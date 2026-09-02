Americans have grown more skeptical that a woman will be president in their lifetime

Two years after Kamala Harris’ unsuccessful run for president, a rising share of Americans say it’s unlikely a woman will be elected president in their lifetime.
|Extremely/Very likely
|Somewhat likely
|Not too/Not at all likely
|7/1/2023
|25
|49
|26
|7/1/2026
|17
|44
|37
Some 37% of Americans now say it’s not too or not at all likely that the United States will elect a woman as president, up from 26% in 2023, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.
The share who say it’s extremely or very likely has fallen from 25% in 2023 to 17% today. Another 44% say it’s somewhat likely, down from 49%.
Among men and women and Democrats and Republicans alike, relatively few Americans say it’s highly likely that a woman will be president in their lifetime.
At the same time, the share of Americans who say it’s extremely or very important to them personally that the U.S. elects a woman president is unchanged from 2023, with 18% saying this in each survey. Most (66%) say it’s either not important to them or that the gender of the president doesn’t matter. Another 16% say it’s somewhat important.
Who most wants to see a woman president?
While Democrats and Republicans have similar views on the likelihood of a woman president, they differ widely in seeing this as personally important. Three-in-ten Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say it’s extremely or very important to them that a woman is elected president in their lifetime. This compares with just 5% of Republicans and GOP leaners.
|Extremely/Very important
|Somewhat important
|Not too/Not at all important/The president’s gender doesn’t matter
|Grouping
|All adults
|18
|16
|66
|All
|Men
|12
|15
|73
|Gender
|Women
|22
|17
|60
|Gender
|Rep/Lean Rep
|5
|8
|87
|Party
|Dem/Lean Dem
|30
|24
|46
|Party
Most Republicans (87%) say electing a woman as president is not too or not at all important to them or that the president’s gender doesn’t matter. Fewer than half of Democrats (46%) say the same.
Women are more likely than men (22% vs. 12%) to say it’s highly important to them that a woman is elected president. Still, majorities of men and women (73% and 60%) say it’s not important to them or the president’s gender doesn’t matter.
|Response
|Grouping
|All women
|22
|Among women
|Rep/Lean Rep
|6
|Among women
|Dem/Lean Dem
|37
|Among women
|All men
|12
|Among men
|Rep/Lean Rep
|3
|Among men
|Dem/Lean Dem
|22
|Among men
Democratic women are especially likely to say it’s extremely or very important to them that a woman is elected president: 37% say this, compared with 22% of Democratic men. Only 6% of Republican women, compared with 3% of Republican men, say this is highly important to them.
Among those who say it’s highly important to them that a woman is elected president, 30% say this is extremely or very likely to happen in their lifetime. Another 30% say it’s not too or not at all likely, while 40% say it’s somewhat likely. In turn, those who say electing a woman president is less important to them are more skeptical it will happen.