Migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border are at their lowest level in more than 50 years

U.S. Border Patrol encounters with migrants crossing into the United States from Mexico have fallen to their lowest level in more than 50 years, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of statistics from the federal government.
The Border Patrol recorded 237,538 encounters with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2025 fiscal year, which began in October 2024 and ended in September 2025. That was down from more than 1.5 million encounters in fiscal 2024, more than 2 million in fiscal 2023 and a record of more than 2.2 million in fiscal 2022. The 2025 total was the lowest in any fiscal year since 1970, according to historical data from the Border Patrol.
|Fiscal year
|Total encounters
|1960
|21,022
|1961
|21,745
|1962
|21,103
|1963
|29,644
|1964
|32,519
|1965
|40,020
|1966
|62,640
|1967
|73,973
|1968
|96,641
|1969
|137,968
|1970
|201,780
|1971
|263,991
|1972
|321,326
|1973
|441,066
|1974
|571,606
|1975
|512,264
|1976
|607,499
|1977
|733,193
|1978
|789,441
|1979
|795,798
|1980
|690,554
|1981
|749,808
|1982
|745,820
|1983
|1,033,974
|1984
|1,058,276
|1985
|1,183,351
|1986
|1,615,844
|1987
|1,122,067
|1988
|942,561
|1989
|852,506
|1990
|1,049,321
|1991
|1,077,876
|1992
|1,145,574
|1993
|1,212,886
|1994
|979,101
|1995
|1,271,390
|1996
|1,507,020
|1997
|1,368,707
|1998
|1,516,680
|1999
|1,537,000
|2000
|1,643,679
|2001
|1,235,718
|2002
|929,809
|2003
|905,065
|2004
|1,139,282
|2005
|1,171,396
|2006
|1,071,972
|2007
|858,638
|2008
|705,005
|2009
|540,865
|2010
|447,731
|2011
|327,577
|2012
|356,873
|2013
|414,397
|2014
|479,371
|2015
|331,333
|2016
|408,870
|2017
|303,916
|2018
|396,579
|2019
|851,508
|2020
|400,651
|2021
|1,659,206
|2022
|2,206,436
|2023
|2,045,838
|2024
|1,530,523
|2025
|237,538
In this analysis, the term “encounters” refers primarily to Border Patrol apprehensions of migrants crossing into the U.S. between official points of entry. It refers to events, not people. Border Patrol agents may encounter some migrants more than once – for example, if a migrant is apprehended and deported but tries to enter the U.S. again.
The dramatic decline in migrant encounters follows a series of policy changes in both the U.S. and Mexico during both the Biden and Trump administrations:
- In April 2024, then-U.S. President Joe Biden and then-Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced an agreement to step up immigration enforcement. Mexico’s increased enforcement reportedly has played a significant role in reducing migrant flows to the U.S.
- In June 2024 and again in September 2024, the Biden administration imposed new restrictions on migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.
- Immediately after returning to office in January 2025, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency at the southwestern border and directed the U.S. military to assist with border security. The administration also shut down a Biden-era app that had allowed migrants to apply for asylum.
- The Trump administration has increased arrests and deportations of migrants from the interior of the U.S., potentially deterring new migrant arrivals at the border.
Related: How Americans view key Trump administration immigration policies
Monthly statistics show an even greater decline in migrant encounters in Trump’s second term
While annual statistics show a huge decline in migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2025 fiscal year, these numbers understate the decrease that has occurred since Trump’s second term began on Jan. 20, 2025.
|Month/Year
|Total encounters
|10/1999
|91,410
|11/1999
|76,196
|12/1999
|71,252
|01/2000
|185,979
|02/2000
|211,328
|03/2000
|220,063
|04/2000
|180,050
|05/2000
|166,296
|06/2000
|115,093
|07/2000
|113,956
|08/2000
|114,312
|09/2000
|97,744
|10/2000
|82,632
|11/2000
|67,709
|12/2000
|55,081
|01/2001
|125,090
|02/2001
|152,229
|03/2001
|170,580
|04/2001
|142,813
|05/2001
|122,927
|06/2001
|89,131
|07/2001
|83,602
|08/2001
|84,648
|09/2001
|59,276
|10/2001
|37,812
|11/2001
|32,506
|12/2001
|31,501
|01/2002
|79,793
|02/2002
|95,724
|03/2002
|126,992
|04/2002
|121,921
|05/2002
|97,424
|06/2002
|78,655
|07/2002
|76,661
|08/2002
|82,557
|09/2002
|68,263
|10/2002
|61,792
|11/2002
|47,731
|12/2002
|37,824
|01/2003
|86,925
|02/2003
|96,869
|03/2003
|98,399
|04/2003
|75,359
|05/2003
|88,690
|06/2003
|75,530
|07/2003
|79,284
|08/2003
|84,486
|09/2003
|72,176
|10/2003
|65,391
|11/2003
|57,894
|12/2003
|43,614
|01/2004
|92,521
|02/2004
|110,669
|03/2004
|154,981
|04/2004
|135,468
|05/2004
|118,726
|06/2004
|94,590
|07/2004
|92,165
|08/2004
|93,246
|09/2004
|80,017
|10/2004
|75,913
|11/2004
|65,135
|12/2004
|48,406
|01/2005
|93,020
|02/2005
|113,775
|03/2005
|143,048
|04/2005
|140,062
|05/2005
|115,823
|06/2005
|90,786
|07/2005
|94,954
|08/2005
|96,733
|09/2005
|93,741
|10/2005
|83,557
|11/2005
|70,975
|12/2005
|52,673
|01/2006
|101,195
|02/2006
|125,046
|03/2006
|160,696
|04/2006
|126,538
|05/2006
|105,450
|06/2006
|68,366
|07/2006
|59,641
|08/2006
|59,751
|09/2006
|58,084
|10/2006
|60,713
|11/2006
|51,594
|12/2006
|40,527
|01/2007
|71,934
|02/2007
|79,268
|03/2007
|114,137
|04/2007
|104,465
|05/2007
|88,504
|06/2007
|71,338
|07/2007
|66,782
|08/2007
|59,795
|09/2007
|49,581
|10/2007
|51,339
|11/2007
|42,209
|12/2007
|31,802
|01/2008
|59,028
|02/2008
|73,483
|03/2008
|89,770
|04/2008
|91,566
|05/2008
|69,233
|06/2008
|53,854
|07/2008
|49,472
|08/2008
|48,541
|09/2008
|44,708
|10/2008
|42,938
|11/2008
|32,780
|12/2008
|25,947
|01/2009
|44,502
|02/2009
|49,211
|03/2009
|67,342
|04/2009
|58,493
|05/2009
|50,884
|06/2009
|46,044
|07/2009
|43,843
|08/2009
|43,522
|09/2009
|35,359
|10/2009
|40,890
|11/2009
|32,815
|12/2009
|25,034
|01/2010
|34,784
|02/2010
|42,790
|03/2010
|61,361
|04/2010
|55,237
|05/2010
|47,045
|06/2010
|32,955
|07/2010
|25,609
|08/2010
|26,415
|09/2010
|22,796
|10/2010
|26,165
|11/2010
|22,405
|12/2010
|19,429
|01/2011
|23,926
|02/2011
|28,786
|03/2011
|42,014
|04/2011
|36,251
|05/2011
|31,236
|06/2011
|27,166
|07/2011
|23,170
|08/2011
|24,166
|09/2011
|22,863
|10/2011
|25,612
|11/2011
|23,368
|12/2011
|18,983
|01/2012
|25,714
|02/2012
|31,579
|03/2012
|42,218
|04/2012
|40,628
|05/2012
|36,966
|06/2012
|30,669
|07/2012
|26,978
|08/2012
|27,567
|09/2012
|26,591
|10/2012
|28,929
|11/2012
|27,636
|12/2012
|23,243
|01/2013
|26,921
|02/2013
|35,042
|03/2013
|47,293
|04/2013
|48,212
|05/2013
|43,856
|06/2013
|34,436
|07/2013
|33,230
|08/2013
|33,797
|09/2013
|31,802
|10/2013
|35,312
|11/2013
|31,896
|12/2013
|29,528
|01/2014
|28,668
|02/2014
|36,403
|03/2014
|49,596
|04/2014
|51,502
|05/2014
|60,683
|06/2014
|57,862
|07/2014
|40,708
|08/2014
|31,388
|09/2014
|25,825
|10/2014
|26,450
|11/2014
|24,641
|12/2014
|25,019
|01/2015
|21,514
|02/2015
|24,376
|03/2015
|29,791
|04/2015
|29,750
|05/2015
|31,576
|06/2015
|29,303
|07/2015
|28,388
|08/2015
|30,239
|09/2015
|30,286
|10/2015
|32,724
|11/2015
|32,838
|12/2015
|37,014
|01/2016
|23,758
|02/2016
|26,072
|03/2016
|33,316
|04/2016
|38,089
|05/2016
|40,337
|06/2016
|34,450
|07/2016
|33,723
|08/2016
|37,048
|09/2016
|39,501
|10/2016
|46,184
|11/2016
|47,211
|12/2016
|43,251
|01/2017
|31,576
|02/2017
|18,754
|03/2017
|12,195
|04/2017
|11,127
|05/2017
|14,519
|06/2017
|16,087
|07/2017
|18,187
|08/2017
|22,288
|09/2017
|22,537
|10/2017
|25,488
|11/2017
|29,085
|12/2017
|28,995
|01/2018
|25,975
|02/2018
|26,666
|03/2018
|37,390
|04/2018
|38,243
|05/2018
|40,339
|06/2018
|34,089
|07/2018
|31,299
|08/2018
|37,524
|09/2018
|41,486
|10/2018
|51,005
|11/2018
|51,857
|12/2018
|50,751
|01/2019
|47,979
|02/2019
|66,883
|03/2019
|92,833
|04/2019
|99,273
|05/2019
|132,856
|06/2019
|94,902
|07/2019
|71,978
|08/2019
|50,684
|09/2019
|40,507
|10/2019
|35,402
|11/2019
|33,524
|12/2019
|32,853
|01/2020
|29,205
|02/2020
|30,077
|03/2020
|30,389
|04/2020
|16,182
|05/2020
|21,593
|06/2020
|30,836
|07/2020
|38,536
|08/2020
|47,283
|09/2020
|54,771
|10/2020
|69,032
|11/2020
|69,169
|12/2020
|71,141
|01/2021
|75,316
|02/2021
|97,643
|03/2021
|169,216
|04/2021
|173,699
|05/2021
|172,654
|06/2021
|178,649
|07/2021
|200,658
|08/2021
|196,514
|09/2021
|185,515
|10/2021
|159,113
|11/2021
|167,015
|12/2021
|170,602
|01/2022
|147,877
|02/2022
|159,170
|03/2022
|211,181
|04/2022
|203,504
|05/2022
|224,370
|06/2022
|192,399
|07/2022
|181,834
|08/2022
|181,774
|09/2022
|207,597
|10/2022
|205,134
|11/2022
|207,680
|12/2022
|222,018
|01/2023
|129,513
|02/2023
|130,521
|03/2023
|163,672
|04/2023
|183,921
|05/2023
|171,382
|06/2023
|99,538
|07/2023
|132,642
|08/2023
|181,054
|09/2023
|218,763
|10/2023
|188,749
|11/2023
|191,106
|12/2023
|249,740
|01/2024
|124,215
|02/2024
|140,641
|03/2024
|137,473
|04/2024
|128,895
|05/2024
|117,905
|06/2024
|83,532
|07/2024
|56,400
|08/2024
|58,009
|09/2024
|53,858
|10/2024
|56,515
|11/2024
|46,609
|12/2024
|47,320
|01/2025
|29,105
|02/2025
|8,349
|03/2025
|7,179
|04/2025
|8,376
|05/2025
|8,724
|06/2025
|6,066
|07/2025
|4,592
|08/2025
|6,317
|09/2025
|8,386
|10/2025
|7,989
|11/2025
|7,348
|12/2025
|6,478
The federal fiscal year runs from October to the end of September, so fiscal 2025 included nearly four months of the Biden administration. Migrant encounters during Biden’s last four months in office were much higher than in the months after Trump’s return.
Since February 2025, the first full month of Trump’s current term, the Border Patrol has recorded fewer than 10,000 encounters a month at the southwestern border. Those are the lowest totals in more than 25 years of available monthly data. Recent totals have been even lower than the 16,182 encounters in April 2020, when international migration plummeted in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.
Historically, the number of migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico has varied based on factors such as economic, political and security conditions in migrants’ home countries and policy changes in the U.S., Mexico and elsewhere.
Note: This is an update of an analysis originally published on March 15, 2021.