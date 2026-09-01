Report | September 1, 2026 Latinos Are Split on Whether the American Dream Is Achievable Appendix: Detailed tables X Facebook Threads LinkedIn WhatsApp Mail Add Us On Google By Luis Noé-Bustamante, Ziyao Tian, Carolyne Im and Sahana Mukherjee Table of Contents Latinos Are Split on Whether the American Dream Is Achievable What the ‘American dream’ means to U.S. Latinos, in their own words How immigrant and U.S.-born Latinos see economic mobility and the American dream Appendix: Detailed tables Acknowledgments Methodology Next: Acknowledgments ← Prev Page 123456 Next Page → Report PDFToplineQuestionnaire