References

Baker, Bryan and Nancy Rytina. 2013. “Estimates of the Unauthorized Immigrant Population Residing in the United States: January 2012.” Washington, D.C.: U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Office of Immigration Statistics, March.

Bean, Frank D., R. Corona, R. Tuirán and K. Woodrow-Lafield. 1998. “The Quantification of Migration Between Mexico and the United States.” pp. 1-90 in Migration Between Mexico and the United States, Binational Study, Vol. 1. Mexico City and Washington, D.C.: Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform.

Capps, Randolph, Leighton Ku, Michael E. Fix, Chris Furgiuele, Jeffrey S. Passel, Rajeev Ramchand, Scott McNiven, and Dan Perez-Lopez. 2002. “How Are Immigrants Faring After Welfare Reform? Preliminary Evidence from Los Angeles and New York City – Final Report.” Washington, D.C.: Urban Institute, March.

Marcelli, Enrico A. and Paul M. Ong. 2002. “2000 Census Coverage of Foreign-Born Mexicans in Los Angeles County: Implications for Demographic Analysis.” Paper presented at the 2002 annual meeting of the Population Association of America, Atlanta, GA, May.

New York Times. “Obama Plan May allow Millions of Immigrants to Stay and Work in U.S.” Nov. 13, 2014.

Passel, Jeffrey. 2007. “Unauthorized Migrants in the United States: Estimates, Methods, and Characteristics.” OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers No. 57. Paris: OECD Working Party on Migration, September.

Passel, Jeffrey S. 2001. “Demographic Analysis: An Evaluation.” Section 4 in U.S. Census Monitoring Board, Presidential Members. Final Report to Congress. Washington, D.C., September.

Passel, Jeffrey S., Rebecca L. Clark, and Michael Fix. 1997. “Naturalization and Other Current Issues in U.S. Immigration: Intersections of Data and Policy.” Proceedings of the Social Statistics Section of the American Statistical Association: 1997. Alexandria, VA: American Statistical Association.

Passel, Jeffrey and D’Vera Cohn. 2012. “U.S. Foreign-Born Population: How Much Change from 2009 to 2010?” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, January.

Passel, Jeffrey S. and D’Vera Cohn. 2010. “U.S. Unauthorized Immigration Flows Are Down Sharply Since Mid-Decade.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, September.

Passel, Jeffrey S. and D’Vera Cohn. 2009. “A Portrait of Unauthorized Immigrants in the United States.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, April.

Passel, Jeffrey S. and D’Vera Cohn. 2008. “Trends in Unauthorized Immigration: Undocumented Inflow Now Trails Legal Inflow.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, October.

Passel, Jeffrey S., D’Vera Cohn, and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2013. “Population Decline of Unauthorized Immigrants Stalls, May Have Reversed.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, September.

Passel, Jeffrey S., D’Vera Cohn, and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2012. “Net Migration from Mexico Falls to Zero—and Perhaps Less.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, April.

Passel, Jeffrey S., D’Vera Cohn, Jens Manuel Krogstad, and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2014. “As Growth Stalls, Unauthorized Immigrant Population Becomes More Settled.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, September.

Passel, Jeffrey S., Jennifer Van Hook, and Frank D. Bean. 2004. “Estimates of the Legal and Unauthorized Foreign-born Population for the United States and Selected States, Based on Census 2000.” Report prepared for U.S. Census Bureau. Washington, D.C. June.

[Machine-readable database]

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U.S. Census Bureau. 2013. “Population Estimates: Intercensal Estimates.” Washington, D.C.

U.S. Census Bureau. 2012. “Decennial Census: Coverage Measurement.” Washington, D.C.

U.S. Census Bureau. 2012b. “Current Population Survey, 2012 Annual Social and Economic (ASEC) Supplement.” Washington, D.C.

U.S. Census Bureau. 2006. “Current Population Survey Design and Methodology.” Technical Paper 66. Washington, D.C., October.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security. 2012. Yearbook of Immigration Statistics: 2012. Washington, D.C.

U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service. 2003. “Estimates of the Unauthorized Immigrant Population Residing in the United States: 1990 to 2000.” Washington, D.C.: Office of Policy and Planning, January.

Van Hook, Jennifer, Frank D. Bean, James D. Bachmeier, and Catherine Tucker. 2014. “Recent Trends in Coverage of the Mexican-Born Population of the United States: Results From Applying Multiple Methods Across Time.” Demography 51 (2, April): 699-726.

Warren, Robert and Jeffrey S. Passel. 1987. “A Count of the Uncountable: Estimates of Undocumented Aliens Counted in the 1980 United States Census.” Demography 24 (3, August): 375–393.

Warren, Robert and John Robert Warren. 2013. “Unauthorized Immigration to the United States: Annual Estimates and Components of Change, by State, 1990 to 2010.” International Migration Review 47 (2, June): 296-329.