Catholics in Latin America generally have positive views of Pope Leo

People participate in a vigil in front of the Cathedral of Saint Mary in Chiclayo, Peru, on May 18, 2025, before a Mass celebrating the beginning of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate. Leo was bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023. (Diego Torres/AFP via Getty Images)

In all six Latin American countries we surveyed in 2026, a majority of Catholics express a favorable opinion of Pope Leo XIV. Some of the most positive views are in Peru, where 79% of Catholics look favorably on the pope, including 39% who have a very favorable opinion of him.

Although he is the first pope born in the United States, Leo has strong ties to Peru – where he lived for about two decades and became a bishop in 2014. He holds both Peruvian and U.S. citizenship.

In Argentina and Chile, opinions of Pope Leo are less positive, in part because he is less well known. Substantial shares of Catholics in both countries say they have not heard of Leo or don’t give an opinion on him.

Nearly 8 in 10 Peruvian Catholics view Pope Leo XIV favorably % of Catholics who say their overall opinion of Pope Leo is … Note: “Did not answer” includes those who said they have never heard of Pope Leo or who refused to answer. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Nearly 8 in 10 Peruvian Catholics view Pope Leo XIV favorably % of Catholics who say their overall opinion of Pope Leo is … TOTAL Favorable Very favorable Somewhat favorable Somewhat unfavorable Very unfavorable TOTAL Unfavorable Did not answer Peru 79% 39% 40% 8% 3% 10% 10% Colombia 74% 38% 37% 6% 3% 10% 16% Brazil 73% 14% 59% 10% 2% 12% 14% Mexico 66% 22% 43% 9% 8% 18% 17% Argentina 55% 18% 37% 9% 4% 13% 32% Chile 55% 19% 36% 10% 9% 20% 25% Download data as .csv Note: “Did not answer” includes those who said they have never heard of Pope Leo or who refused to answer. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Some of the most negative ratings of Leo are among Catholics in Chile (20% unfavorable) and Mexico (18%).

The Latin American countries we surveyed are Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. Together, they are home to roughly three-quarters of all Catholics in the region.

In these six countries, there do not tend to be large demographic differences in Catholics’ attitudes toward the pope. For example, Catholic men and women generally have similar opinions on Leo, as do younger and older Catholics.

Protestants and religiously unaffiliated adults in the region are much less likely than Catholics to say they view the pope favorably. However, many Protestants and religiously unaffiliated adults across Latin America say they have never heard of Pope Leo or didn’t answer the question. (For detailed responses by religious affiliation, refer to the topline.)

Comparing Catholics’ views of Pope Leo and Pope Francis

A year into Leo’s papacy, Latin American Catholics express much less favorable views of him than they did of Pope Francis early in his pontificate.

Latin American Catholics have less favorable opinions of Pope Leo XIV today than they had of Pope Francis early in his papacy % of Catholics who say they have a(n) __ opinion of Pope Leo or Pope Francis Note: “Did not answer” includes those who said they have never heard of Pope Leo or Pope Francis or refused to answer. For 2013-14, it also includes those who said they could not provide a rating. Shares may not sum to 100% due to rounding. Source: Spring 2024 and 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and 2013-14 “Religion in Latin America” survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Latin American Catholics have less favorable opinions of Pope Leo XIV today than they had of Pope Francis early in his papacy % of Catholics who say they have a(n) __ opinion of Pope Leo or Pope Francis Country Papacy Favorable Unfavorable Did not answer Peru Early Francis (2013-14) 83% 4% 13% Peru Late Francis (2024) 78% 16% 6% Peru Early Leo (2026) 79% 10% 10% Colombia Early Francis 93% 2% 5% Colombia Late Francis 88% 10% 2% Colombia Early Leo 74% 10% 16% Brazil Early Francis 92% 4% 4% Brazil Late Francis 84% 14% 2% Brazil Early Leo 73% 12% 14% Mexico Early Francis 86% 5% 9% Mexico Late Francis 80% 18% 2% Mexico Early Leo 66% 18% 17% Argentina Early Francis 98% 1% 1% Argentina Late Francis 74% 20% 5% Argentina Early Leo 55% 13% 32% Chile Early Francis 79% 4% 17% Chile Late Francis 64% 25% 11% Chile Early Leo 55% 20% 25% Download data as .csv Note: “Did not answer” includes those who said they have never heard of Pope Leo or Pope Francis or refused to answer. For 2013-14, it also includes those who said they could not provide a rating. Shares may not sum to 100% due to rounding. Source: Spring 2024 and 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and 2013-14 “Religion in Latin America” survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In 2013-14, 93% of Colombian Catholics held a favorable opinion of Francis, compared with 74% who hold a favorable view of Leo today. There has been a similar change in Mexico: 86% of Catholics viewed Francis favorably in 2013-14, compared with 66% who view Leo favorably now.

This lower favorability is partly because a larger share of Catholics in the latest survey do not give an opinion on Leo. However, there are also more unfavorable views of Leo today in these countries than of Francis in 2013-14.

Francis’ favorability ratings dropped between 2013-14 and 2024, but they were still higher in 2024 than they are for Leo today. The difference between 2024 and 2026 is largely because more people don’t give an opinion on Leo. The percentages with unfavorable views of Francis in 2024 are quite similar to the percentages with unfavorable views of Leo today.

Peru is an exception to this pattern. All three times we have asked Latin Americans about the pope, about eight-in-ten Peruvian Catholics have expressed a favorable view. However, the share of Peruvian Catholics with unfavorable views of Francis rose from 4% in 2013-14 to 16% in 2024, while 10% view Leo unfavorably in 2026.

Related: Most U.S. Catholics view Pope Leo favorably; many think Trump has been too critical of him

Note: Here is the question used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.