Migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border are at their lowest level in more than 50 years

U.S. Border Patrol encounters with migrants crossing into the United States from Mexico have fallen to their lowest level in more than 50 years, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of statistics from the federal government.

The Border Patrol recorded 237,538 encounters with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2025 fiscal year, which began in October 2024 and ended in September 2025. That was down from more than 1.5 million encounters in fiscal 2024, more than 2 million in fiscal 2023 and a record of more than 2.2 million in fiscal 2022. The 2025 total was the lowest in any fiscal year since 1970, according to historical data from the Border Patrol.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis looks at how U.S. Border Patrol encounters with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border have changed in recent years.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our long-standing work on migration trends.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our work on immigration and migration.

How did we do this?

This analysis relies on statistics published on a regular basis by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the federal agency that encompasses the Border Patrol.

In 2025, encounters with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border fell to their lowest level since 1970
Migrant encounters by U.S. Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico border, by fiscal year
Chart
Note: Beginning in fiscal 2020, totals combine apprehensions and expulsions into a new category known as encounters. Totals before March 2020 include apprehensions only. Some migrants are encountered more than once.
Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
In 2025, encounters with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border fell to their lowest level since 1970
Migrant encounters by U.S. Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico border, by fiscal year
Fiscal yearTotal encounters
196021,022
196121,745
196221,103
196329,644
196432,519
196540,020
196662,640
196773,973
196896,641
1969137,968
1970201,780
1971263,991
1972321,326
1973441,066
1974571,606
1975512,264
1976607,499
1977733,193
1978789,441
1979795,798
1980690,554
1981749,808
1982745,820
19831,033,974
19841,058,276
19851,183,351
19861,615,844
19871,122,067
1988942,561
1989852,506
19901,049,321
19911,077,876
19921,145,574
19931,212,886
1994979,101
19951,271,390
19961,507,020
19971,368,707
19981,516,680
19991,537,000
20001,643,679
20011,235,718
2002929,809
2003905,065
20041,139,282
20051,171,396
20061,071,972
2007858,638
2008705,005
2009540,865
2010447,731
2011327,577
2012356,873
2013414,397
2014479,371
2015331,333
2016408,870
2017303,916
2018396,579
2019851,508
2020400,651
20211,659,206
20222,206,436
20232,045,838
20241,530,523
2025237,538
Download data as .csv
Note: Beginning in fiscal 2020, totals combine apprehensions and expulsions into a new category known as encounters. Totals before March 2020 include apprehensions only. Some migrants are encountered more than once.
Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In this analysis, the term “encounters” refers primarily to Border Patrol apprehensions of migrants crossing into the U.S. between official points of entry. It refers to events, not people. Border Patrol agents may encounter some migrants more than once – for example, if a migrant is apprehended and deported but tries to enter the U.S. again.

The dramatic decline in migrant encounters follows a series of policy changes in both the U.S. and Mexico during both the Biden and Trump administrations:

Monthly statistics show an even greater decline in migrant encounters in Trump’s second term

While annual statistics show a huge decline in migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2025 fiscal year, these numbers understate the decrease that has occurred since Trump’s second term began on Jan. 20, 2025.

Monthly migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border have slowed to a trickle in Trump's second term
Migrant encounters by U.S. Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico border, by month
Chart
Note: Beginning in March 2020, monthly totals combine apprehensions and expulsions into a new category known as encounters. Monthly totals before March 2020 include apprehensions only. Some migrants are encountered more than once.
Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Monthly migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border have slowed to a trickle in Trump’s second term
Migrant encounters by U.S. Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico border, by month
Month/YearTotal encounters
10/199991,410
11/199976,196
12/199971,252
01/2000185,979
02/2000211,328
03/2000220,063
04/2000180,050
05/2000166,296
06/2000115,093
07/2000113,956
08/2000114,312
09/200097,744
10/200082,632
11/200067,709
12/200055,081
01/2001125,090
02/2001152,229
03/2001170,580
04/2001142,813
05/2001122,927
06/200189,131
07/200183,602
08/200184,648
09/200159,276
10/200137,812
11/200132,506
12/200131,501
01/200279,793
02/200295,724
03/2002126,992
04/2002121,921
05/200297,424
06/200278,655
07/200276,661
08/200282,557
09/200268,263
10/200261,792
11/200247,731
12/200237,824
01/200386,925
02/200396,869
03/200398,399
04/200375,359
05/200388,690
06/200375,530
07/200379,284
08/200384,486
09/200372,176
10/200365,391
11/200357,894
12/200343,614
01/200492,521
02/2004110,669
03/2004154,981
04/2004135,468
05/2004118,726
06/200494,590
07/200492,165
08/200493,246
09/200480,017
10/200475,913
11/200465,135
12/200448,406
01/200593,020
02/2005113,775
03/2005143,048
04/2005140,062
05/2005115,823
06/200590,786
07/200594,954
08/200596,733
09/200593,741
10/200583,557
11/200570,975
12/200552,673
01/2006101,195
02/2006125,046
03/2006160,696
04/2006126,538
05/2006105,450
06/200668,366
07/200659,641
08/200659,751
09/200658,084
10/200660,713
11/200651,594
12/200640,527
01/200771,934
02/200779,268
03/2007114,137
04/2007104,465
05/200788,504
06/200771,338
07/200766,782
08/200759,795
09/200749,581
10/200751,339
11/200742,209
12/200731,802
01/200859,028
02/200873,483
03/200889,770
04/200891,566
05/200869,233
06/200853,854
07/200849,472
08/200848,541
09/200844,708
10/200842,938
11/200832,780
12/200825,947
01/200944,502
02/200949,211
03/200967,342
04/200958,493
05/200950,884
06/200946,044
07/200943,843
08/200943,522
09/200935,359
10/200940,890
11/200932,815
12/200925,034
01/201034,784
02/201042,790
03/201061,361
04/201055,237
05/201047,045
06/201032,955
07/201025,609
08/201026,415
09/201022,796
10/201026,165
11/201022,405
12/201019,429
01/201123,926
02/201128,786
03/201142,014
04/201136,251
05/201131,236
06/201127,166
07/201123,170
08/201124,166
09/201122,863
10/201125,612
11/201123,368
12/201118,983
01/201225,714
02/201231,579
03/201242,218
04/201240,628
05/201236,966
06/201230,669
07/201226,978
08/201227,567
09/201226,591
10/201228,929
11/201227,636
12/201223,243
01/201326,921
02/201335,042
03/201347,293
04/201348,212
05/201343,856
06/201334,436
07/201333,230
08/201333,797
09/201331,802
10/201335,312
11/201331,896
12/201329,528
01/201428,668
02/201436,403
03/201449,596
04/201451,502
05/201460,683
06/201457,862
07/201440,708
08/201431,388
09/201425,825
10/201426,450
11/201424,641
12/201425,019
01/201521,514
02/201524,376
03/201529,791
04/201529,750
05/201531,576
06/201529,303
07/201528,388
08/201530,239
09/201530,286
10/201532,724
11/201532,838
12/201537,014
01/201623,758
02/201626,072
03/201633,316
04/201638,089
05/201640,337
06/201634,450
07/201633,723
08/201637,048
09/201639,501
10/201646,184
11/201647,211
12/201643,251
01/201731,576
02/201718,754
03/201712,195
04/201711,127
05/201714,519
06/201716,087
07/201718,187
08/201722,288
09/201722,537
10/201725,488
11/201729,085
12/201728,995
01/201825,975
02/201826,666
03/201837,390
04/201838,243
05/201840,339
06/201834,089
07/201831,299
08/201837,524
09/201841,486
10/201851,005
11/201851,857
12/201850,751
01/201947,979
02/201966,883
03/201992,833
04/201999,273
05/2019132,856
06/201994,902
07/201971,978
08/201950,684
09/201940,507
10/201935,402
11/201933,524
12/201932,853
01/202029,205
02/202030,077
03/202030,389
04/202016,182
05/202021,593
06/202030,836
07/202038,536
08/202047,283
09/202054,771
10/202069,032
11/202069,169
12/202071,141
01/202175,316
02/202197,643
03/2021169,216
04/2021173,699
05/2021172,654
06/2021178,649
07/2021200,658
08/2021196,514
09/2021185,515
10/2021159,113
11/2021167,015
12/2021170,602
01/2022147,877
02/2022159,170
03/2022211,181
04/2022203,504
05/2022224,370
06/2022192,399
07/2022181,834
08/2022181,774
09/2022207,597
10/2022205,134
11/2022207,680
12/2022222,018
01/2023129,513
02/2023130,521
03/2023163,672
04/2023183,921
05/2023171,382
06/202399,538
07/2023132,642
08/2023181,054
09/2023218,763
10/2023188,749
11/2023191,106
12/2023249,740
01/2024124,215
02/2024140,641
03/2024137,473
04/2024128,895
05/2024117,905
06/202483,532
07/202456,400
08/202458,009
09/202453,858
10/202456,515
11/202446,609
12/202447,320
01/202529,105
02/20258,349
03/20257,179
04/20258,376
05/20258,724
06/20256,066
07/20254,592
08/20256,317
09/20258,386
10/20257,989
11/20257,348
12/20256,478
Download data as .csv
Note: Beginning in March 2020, monthly totals combine apprehensions and expulsions into a new category known as encounters. Monthly totals before March 2020 include apprehensions only. Some migrants are encountered more than once.
Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The federal fiscal year runs from October to the end of September, so fiscal 2025 included nearly four months of the Biden administration. Migrant encounters during Biden’s last four months in office were much higher than in the months after Trump’s return.

Since February 2025, the first full month of Trump’s current term, the Border Patrol has recorded fewer than 10,000 encounters a month at the southwestern border. Those are the lowest totals in more than 25 years of available monthly data. Recent totals have been even lower than the 16,182 encounters in April 2020, when international migration plummeted in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Historically, the number of migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico has varied based on factors such as economic, political and security conditions in migrants’ home countries and policy changes in the U.S., Mexico and elsewhere.

Note: This is an update of an analysis originally published on March 15, 2021.

