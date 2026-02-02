Migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border are at their lowest level in more than 50 years

U.S. Border Patrol encounters with migrants crossing into the United States from Mexico have fallen to their lowest level in more than 50 years, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of statistics from the federal government.

The Border Patrol recorded 237,538 encounters with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2025 fiscal year, which began in October 2024 and ended in September 2025. That was down from more than 1.5 million encounters in fiscal 2024, more than 2 million in fiscal 2023 and a record of more than 2.2 million in fiscal 2022. The 2025 total was the lowest in any fiscal year since 1970, according to historical data from the Border Patrol.

In 2025, encounters with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border fell to their lowest level since 1970 Migrant encounters by U.S. Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico border, by fiscal year Note: Beginning in fiscal 2020, totals combine apprehensions and expulsions into a new category known as encounters. Totals before March 2020 include apprehensions only. Some migrants are encountered more than once. Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In this analysis, the term “encounters” refers primarily to Border Patrol apprehensions of migrants crossing into the U.S. between official points of entry. It refers to events, not people. Border Patrol agents may encounter some migrants more than once – for example, if a migrant is apprehended and deported but tries to enter the U.S. again.

The dramatic decline in migrant encounters follows a series of policy changes in both the U.S. and Mexico during both the Biden and Trump administrations:

Monthly statistics show an even greater decline in migrant encounters in Trump’s second term

While annual statistics show a huge decline in migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2025 fiscal year, these numbers understate the decrease that has occurred since Trump’s second term began on Jan. 20, 2025.

Monthly migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border have slowed to a trickle in Trump's second term Migrant encounters by U.S. Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico border, by month Note: Beginning in March 2020, monthly totals combine apprehensions and expulsions into a new category known as encounters. Monthly totals before March 2020 include apprehensions only. Some migrants are encountered more than once. Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Monthly migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border have slowed to a trickle in Trump’s second term Migrant encounters by U.S. Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico border, by month Month/Year Total encounters 10/1999 91,410 11/1999 76,196 12/1999 71,252 01/2000 185,979 02/2000 211,328 03/2000 220,063 04/2000 180,050 05/2000 166,296 06/2000 115,093 07/2000 113,956 08/2000 114,312 09/2000 97,744 10/2000 82,632 11/2000 67,709 12/2000 55,081 01/2001 125,090 02/2001 152,229 03/2001 170,580 04/2001 142,813 05/2001 122,927 06/2001 89,131 07/2001 83,602 08/2001 84,648 09/2001 59,276 10/2001 37,812 11/2001 32,506 12/2001 31,501 01/2002 79,793 02/2002 95,724 03/2002 126,992 04/2002 121,921 05/2002 97,424 06/2002 78,655 07/2002 76,661 08/2002 82,557 09/2002 68,263 10/2002 61,792 11/2002 47,731 12/2002 37,824 01/2003 86,925 02/2003 96,869 03/2003 98,399 04/2003 75,359 05/2003 88,690 06/2003 75,530 07/2003 79,284 08/2003 84,486 09/2003 72,176 10/2003 65,391 11/2003 57,894 12/2003 43,614 01/2004 92,521 02/2004 110,669 03/2004 154,981 04/2004 135,468 05/2004 118,726 06/2004 94,590 07/2004 92,165 08/2004 93,246 09/2004 80,017 10/2004 75,913 11/2004 65,135 12/2004 48,406 01/2005 93,020 02/2005 113,775 03/2005 143,048 04/2005 140,062 05/2005 115,823 06/2005 90,786 07/2005 94,954 08/2005 96,733 09/2005 93,741 10/2005 83,557 11/2005 70,975 12/2005 52,673 01/2006 101,195 02/2006 125,046 03/2006 160,696 04/2006 126,538 05/2006 105,450 06/2006 68,366 07/2006 59,641 08/2006 59,751 09/2006 58,084 10/2006 60,713 11/2006 51,594 12/2006 40,527 01/2007 71,934 02/2007 79,268 03/2007 114,137 04/2007 104,465 05/2007 88,504 06/2007 71,338 07/2007 66,782 08/2007 59,795 09/2007 49,581 10/2007 51,339 11/2007 42,209 12/2007 31,802 01/2008 59,028 02/2008 73,483 03/2008 89,770 04/2008 91,566 05/2008 69,233 06/2008 53,854 07/2008 49,472 08/2008 48,541 09/2008 44,708 10/2008 42,938 11/2008 32,780 12/2008 25,947 01/2009 44,502 02/2009 49,211 03/2009 67,342 04/2009 58,493 05/2009 50,884 06/2009 46,044 07/2009 43,843 08/2009 43,522 09/2009 35,359 10/2009 40,890 11/2009 32,815 12/2009 25,034 01/2010 34,784 02/2010 42,790 03/2010 61,361 04/2010 55,237 05/2010 47,045 06/2010 32,955 07/2010 25,609 08/2010 26,415 09/2010 22,796 10/2010 26,165 11/2010 22,405 12/2010 19,429 01/2011 23,926 02/2011 28,786 03/2011 42,014 04/2011 36,251 05/2011 31,236 06/2011 27,166 07/2011 23,170 08/2011 24,166 09/2011 22,863 10/2011 25,612 11/2011 23,368 12/2011 18,983 01/2012 25,714 02/2012 31,579 03/2012 42,218 04/2012 40,628 05/2012 36,966 06/2012 30,669 07/2012 26,978 08/2012 27,567 09/2012 26,591 10/2012 28,929 11/2012 27,636 12/2012 23,243 01/2013 26,921 02/2013 35,042 03/2013 47,293 04/2013 48,212 05/2013 43,856 06/2013 34,436 07/2013 33,230 08/2013 33,797 09/2013 31,802 10/2013 35,312 11/2013 31,896 12/2013 29,528 01/2014 28,668 02/2014 36,403 03/2014 49,596 04/2014 51,502 05/2014 60,683 06/2014 57,862 07/2014 40,708 08/2014 31,388 09/2014 25,825 10/2014 26,450 11/2014 24,641 12/2014 25,019 01/2015 21,514 02/2015 24,376 03/2015 29,791 04/2015 29,750 05/2015 31,576 06/2015 29,303 07/2015 28,388 08/2015 30,239 09/2015 30,286 10/2015 32,724 11/2015 32,838 12/2015 37,014 01/2016 23,758 02/2016 26,072 03/2016 33,316 04/2016 38,089 05/2016 40,337 06/2016 34,450 07/2016 33,723 08/2016 37,048 09/2016 39,501 10/2016 46,184 11/2016 47,211 12/2016 43,251 01/2017 31,576 02/2017 18,754 03/2017 12,195 04/2017 11,127 05/2017 14,519 06/2017 16,087 07/2017 18,187 08/2017 22,288 09/2017 22,537 10/2017 25,488 11/2017 29,085 12/2017 28,995 01/2018 25,975 02/2018 26,666 03/2018 37,390 04/2018 38,243 05/2018 40,339 06/2018 34,089 07/2018 31,299 08/2018 37,524 09/2018 41,486 10/2018 51,005 11/2018 51,857 12/2018 50,751 01/2019 47,979 02/2019 66,883 03/2019 92,833 04/2019 99,273 05/2019 132,856 06/2019 94,902 07/2019 71,978 08/2019 50,684 09/2019 40,507 10/2019 35,402 11/2019 33,524 12/2019 32,853 01/2020 29,205 02/2020 30,077 03/2020 30,389 04/2020 16,182 05/2020 21,593 06/2020 30,836 07/2020 38,536 08/2020 47,283 09/2020 54,771 10/2020 69,032 11/2020 69,169 12/2020 71,141 01/2021 75,316 02/2021 97,643 03/2021 169,216 04/2021 173,699 05/2021 172,654 06/2021 178,649 07/2021 200,658 08/2021 196,514 09/2021 185,515 10/2021 159,113 11/2021 167,015 12/2021 170,602 01/2022 147,877 02/2022 159,170 03/2022 211,181 04/2022 203,504 05/2022 224,370 06/2022 192,399 07/2022 181,834 08/2022 181,774 09/2022 207,597 10/2022 205,134 11/2022 207,680 12/2022 222,018 01/2023 129,513 02/2023 130,521 03/2023 163,672 04/2023 183,921 05/2023 171,382 06/2023 99,538 07/2023 132,642 08/2023 181,054 09/2023 218,763 10/2023 188,749 11/2023 191,106 12/2023 249,740 01/2024 124,215 02/2024 140,641 03/2024 137,473 04/2024 128,895 05/2024 117,905 06/2024 83,532 07/2024 56,400 08/2024 58,009 09/2024 53,858 10/2024 56,515 11/2024 46,609 12/2024 47,320 01/2025 29,105 02/2025 8,349 03/2025 7,179 04/2025 8,376 05/2025 8,724 06/2025 6,066 07/2025 4,592 08/2025 6,317 09/2025 8,386 10/2025 7,989 11/2025 7,348 12/2025 6,478 Download data as .csv Note: Beginning in March 2020, monthly totals combine apprehensions and expulsions into a new category known as encounters. Monthly totals before March 2020 include apprehensions only. Some migrants are encountered more than once. Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

The federal fiscal year runs from October to the end of September, so fiscal 2025 included nearly four months of the Biden administration. Migrant encounters during Biden’s last four months in office were much higher than in the months after Trump’s return.

Since February 2025, the first full month of Trump’s current term, the Border Patrol has recorded fewer than 10,000 encounters a month at the southwestern border. Those are the lowest totals in more than 25 years of available monthly data. Recent totals have been even lower than the 16,182 encounters in April 2020, when international migration plummeted in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Historically, the number of migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico has varied based on factors such as economic, political and security conditions in migrants’ home countries and policy changes in the U.S., Mexico and elsewhere.

