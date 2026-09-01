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Latinos Are Split on Whether the American Dream Is Achievable

Appendix: Detailed tables

By , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Latinos Are Split on Whether the American Dream Is Achievable
  2. What the ‘American dream’ means to U.S. Latinos, in their own words
  3. How immigrant and U.S.-born Latinos see economic mobility and the American dream
  4. Appendix: Detailed tables
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
A table showing the share of U.S. Latino adults who say they have achieved the American dream, say they are on their way to achieving it, say it is out of reach for them or say that it doesn't exist
A table showing the shares of U.S. Latino adults who say that compared with their parents at the same age, their own standard of living is somewhat better, about the same, somewhat worse or not sure
A table showing the shares of U.S. Latino adults with children who say that when their children are at the same age as thei own, their children's standard of living will be somewhat better, about the same, somewhat worse
A table showing among the shares of U.S. Latino adults who believe the American dream exists, the shares who say that compared with their parents, it is somewhat easier, neither easier nor harder or somewhat harder to achieve the American dream
A table showing among U.S. Latino adults who believe the American dream exists, the shares who say hard work and motivation is a major, minor or not a factor in people's ability to achieve the American dream these days
A table showing among U.S. Latino adults who believe the American dream exists, the shares who say having access to the right opportunities is a major, minor or not a factor in people's ability to achieve the American dream these days
A table showing Latinos’ views on the importance of ‘luck and chance’ in achieving the American dream today
Next: Acknowledgments
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Table of Contents

  1. Latinos Are Split on Whether the American Dream Is Achievable
  2. What the ‘American dream’ means to U.S. Latinos, in their own words
  3. How immigrant and U.S.-born Latinos see economic mobility and the American dream
  4. Appendix: Detailed tables
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology