Report | October 16, 2014 Latino Voters and the 2014 Midterm Elections Appendix A: Additional Charts X Facebook Threads LinkedIn WhatsApp Mail Add Us On Google By Mark Hugo Lopez, Jens Manuel Krogstad, Eileen Patten and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera Table of Contents Latino Voters and the 2014 Midterm Elections Chapter 1: The Geography of Latino Voters Chapter 2: Latinos’ Views on Selected 2014 Ballot Measure Issues Chapter 3: A Profile of Latino Eligible Voters References Appendix A: Additional Charts ← Prev Page 123456 Next Page →