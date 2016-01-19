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Millennials Make Up Almost Half of Latino Eligible Voters in 2016

Appendix A: Latino Eligible Voters in Presidential Election Years 2008, 2012 and 2016

By , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Millennials Make Up Almost Half of Latino Eligible Voters in 2016
  2. 1. Looking Forward to 2016: The Changing Latino Electorate
  3. 2. Looking Back to 2014: Latino Voter Turnout Rate Falls to Record Low
  4. References
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix A: Latino Eligible Voters in Presidential Election Years 2008, 2012 and 2016
  7. Appendix B: Mapping the Hispanic Electorate
  8. Appendix C: Hispanic Voters in the 2014 and 2010 Midterm Elections
Eligible Voters Among Latino Groups in 2008, 2012 and 2016

 

Next: Appendix B: Mapping the Hispanic Electorate
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Table of Contents

  1. Millennials Make Up Almost Half of Latino Eligible Voters in 2016
  2. 1. Looking Forward to 2016: The Changing Latino Electorate
  3. 2. Looking Back to 2014: Latino Voter Turnout Rate Falls to Record Low
  4. References
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix A: Latino Eligible Voters in Presidential Election Years 2008, 2012 and 2016
  7. Appendix B: Mapping the Hispanic Electorate
  8. Appendix C: Hispanic Voters in the 2014 and 2010 Midterm Elections