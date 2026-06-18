Most U.S. Catholics view Pope Leo favorably; many think Trump has been too critical of him

A baseball fan takes a photo with a mural of Pope Leo XIV before a White Sox game at Chicago’s Rate Field on May 25, 2025. (Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

About eight-in-ten U.S. Catholics (78%) have a favorable view of Pope Leo XIV, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. That’s down slightly from summer 2025, when 84% of U.S. Catholics expressed a favorable opinion of the American-born pope.

The share of Catholics who have a positive view of Leo today is similar to the share who had a favorable view of his predecessor, Pope Francis, during the last years of Francis’ pontificate.

About 8 in 10 U.S. Catholics view Pope Leo XIV favorably % of U.S. Catholics expressing a favorable view of recent popes Note: Estimates from February 2020 and later come from American Trends Panel surveys conducted mainly online. Estimates from January 2020 and earlier come from random-digit-dial telephone surveys. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook About 8 in 10 U.S. Catholics view Pope Leo XIV favorably % of U.S. Catholics expressing a favorable view of recent popes Very favorable Mostly favorable NET favorable May 1987 48 43 91 St. John Paul II May 1990 53 40 93 Jun 1996 49 44 93 Jul 2005 17 50 67 Benedict XVI Aug 2007 31 43 74 Mar 2008 36 38 74 Apr 2008 49 34 83 Feb 2013 32 41 74 Mar 2013 43 41 84 Francis Sep 2013 37 42 79 Feb 2014 51 34 85 Feb 2015 57 33 90 Jun 2015 52 34 86 Oct 2015 62 20 81 Jan 2017 47 40 87 Jan 2018 45 39 84 Sep 2018 30 42 72 Jan 2020 35 42 77 Feb 2020 32 49 82 Mar 2021 31 52 82 Sep 2021 34 49 83 Feb 2024 26 49 75 Feb 2025 23 55 78 Aug 2025 37 47 84 Leo XIV Jun 2026 32 46 78 Download data as .csv Note: Estimates from February 2020 and later come from American Trends Panel surveys conducted mainly online. Estimates from January 2020 and earlier come from random-digit-dial telephone surveys. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis explores U.S. Catholics’ views of Pope Leo XIV and how Leo and U.S. President Donald Trump approach each other. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and leaders. Studying U.S. Catholics’ views of the pope is a key part of the Center’s long-standing research. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our religion research. How did we do this? This analysis includes findings from a survey of 9,750 U.S. adults who are part of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), including 1,848 Catholics. The survey was conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. It has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points for results based on the full sample of Catholic respondents. Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology.

The survey was conducted from May 26 to June 1, in the wake of public tension between Leo and President Donald Trump over the conflict in Iran and other matters. In April, Leo spoke out against war and blamed it on unnamed leaders having a “delusion of omnipotence.” Trump criticized Leo on social media, saying the pope was “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.”

When asked about Pope Leo’s approach to the Trump administration, U.S. Catholics are split. While 19% say Leo has been too critical of the Trump administration, 16% say he hasn’t been critical enough. Another 35% say Leo is striking the right balance, and 30% say they are not sure, have no opinion or have never heard of Leo.

About half of U.S. Catholics say Donald Trump has been too critical of Pope Leo Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook About half of U.S. Catholics say Donald Trump has been too critical of Pope Leo % of U.S. Catholics who say Pope Leo XIV has been … Too critical of Trump administration Not critical enough of Trump administration Striking the right balance Not sure/No answer/Never heard of Pope Leo 19% 16% 35% 30% % of U.S. Catholics who say Donald Trump has been … Too critical of Pope Leo XIV Not critical enough of Pope Leo XIV Striking the right balance Not sure/No answer/Never heard of Pope Leo 51% 4% 14% 31% Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

By contrast, when asked about Trump’s approach to Pope Leo, far more Catholics say Trump has been too critical of Leo (51%) than say he hasn’t been critical enough (4%) or is striking the right balance (14%).

Most Catholics, regardless of religiousness or demographics, view Pope Leo favorably

Many U.S. Catholics have a positive view of Pope Leo, including those who regularly go to Mass and those who seldom or never do. Among those who attend Mass at least weekly, 85% view Leo favorably. That compares with 79% of Catholics who go to Mass once or twice a month or a few times a year, and 73% of Catholics who rarely or never go.

Large majorities of both White and Hispanic Catholics and both Catholic men and women also view Leo favorably. The survey did not have enough Black or Asian Catholics to report their views separately.

Views of Pope Leo among U.S. Catholics % of U.S. Catholics who say their view of Pope Leo XIV is … Note: The survey did not have enough Black or Asian Catholics to report their views separately. White Catholics include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Views of Pope Leo among U.S. Catholics % of U.S. Catholics who say their view of Pope Leo XIV is … Favorable Unfavorable Never heard of Pope Leo No answer Group All U.S. Catholics 78% 12% 9% 1% 1 Attend Mass at least weekly 85% 11% 4% <1% 2 Attend monthly/yearly 79% 11% 9% 1% 2 Attend seldom/never 73% 14% 12% 1% 2 White 80% 15% 4% 1% 3 Hispanic 75% 9% 15% 2% 3 Men 78% 16% 5% 1% 4 Women 78% 9% 11% 1% 4 Download data as .csv Note: The survey did not have enough Black or Asian Catholics to report their views separately. White Catholics include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Differences between Catholic Republicans and Democrats

More Catholic Democrats than Republicans view Pope Leo favorably % of U.S. Catholics who have a __ view of Pope Leo XIV Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook More Catholic Democrats than Republicans view Pope Leo favorably % of U.S. Catholics who have a __ view of Pope Leo XIV Rep/lean Rep favorable Rep/lean Rep unfavorable Dem/lean Dem favorable Dem/lean Dem unfavorable 08/2025 84% 6% 89% 2% 06/2026 72% 22% 84% 5% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Most Catholics in both partisan coalitions have positive views of Pope Leo. But Catholic Democrats and independents who lean toward the Democratic Party express somewhat more favorable views of Leo than Catholic Republicans and Republican leaners do.

We found a similar pattern during the latter years of Francis’ pontificate.

(In recent years, Catholics have been relatively evenly divided between the two parties. In the new survey, 51% of Catholic respondents identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party, while 45% identify with or lean toward the GOP.)

The new survey also shows that far more Catholic Democrats say Trump has been too critical of Pope Leo than say Leo has been too critical of Trump (70% vs. 3%).

Catholic Republicans are more divided. About a third (32%) say Trump has been too critical of Pope Leo. And 39% say Leo has been too critical of Trump.

Catholic Republicans are far more likely than Democrats to say Pope Leo XIV has been too critical of the Trump administration Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Catholic Republicans are far more likely than Democrats to say Pope Leo XIV has been too critical of the Trump administration Among Catholics who are Democrats or lean Democratic, % who say … Trump has been too critical of Leo Trump hasn’t been critical enough of Leo Trump has been striking the right balance Not sure/No answer/Never heard of Pope Leo 70 2 2 26 Among Catholics who are Democrats or lean Democratic, % who say … Leo has been too critical of Trump administration Leo hasn’t been critical enough of Trump administration Leo has been striking the right balance Not sure/No answer/Never heard of Pope Leo 3 26 44 27 Among Catholics who are Republican or lean Republican, % who say … Trump has been too critical of Leo Trump hasn’t been critical enough of Leo Trump has been striking the right balance Not sure/No answer/Never heard of Pope Leo 32 6 28 34 Among Catholics who are Republican or lean Republican, % who say … Leo has been too critical of Trump administration Leo hasn’t been critical enough of Trump administration Leo has been striking the right balance Not sure / No answer / Never heard of Pope Leo 39 5 27 28 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

We can also combine people’s answers to these questions to gauge their views of both Leo and Trump. The balance of opinion among Catholic Democrats is fairly one-sided: 68% say Trump has been too critical of Leo but that Leo hasn’t been overly critical of Trump.

Catholic Republicans are again more divided:

28% say Leo has been too critical of Trump but Trump hasn’t been too critical of Leo.

21% say Trump has been too critical of Leo but Leo hasn’t been too critical of Trump.

11% say both Trump and Leo have been too critical of the other.

40% say neither Trump nor Leo has been too critical of the other or did not answer the questions.

Most Catholic Democrats say Trump has been too critical of Pope Leo XIV but Leo hasn’t been too critical of Trump % of U.S. Catholics who say … Note: One question asked if Donald Trump has been “too critical” of Pope Leo XIV, has “not been critical enough” or has been “striking the right balance.” The other asked if Leo has been “too critical” of the Trump administration, has “not been critical enough” or has been “striking the right balance.” The “Neither” shares include everyone who didn’t answer either question with “too critical,” including those who were not asked the questions because they’ve never heard of Pope Leo. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Catholic Democrats say Trump has been too critical of Pope Leo XIV but Leo hasn’t been too critical of Trump % of U.S. Catholics who say … Trump has been too critical of Pope Leo Pope Leo has been too critical of Trump Both have been too critical of each other Neither has been too critical of the other Rep/lean Rep 21% 28% 11% 40% Dem/lean Dem 68% 1% 2% 29% Download data as .csv Note: One question asked if Donald Trump has been “too critical” of Pope Leo XIV, has “not been critical enough” or has been “striking the right balance.” The other asked if Leo has been “too critical” of the Trump administration, has “not been critical enough” or has been “striking the right balance.” The “Neither” shares include everyone who didn’t answer either question with “too critical,” including those who were not asked the questions because they’ve never heard of Pope Leo. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Related: Catholics in Latin America generally have positive views of Pope Leo

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology.