel Bestvater, senior data scientist; Tian and Noé-Bustamante. Editorial and methodological guidance on the open-end analysis was provided by Lopez; Mukherjee; Gabriel Piña, senior researcher; and Aaron Smith, director, Data Labs.

Methodological guidance was provided by Courtney Kennedy, former vice president, methods and innovation; Dorene Asare-Marfo, senior panel manager; Dana Popky, associate panel manager; Andrew Mercer, principal methodologist; and Arnold Lau, research methodologist. Guidance on the communications strategy and outreach was provided by Tanya Arditi, senior communications manager, with support from Maya Pottiger, communications associate.

The report was number-checked by Copeland. Sara Atske, digital producer, produced the report. David Kent, senior editorial specialist, copy edited the report. Charts were designed by Noé-Bustamante, Im and Tian, with guidance from John Carlo Mandapat, information graphics designer. Cahn provided additional research support.

Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/topic/race-ethnicity/racial-ethnic-groups/hispanics-latinos/.