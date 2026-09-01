What the ‘American dream’ means to U.S. Latinos, in their own words

List of key terms The terms Hispanic and Latino are used interchangeably in this report. The term immigrant refers to respondents born outside the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico. When data is available, this group also includes people born outside these places to parents born outside these places. The terms immigrant and foreign born are used interchangeably. The term U.S. born refers to respondents born in the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico. When the data is available, this group also includes those born elsewhere to at least one parent who was born in these places. Second generation refers to respondents who are U.S. born with at least one immigrant parent. Third or higher generation refers to respondents who are U.S. born with both parents also U.S. born. This analysis includes comparisons between Latino adults and other adults. In these cases, the term other U.S. adults refers to are those who are not Hispanic. The terms other U.S. adults, other adults and other Americans are used interchangeably. We asked respondents whether they have achieved the American dream, are on their way to achieving it, believe it’s out of reach or that it doesn’t exist. We use the phrase believe the American dream exists to refer to those who say they have achieved it, they are on their way to achieving it, or that it is out of reach. This group excludes those who say the American dream does not exist.

The phrase “the American dream” has long been used to describe hopes associated with life in the United States. Over time, it has come to encompass many ideals, including economic mobility, homeownership, political freedoms and equality.

A Pew Research Center survey finds that U.S. Latinos are divided on whether they can achieve the American dream. But what does the phrase mean to Latinos? We asked them to describe the American dream in their own words, which we then grouped into broad themes.

Hispanics most often link the American dream to financial or economic factors, self-fulfillment or collective well-being. Many describe multiple themes. One Latina respondent wrote, “The American dream means many things to many different people. But to me personally, the American dream would be living peacefully [and] joyfully … being financially stable and in a house of my own, just to be humble and kind to anyone who enters.”

These findings come from the Center’s National Survey of Latinos, a nationally representative, bilingual survey including 4,923 U.S. Latino adults conducted Oct. 6-16, 2025. Read key findings from the survey.

The American dream means many things to U.S. Hispanics

About six-in-ten Hispanics tie the American dream to financial or economic factors. This includes 36% who mentioned financial security, 31% who mentioned economic opportunity and 14% who mentioned homeownership.

Respondents describe the American dream as:

“A chance for upward social mobility. It means the pathway exists for someone to claw out of poverty to what most would consider success. It means not lacking necessities and having enough for wants occasionally.”

– Immigrant woman of Cuban origin, late 20s “To own a house, be able to provide for your family a decent standard of living, be able to take good vacations.”

– Immigrant man of Nicaraguan origin, late 60s

Roughly four-in-ten Latinos describe the American dream as living a good life for themselves, their family or their community. Responses mentioned things like finding happiness or fulfillment, having a high quality of life, or having positive relationships with family, friends or neighbors.

The American dream is:

“The ability to live well and how you want.”

– U.S.-born man of Puerto Rican origin, early 40s “To be part of [the] society and community of America, to contribute for the better of every other American that lives on the soil.”

– Immigrant woman of Argentine origin, late 20s

Smaller shares of Latino adults describe the American dream in other ways:

Freedom or being free (18%), including broad descriptions of freedom or freedom in a political, economic or individual sense.

(18%), including broad descriptions of freedom or freedom in a political, economic or individual sense. Achieving success through hard work (13%), including achievement through merit, grit or effort, or “pulling oneself up by their bootstraps.”

(13%), including achievement through merit, grit or effort, or “pulling oneself up by their bootstraps.” Equal treatment or acceptance of others (11%), including descriptions of equal or civil rights, tolerance, freedom from discrimination, or the United States being a “melting pot” of cultures, beliefs and identities.

“Living in true freedom: Free from authoritarian regimes. … Free to express my opinions without fear of reprisal. Free from chaos and the dismantling of our [the United States’] long-cherished democracy. Hope to continue this country’s 250 years of democratic freedom.”

– Immigrant man of Dominican origin, mid-60s “Un concepto que ha evolucionado a lo largo de la historia, pero su significado principal se refiere a la idea de que cualquier persona, sin importar su origen, puede alcanzar el éxito y la prosperidad a través del trabajo duro y la dedicación. (A concept that has evolved throughout history, but its primary meaning refers to the idea that anyone, no matter their background, can achieve success and prosperity through hard work and dedication.)”

– Immigrant woman of Colombian origin, mid-50s “The hope of a future without racial, gender or sexuality bias and a socioeconomic structure that does not limit, oppress or privilege persons because of racial, gender or sexuality status.”

– U.S.-born woman of Mexican origin, mid-70s

Additionally, about one-in-ten Hispanics expressed disillusionment with the American dream. These respondents said they don’t think the American dream is real, that it doesn’t mean anything to them or that it’s been lost.

“Vivir el sueño americano es progreso, vivir en paz, obtener una excelente educación, etc., pero últimamente eso se está perdiendo por la situación actual del país. (Living the American dream is progress, living in peace, getting an excellent education, etc., but lately that is being lost due to the current situation of the country.)”

– Immigrant man of Venezuelan origin, late 40s

Some Hispanic groups stand out in how they define the American dream

Across subgroups of Hispanics, the most common responses consistently link the American dream to finances, economic opportunity, homeownership and quality of life. However, some groups stand out in specific ways. For instance: