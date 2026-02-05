Key findings about Puerto Rico

People hold a Puerto Rican flag outside the Coliseo de Puerto Rico before singer and rapper Bad Bunny performs his first of 30 concerts at the arena in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 11, 2025. (Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images)

Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny will take the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 8, becoming the first headliner to perform an entire set in Spanish.

Bad Bunny, who was born in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, has long honored life on the island in his music. His album “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” – which translates to “I should have taken more photos” and reflects on his growing up in Puerto Rico – won album of the year at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Here are answers to some key questions about Puerto Rico and Puerto Ricans, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and other sources.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis summarizes key facts about Puerto Rico, from its status as a U.S. territory to its population and demographics. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts demographic studies, opinion surveys and other research to better understand the population of the United States. Puerto Ricans are among the Hispanic origin groups we frequently publish data on. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? For this analysis, we mainly used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, including its American Community Survey and Puerto Rico Community Survey, which are provided by IPUMS USA at the University of Minnesota. Some Census data is available for 2025, while some is available only up to 2024. We shared the most recent data in all cases. Links to all other sources are available in the text.

What is Puerto Rico’s relationship with the United States?

Puerto Rico – officially the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico – is one of five U.S. territories with a permanent population, along with American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s located about 1,000 miles southeast of the Florida coast.

Puerto Rico was a Spanish colony for centuries before it was ceded to the U.S. in 1898 following the Spanish-American War. A 1917 act of Congress established that people born in Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens.

The island has had its own constitution since 1952 but is also subject to federal law, like U.S. states. Unlike people living in the states, Puerto Ricans living on the island can’t vote in federal elections and don’t pay federal taxes on income earned there.

Puerto Rico has some representation in Congress, but not as much as the states do. Its sole delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives, Democrat Pablo José Hernández Rivera, has limited voting privileges. The territory does not have any senators.

Since 1967, there have been seven votes on the island over whether Puerto Rico should change its political status, most recently in 2024. However, the results of these votes were nonbinding, and efforts to give Puerto Ricans a binding vote on statehood have stalled in recent Congresses.

How many people live in Puerto Rico?

Puerto Rico’s population has fallen by more than 600,000 since its 2004 peak Population of Puerto Rico, 1900-2025 Source: Decennial census (1900-90); U.S. Census Bureau population estimates (2000-25). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Puerto Rico’s population has fallen by more than 600,000 since its 2004 peak Population of Puerto Rico, 1900-2025 Year Population 1900 953,243 1910 1,118,012 1920 1,299,809 1930 1,543,913 1940 1,869,255 1950 2,210,703 1960 2,349,544 1970 2,712,033 1980 3,196,520 1990 3,522,037 2000 3,810,605 2001 3,818,774 2002 3,823,701 2003 3,826,095 2004 3,826,878 2005 3,821,362 2006 3,805,214 2007 3,782,995 2008 3,760,866 2009 3,740,410 2010 3,724,465 2011 3,693,464 2012 3,661,045 2013 3,631,427 2014 3,585,017 2015 3,535,167 2016 3,480,432 2017 3,410,837 2018 3,290,690 2019 3,302,691 2020 3,281,591 2021 3,262,731 2022 3,220,148 2023 3,203,794 2024 3,202,521 2025 3,184,835 Download data as .csv Source: Decennial census (1900-90); U.S. Census Bureau population estimates (2000-25). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

As of 2025, there were about 3.2 million people living in Puerto Rico, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. The population is down 17% from its peak of 3.8 million in 2004, and it fell particularly fast between 2014 and 2018.

One reason for Puerto Rico’s declining population is that more people are moving from the island to the mainland U.S. – that is, to the 50 states and the District of Columbia – than to the island from the mainland. For example, in 2024, about 38,000 people on the mainland said they’d moved there from Puerto Rico in the past year, while 25,000 people in Puerto Rico said they’d moved there from the mainland.

Over the past 20 years, more people have moved from Puerto Rico to the mainland U.S. than in the other direction Migration between Puerto Rico and mainland U.S., 2005-2024 Note: “Mainland U.S” refers to the 50 states and D.C. Migration figures reflect the number of people who lived in the opposite place “one year ago” relative to survey date. Data includes all people moving to and from Puerto Rico, even those not of Puerto Rican origin. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the American Community Survey and the Puerto Rico Community Survey for 2005-2019 and 2021-24 (IPUMS USA). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Over the past 20 years, more people have moved from Puerto Rico to the mainland U.S. than in the other direction Migration between Puerto Rico and mainland U.S., 2005-2024 Year Puerto Rico to U.S. U.S. to Puerto Rico Net migration out of Puerto Rico 2005 47,281 34,372 12,909 2006 66,247 30,728 35,519 2007 61,085 27,645 33,440 2008 59,271 36,254 23,017 2009 61,948 34,567 27,381 2010 61,566 35,303 26,263 2011 74,986 19,201 55,785 2012 68,303 19,605 48,698 2013 76,185 23,554 52,631 2014 87,670 18,689 68,981 2015 92,572 23,132 69,440 2016 92,067 21,221 70,846 2017 92,638 20,991 71,647 2018 131,039 21,003 110,036 2019 63,623 31,279 32,344 2021 55,201 26,220 28,981 2022 42,922 26,177 16,745 2023 46,219 24,887 21,332 2024 38,486 25,151 13,335 Download data as .csv Note: “Mainland U.S” refers to the 50 states and D.C. Migration figures reflect the number of people who lived in the opposite place “one year ago” relative to survey date. Data includes all people moving to and from Puerto Rico, even those not of Puerto Rican origin. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the American Community Survey and the Puerto Rico Community Survey for 2005-2019 and 2021-24 (IPUMS USA). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

The largest net migration from Puerto Rico to the mainland U.S. was reported in 2018. That year, around 110,000 more people said they’d moved from the island to the mainland than the other way around. Some of this migration came in the wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria, which struck Puerto Rico within two weeks of each other in September 2017. Almost 3,000 people died on the island, and 90% of households applied for federal assistance in the wake of the storms.

Slowing birthrates are also a factor in the island’s population decline. In 2005, about 55,200 women in Puerto Rico said they’d given birth in the previous year. By 2024, that number fell to 19,600.

Looking at the data another way, a woman living on the island in 2005 could expect to have 1.9 children in her lifetime – a statistic known as the total fertility rate. By 2024, the total fertility rate in Puerto Rico was just 1.0. That is well below the U.S. rate overall (1.6, according to United Nations data) and the global replacement-level fertility rate needed to maintain the population at a constant size (2.1).

How many Puerto Ricans live in the mainland U.S. and where?

Far more people of Puerto Rican origin live on the mainland U.S. than live on the island itself.

As of 2024, 6.1 million Puerto Ricans live in the 50 states and D.C., making them the second-largest Hispanic origin group on the mainland behind Mexicans (39 million).

Puerto Ricans make up 9% of Hispanics on the mainland, and 13% of all U.S. Hispanics, including those who live in Puerto Rico.

Most Puerto Ricans who live on the mainland (69%) were born there. Around a quarter of those on the mainland (27%) were born in Puerto Rico, and 4% were born elsewhere.

The states with the largest Puerto Rican populations are Florida (1.3 million), New York (995,000) and Pennsylvania (494,000). Puerto Ricans make up the largest share of the population in Connecticut (8.3%), followed by Florida (5.6%) and New Jersey (5.1%).

Connecticut, Florida and New Jersey have largest shares of Puerto Ricans % of the population that is of Puerto Rican origin, 2024 Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the American Community Survey (IPUMS USA). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Connecticut, Florida and New Jersey have largest shares of Puerto Ricans % of the population that is of Puerto Rican origin, 2024 State FIPS % of the population that is of Puerto Rican origin, 2024 Category Alabama 01 0.6% 0.6%-1.0% Alaska 02 1.3% 1.1%-3.0% Arizona 04 0.9% 0.6%-1.0% Arkansas 05 0.4% 0.0%-0.5% California 06 0.5% 0.0%-0.5% Colorado 08 0.8% 0.6%-1.0% Connecticut 09 8.3% 6.1%-9.0% Delaware 10 3.3% 3.1%-6.0% District of Columbia 11 1.2% 1.1%-3.0% Florida 12 5.6% 3.1%-6.0% Georgia 13 1.2% 1.1%-3.0% Hawaii 15 3.0% 1.1%-3.0% Idaho 16 0.2% 0.0%-0.5% Illinois 17 1.5% 1.1%-3.0% Indiana 18 0.7% 0.6%-1.0% Iowa 19 0.6% 0.6%-1.0% Kansas 20 0.8% 0.6%-1.0% Kentucky 21 0.6% 0.6%-1.0% Louisiana 22 0.4% 0.0%-0.5% Maine 23 0.6% 0.6%-1.0% Maryland 24 1.2% 1.1%-3.0% Massachusetts 25 4.7% 3.1%-6.0% Michigan 26 0.6% 0.6%-1.0% Minnesota 27 0.5% 0.0%-0.5% Mississippi 28 0.3% 0.0%-0.5% Missouri 29 0.5% 0.0%-0.5% Montana 30 0.1% 0.0%-0.5% Nebraska 31 0.3% 0.0%-0.5% Nevada 32 1.1% 1.1%-3.0% New Hampshire 33 1.5% 1.1%-3.0% New Jersey 34 5.1% 3.1%-6.0% New Mexico 35 0.4% 0.0%-0.5% New York 36 5.0% 3.1%-6.0% North Carolina 37 1.4% 1.1%-3.0% North Dakota 38 0.2% 0.0%-0.5% Ohio 39 1.3% 1.1%-3.0% Oklahoma 40 0.6% 0.6%-1.0% Oregon 41 0.4% 0.0%-0.5% Pennsylvania 42 3.8% 3.1%-6.0% Rhode Island 44 4.5% 3.1%-6.0% South Carolina 45 1.1% 1.1%-3.0% South Dakota 46 0.1% 0.0%-0.5% Tennessee 47 0.6% 0.6%-1.0% Texas 48 0.8% 0.6%-1.0% Utah 49 0.5% 0.0%-0.5% Vermont 50 0.7% 0.6%-1.0% Virginia 51 1.3% 1.1%-3.0% Washington 53 0.6% 0.6%-1.0% West Virginia 54 0.3% 0.0%-0.5% Wisconsin 55 1.3% 1.1%-3.0% Wyoming 56 0.3% 0.0%-0.5% Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the American Community Survey (IPUMS USA). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Zooming in further, New York-Newark-Jersey City, Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford and Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington are the metropolitan areas with the largest Puerto Rican populations by number.

But Springfield, Massachusetts, near the Connecticut border, has a larger share of Puerto Ricans than any other metro area, at 23.2%. Orlando (13.7%) and Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida (13.5%), round out the three metro areas with the largest shares of Puerto Ricans.

How do Puerto Ricans on the island differ demographically from Puerto Ricans on the mainland U.S.?

The average age for Puerto Ricans who live on the island is 45.0 years old as of 2024. It’s slightly higher (49.9) among those who were born on the island but now live in the 50 states and D.C. For those who were born and live on the mainland, the average age is just 26.1.

Puerto Ricans who were born and live in the 50 U.S. states and D.C. tend to be much younger than those who were born or live on the island

residence, 2024

Note: “Mainland” refers to the 50 U.S. states and D.C.; “island” refers to the island of Puerto Rico. Education data is for adults ages 25 and older. Poverty status is based on the 12 months prior to the survey.

Source: Pew Research Center analysis of data from the 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS) and 2024 Puerto Rico Community Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Puerto Ricans who were born and live in the 50 U.S. states and D.C. tend to be much younger than those who were born or live on the island Hispanics of Puerto Rican origin, by birthplace and

Live in Puerto Rico Born in Puerto Rico (Live on the mainland) Born on the mainland (Live on the mainland) Median household income $26,700 $54,800 $70,200 Child poverty rate 49% 24% 20% Some college or more 54% 49% 58% Median age 45.0 49.9 26.1

Note: “Mainland” refers to the 50 U.S. states and D.C.; “island” refers to the island of Puerto Rico. Education data is for adults ages 25 and older. Poverty status is based on the 12 months prior to the survey.

Source: Pew Research Center analysis of data from the 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS) and 2024 Puerto Rico Community Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Puerto Ricans living on the island tend to have lower incomes and higher rates of child poverty than those living on the mainland. For example, those on the island had a median household income of $26,700 in 2024. That compared with $54,800 for Puerto Ricans who were born on the island but live on the mainland and $70,200 for those who were born and live on the mainland.

There are smaller differences in educational attainment. Among Puerto Ricans ages 25 and older, 54% of those who live on the island have at least some college education. The same is true for 49% of those who were born on the island but live on the mainland and 58% of those who were born and live on the mainland.

Note: This is an update of an analysis originally published March 29, 2017. The original post was written by former Senior Writer/Editor Jens Manuel Krogstad, former Research Analyst Kelsey Jo Starr and former Senior Copy Editor Aleksandra Sandstrom.