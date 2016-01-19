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Millennials Make Up Almost Half of Latino Eligible Voters in 2016

Appendix C: Hispanic Voters in the 2014 and 2010 Midterm Elections

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Table of Contents
  1. Millennials Make Up Almost Half of Latino Eligible Voters in 2016
  2. 1. Looking Forward to 2016: The Changing Latino Electorate
  3. 2. Looking Back to 2014: Latino Voter Turnout Rate Falls to Record Low
  4. References
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix A: Latino Eligible Voters in Presidential Election Years 2008, 2012 and 2016
  7. Appendix B: Mapping the Hispanic Electorate
  8. Appendix C: Hispanic Voters in the 2014 and 2010 Midterm Elections
Voting Age and Voting-Eligible Population, 2014 and 2010
Number Registered and Number of Voters, 2014 and 2010
Latino Voter Turnout Rates, by Demographic Groups, 2014 and 2010
Voting Turnout Rates, by Race and Ethnicity, 2014
Change in Number of Votes Cast by Hispanics, 1986-2014
Demographic Composition of Voters and Nonvoters, 2014
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Table of Contents

  1. Millennials Make Up Almost Half of Latino Eligible Voters in 2016
  2. 1. Looking Forward to 2016: The Changing Latino Electorate
  3. 2. Looking Back to 2014: Latino Voter Turnout Rate Falls to Record Low
  4. References
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix A: Latino Eligible Voters in Presidential Election Years 2008, 2012 and 2016
  7. Appendix B: Mapping the Hispanic Electorate
  8. Appendix C: Hispanic Voters in the 2014 and 2010 Midterm Elections