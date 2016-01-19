- Report
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Millennials Make Up Almost Half of Latino Eligible Voters in 2016
Appendix A: Latino Eligible Voters in Presidential Election Years 2008, 2012 and 2016
Table of Contents
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- Millennials Make Up Almost Half of Latino Eligible Voters in 2016
- 1. Looking Forward to 2016: The Changing Latino Electorate
- 2. Looking Back to 2014: Latino Voter Turnout Rate Falls to Record Low
- References
- Methodology
- Appendix A: Latino Eligible Voters in Presidential Election Years 2008, 2012 and 2016
- Appendix B: Mapping the Hispanic Electorate
- Appendix C: Hispanic Voters in the 2014 and 2010 Midterm Elections
- Report PDF
- Fact Sheets 2016 State Election
- Map Mapping the Latino Electorate by State
- Map Mapping the Latino Electorate by Congressional District