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Millennials Make Up Almost Half of Latino Eligible Voters in 2016

References

By , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Millennials Make Up Almost Half of Latino Eligible Voters in 2016
  2. 1. Looking Forward to 2016: The Changing Latino Electorate
  3. 2. Looking Back to 2014: Latino Voter Turnout Rate Falls to Record Low
  4. References
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix A: Latino Eligible Voters in Presidential Election Years 2008, 2012 and 2016
  7. Appendix B: Mapping the Hispanic Electorate
  8. Appendix C: Hispanic Voters in the 2014 and 2010 Midterm Elections

Cook Political Report. Electoral Scorecards. Accessed online at http://cookpolitical.com/ on January 8, 2016.

File, Thom. 2015. “Who Votes? Congressional Elections and the American Electorate: 1978-2014.” Washington, D.C.: U.S. Census Bureau, July. Accessed online at http://www.census.gov/content/dam/Census/library/publications/2015/demo/p20-577.pdf on Dec. 4, 2015.

Hur, Aram and Christopher H. Achen. 2013. “Coding Voter Turnout Responses in the Current Population Survey.” Public Opinion Quarterly. Accessed online at http://poq.oxfordjournals.org/content/early/2013/11/23/poq.nft042.short on Dec. 9, 2015.

Krogstad, Jens Manuel. 2015a. “5 facts about Latinos and education.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, May. https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2015/05/26/5-facts-about-latinos-and-education/

Krogstad, Jens Manuel. 2015b. “Puerto Ricans leave in record numbers for mainland U.S.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, October. https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2015/10/14/puerto-ricans-leave-in-record-numbers-for-mainland-u-s/

Krogstad, Jens Manuel. 2015c. “In a shift away from New York, more Puerto Ricans head to Florida.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, October. https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2015/10/30/in-a-shift-away-from-new-york-more-puerto-ricans-head-to-florida/

Krogstad, Jens Manuel and Mark Hugo Lopez. 2014a. “Hispanic Nativity Shift: U.S. births drive population growth as immigration stalls.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, April. https://www.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2014/04/29/hispanic-nativity-shift/

Krogstad, Jens Manuel and Mark Hugo Lopez. 2014b. “Hispanic Voters in the 2014 Election.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, November. https://www.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2014/11/07/hispanic-voters-in-the-2014-election/

Krogstad, Jens Manuel and Mark Hugo Lopez. 2015. “Hispanic population reaches record 55 million, but growth has cooled.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, June. https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2015/06/25/u-s-hispanic-population-growth-surge-cools/

Krogstad, Jens Manuel, Mark Hugo Lopez and Gustavo López. 2015. “Democratic edge in Hispanic voter registration grows in Florida.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, July. https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2015/07/31/democratic-edge-in-hispanic-voter-registration-grows-in-florida/

López, Gustavo and Eileen Patten. 2015. “The Impact of Slowing Immigration: Foreign-Born Share Falls Among 14 Largest U.S. Hispanic Origin Groups.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, September. https://www.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2015/09/15/the-impact-of-slowing-immigration-foreign-born-share-falls-among-14-largest-us-hispanic-origin-groups/

Lopez, Mark Hugo and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2013. “Inside the 2012 Latino Electorate.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, June. https://www.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2013/06/03/inside-the-2012-latino-electorate

Lopez, Mark Hugo and Paul Taylor. 2009. “Dissecting the 2008 Electorate: Most Diverse in U.S. History.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, April. https://www.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2009/04/30/dissecting-the-2008-electorate-most-diverse-in-us-history/

Lopez, Mark Hugo and Paul Taylor. 2012. “Latino Voters in the 2012 Election.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, November. https://www.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2012/11/07/latino-voters-in-the-2012-election/

McDonald, Michael P. “Voter Turnout Demographics.” United States Elections Project. Accessed online at http://www.electproject.org/home/voter-turnout/demographics on January 13, 2016.

Pew Research Center. 2015. “Modern Immigration Wave Brings 59 Million to U.S., Driving Population Growth and Change Through 2065.” Washington, D.C., September. https://www.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2015/09/28/modern-immigration-wave-brings-59-million-to-u-s-driving-population-growth-and-change-through-2065/

Stepler, Renee and Anna Brown. 2015. “Statistical Portrait of Hispanics in the United States, 1980-2013.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, May. https://www.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2015/05/12/statistical-portrait-of-hispanics-in-the-united-states-1980-2013/ Taylor, Paul and Mark Hugo Lopez. 2013. “Six take-aways from the Census Bureau’s voting report.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, May. https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2013/05/08/six-take-aways-from-the-census-bureaus-voting-report/

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Table of Contents

  1. Millennials Make Up Almost Half of Latino Eligible Voters in 2016
  2. 1. Looking Forward to 2016: The Changing Latino Electorate
  3. 2. Looking Back to 2014: Latino Voter Turnout Rate Falls to Record Low
  4. References
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix A: Latino Eligible Voters in Presidential Election Years 2008, 2012 and 2016
  7. Appendix B: Mapping the Hispanic Electorate
  8. Appendix C: Hispanic Voters in the 2014 and 2010 Midterm Elections