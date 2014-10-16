References

Brown, Anna. 2014. “U.S. Hispanic and Asian populations growing, but for different reasons.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. June.

Brown, Anna, and Mark Hugo Lopez. 2012. “Mapping the Latino Population, By State, County and City.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. October.

Brown, Anna, and Eileen Patten. 2014. “Statistical Portrait of Hispanics in the United States, 2012.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. April.

The Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning & Engagement. 2013. “The Youth Vote in 2012.” Medford, MA: CIRCLE. May.

Cohn, D’Vera, Paul Taylor, Mark Hugo Lopez, Catherine A. Gallagher, Kim Parker and Kevin T. Maass. 2013. “Gun Homicide Rate Down 49% Since 1993 Peak; Public Unaware.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. May.

DeSilver, Drew. 2014. “Who makes minimum wage?” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. September.

Krogstad, Jens Manuel. 2014. “Hispanic punch below their weight in midterm elections.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. April.

Lopez, Mark Hugo. 2011. “The Latino Electorate in 2010: More Voters, More Non-Voters.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. April.

Lopez, Mark Hugo, and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2012. “Latino Voters Support Obama by 3-1 Ratio, But Are Less Certain than Others about Voting.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. October.

Lopez, Mark Hugo, and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2013. “Inside the 2012 Latino Electorate.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. June.

Lopez, Mark Hugo, Seth Motel and Eileen Patten. 2012. “A Record 24 Million Latinos Are Eligible to Vote, But Turnout Rate Has Lagged That of Whites, Blacks.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. October.

Lopez, Mark Hugo, and Paul Taylor. 2012. “Latino Voters in the 2012 Election.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. November.

Morin, Rich. 2014. “The demographics and politics of gun-owning households.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. July.

Patten, Eileen, and Mark Hugo Lopez. 2013. “Are unauthorized immigrants overwhelmingly Democrats?” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. July.

Pew Research Center. 2014a. “Most See Inequality Growing, but Partisans Differ over Solutions.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. January.

Pew Research Center. 2014b. “America’s New Drug Policy Landscape: Two-Thirds Favor Treatment, Not Jail, for Use of Heroin, Cocaine.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. April.

Pew Research Center. 2014c. “The Shifting Religious Identity of Latinos in the United States: Nearly One-in-Four Latinos are Former Catholics.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. May.

Pew Research Center. 2014d. “Beyond Red vs. Blue: The Political Typology.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. June.

Taylor, Paul, Ana Gonzalez-Barrera, Jeffrey S. Passel and Mark Hugo Lopez. 2012. “An Awakened Giant: The Hispanic Electorate is Likely to Double by 2030.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. November.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2014a. “Characteristics of Minimum Wage Workers, 2013.” Washington, D.C. March.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 2014b. “Labor Force Characteristics by Race and Ethnicity, 2013.” Washington, D.C. August.

Underhill, Wendy. 2014. “Voters to Decide on 147 Statewide Ballot Measures.” Washington, D.C.: National Conference of State Legislatures, accessed October 9, 2014.