Most U.S. Catholics view Pope Leo favorably; many think Trump has been too critical of him

About eight-in-ten U.S. Catholics (78%) have a favorable view of Pope Leo XIV, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. That’s down slightly from summer 2025, when 84% of U.S. Catholics expressed a favorable opinion of the American-born pope.
The share of Catholics who have a positive view of Leo today is similar to the share who had a favorable view of his predecessor, Pope Francis, during the last years of Francis’ pontificate.
|Very favorable
|Mostly favorable
|NET favorable
|May 1987
|48
|43
|91
|St. John Paul II
|May 1990
|53
|40
|93
|Jun 1996
|49
|44
|93
|Jul 2005
|17
|50
|67
|Benedict XVI
|Aug 2007
|31
|43
|74
|Mar 2008
|36
|38
|74
|Apr 2008
|49
|34
|83
|Feb 2013
|32
|41
|74
|Mar 2013
|43
|41
|84
|Francis
|Sep 2013
|37
|42
|79
|Feb 2014
|51
|34
|85
|Feb 2015
|57
|33
|90
|Jun 2015
|52
|34
|86
|Oct 2015
|62
|20
|81
|Jan 2017
|47
|40
|87
|Jan 2018
|45
|39
|84
|Sep 2018
|30
|42
|72
|Jan 2020
|35
|42
|77
|Feb 2020
|32
|49
|82
|Mar 2021
|31
|52
|82
|Sep 2021
|34
|49
|83
|Feb 2024
|26
|49
|75
|Feb 2025
|23
|55
|78
|Aug 2025
|37
|47
|84
|Leo XIV
|Jun 2026
|32
|46
|78
The survey was conducted from May 26 to June 1, in the wake of public tension between Leo and President Donald Trump over the conflict in Iran and other matters. In April, Leo spoke out against war and blamed it on unnamed leaders having a “delusion of omnipotence.” Trump criticized Leo on social media, saying the pope was “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.”
When asked about Pope Leo’s approach to the Trump administration, U.S. Catholics are split. While 19% say Leo has been too critical of the Trump administration, 16% say he hasn’t been critical enough. Another 35% say Leo is striking the right balance, and 30% say they are not sure, have no opinion or have never heard of Leo.
|% of U.S. Catholics who say Pope Leo XIV has been …
|Too critical of Trump administration
|Not critical enough of Trump administration
|Striking the right balance
|Not sure/No answer/Never heard of Pope Leo
|19%
|16%
|35%
|30%
|% of U.S. Catholics who say Donald Trump has been …
|Too critical of Pope Leo XIV
|Not critical enough of Pope Leo XIV
|Striking the right balance
|Not sure/No answer/Never heard of Pope Leo
|51%
|4%
|14%
|31%
By contrast, when asked about Trump’s approach to Pope Leo, far more Catholics say Trump has been too critical of Leo (51%) than say he hasn’t been critical enough (4%) or is striking the right balance (14%).
Most Catholics, regardless of religiousness or demographics, view Pope Leo favorably
Many U.S. Catholics have a positive view of Pope Leo, including those who regularly go to Mass and those who seldom or never do. Among those who attend Mass at least weekly, 85% view Leo favorably. That compares with 79% of Catholics who go to Mass once or twice a month or a few times a year, and 73% of Catholics who rarely or never go.
Large majorities of both White and Hispanic Catholics and both Catholic men and women also view Leo favorably. The survey did not have enough Black or Asian Catholics to report their views separately.
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|Never heard of Pope Leo
|No answer
|Group
|All U.S. Catholics
|78%
|12%
|9%
|1%
|1
|Attend Mass at least weekly
|85%
|11%
|4%
|<1%
|2
|Attend monthly/yearly
|79%
|11%
|9%
|1%
|2
|Attend seldom/never
|73%
|14%
|12%
|1%
|2
|White
|80%
|15%
|4%
|1%
|3
|Hispanic
|75%
|9%
|15%
|2%
|3
|Men
|78%
|16%
|5%
|1%
|4
|Women
|78%
|9%
|11%
|1%
|4
Differences between Catholic Republicans and Democrats
|Rep/lean Rep favorable
|Rep/lean Rep unfavorable
|Dem/lean Dem favorable
|Dem/lean Dem unfavorable
|08/2025
|84%
|6%
|89%
|2%
|06/2026
|72%
|22%
|84%
|5%
Most Catholics in both partisan coalitions have positive views of Pope Leo. But Catholic Democrats and independents who lean toward the Democratic Party express somewhat more favorable views of Leo than Catholic Republicans and Republican leaners do.
We found a similar pattern during the latter years of Francis’ pontificate.
(In recent years, Catholics have been relatively evenly divided between the two parties. In the new survey, 51% of Catholic respondents identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party, while 45% identify with or lean toward the GOP.)
The new survey also shows that far more Catholic Democrats say Trump has been too critical of Pope Leo than say Leo has been too critical of Trump (70% vs. 3%).
Catholic Republicans are more divided. About a third (32%) say Trump has been too critical of Pope Leo. And 39% say Leo has been too critical of Trump.
|Among Catholics who are Democrats or lean Democratic, % who say …
|Trump has been too critical of Leo
|Trump hasn’t been critical enough of Leo
|Trump has been striking the right balance
|Not sure/No answer/Never heard of Pope Leo
|70
|2
|2
|26
|Among Catholics who are Democrats or lean Democratic, % who say …
|Leo has been too critical of Trump administration
|Leo hasn’t been critical enough of Trump administration
|Leo has been striking the right balance
|Not sure/No answer/Never heard of Pope Leo
|3
|26
|44
|27
|Among Catholics who are Republican or lean Republican, % who say …
|Trump has been too critical of Leo
|Trump hasn’t been critical enough of Leo
|Trump has been striking the right balance
|Not sure/No answer/Never heard of Pope Leo
|32
|6
|28
|34
|Among Catholics who are Republican or lean Republican, % who say …
|Leo has been too critical of Trump administration
|Leo hasn’t been critical enough of Trump administration
|Leo has been striking the right balance
|Not sure / No answer / Never heard of Pope Leo
|39
|5
|27
|28
We can also combine people’s answers to these questions to gauge their views of both Leo and Trump. The balance of opinion among Catholic Democrats is fairly one-sided: 68% say Trump has been too critical of Leo but that Leo hasn’t been overly critical of Trump.
Catholic Republicans are again more divided:
- 28% say Leo has been too critical of Trump but Trump hasn’t been too critical of Leo.
- 21% say Trump has been too critical of Leo but Leo hasn’t been too critical of Trump.
- 11% say both Trump and Leo have been too critical of the other.
- 40% say neither Trump nor Leo has been too critical of the other or did not answer the questions.
|Trump has been too critical of Pope Leo
|Pope Leo has been too critical of Trump
|Both have been too critical of each other
|Neither has been too critical of the other
|Rep/lean Rep
|21%
|28%
|11%
|40%
|Dem/lean Dem
|68%
|1%
|2%
|29%
Related: Catholics in Latin America generally have positive views of Pope Leo
Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology.