How U.S. Voters View Mail and Absentee Balloting

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis examines Americans’ views of voting and their expectations around the 2026 midterm elections. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of politics and major policy issues for decades. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 5,062 U.S. adults, including 3,917 registered voters, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

While most registered voters across the country expect to cast their ballots in person this year, a quarter expect to vote by mail or absentee ballot (or have already done so). As in past election years, most of those who cast their ballots by mail or vote absentee express confidence in how mail and absentee balloting works. These voters are substantially more confident about this than voters who cast their ballots in person – a pattern that holds among voters who support both Republican and Democratic congressional candidates for the House of Representatives.

67% of voters who support the Republican House candidate in their district and plan to vote by mail, or already have, say they are confident that mail votes will be counted as intended.

About half as many Republican candidate supporters who plan to vote in person (36%) say they are confident that mail ballots will be counted accurately.

78% of people who support their Democratic House candidate and have already voted by mail, or plan to, say they are confident that mail in votes will be counted as voters intend.

A smaller majority (58%) of in-person Democratic voters say the same thing.

High confidence in vote-by-mail among voters who cast their ballots this way % of registered voters who say they are very/somewhat confident that votes cast __ will be counted as voters intended Note: Based on registered voters. Voting method categories include those who plan to vote or say they have already voted. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook High confidence in vote-by-mail among voters who cast their ballots this way % of registered voters who say they are very/somewhat confident that votes cast __ will be counted as voters intended Group Voting type Total Rep candidate supporters Dem candidate supporters All voters In person 79 84 81 In person In person 80 83 80 By absentee In person 88 93 86 All voters Absentee 53 42 64 In person Absentee 47 36 58 By absentee Absentee 76 67 78 Download data as .csv Note: Based on registered voters. Voting method categories include those who plan to vote or say they have already voted. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

This is part of a larger Pew Research Center report on Americans views of election processes heading into the 2026 midterms, based on a survey of 5,062 adults, including 3,917 registered voters, conducted Sept. 28–Oct. 4, 2026. The survey was conducted prior to the Justice Department suing California on Oct. 15 to stop the state from counting the mail ballots of individuals who the Trump administration alleges are noncitizens.

Majorities are confident that mail ballots will arrive, and be returned, in time to be counted

An overwhelming majority of voters say that it is important that mail ballots be delivered with enough time to return them, and that it is important that the U.S. Postal Service return those ballots to election offices in time to be counted.

Voters are mostly confident ballots will be delivered in time to be counted % of registered voters who say … Note: Based on registered voters. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Voters are mostly confident ballots will be delivered in time to be counted % of registered voters who say … Topic Response Group Very Somewhat NET Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return them It is __ important All RVs 80 13 93 Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return them It is __ important Republican candidate supporters 73 16 89 Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return them It is __ important Democratic candidate supporters 92 7 99 The Postal Service will return voters’ mail ballots to election offices in time to be counted It is __ important All RVs 87 8 96 The Postal Service will return voters’ mail ballots to election offices in time to be counted It is __ important Republican candidate supporters 88 9 96 The Postal Service will return voters’ mail ballots to election offices in time to be counted It is __ important Democratic candidate supporters 91 6 97 Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return them They are __ confident this will happen All RVs 28 47 75 Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return them They are __ confident this will happen Republican candidate supporters 29 49 79 Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return them They are __ confident this will happen Democratic candidate supporters 27 46 73 The Postal Service will return voters’ mail ballots to election offices in time to be counted They are __ confident this will happen All RVs 25 44 69 The Postal Service will return voters’ mail ballots to election offices in time to be counted They are __ confident this will happen Republican candidate supporters 22 43 65 The Postal Service will return voters’ mail ballots to election offices in time to be counted They are __ confident this will happen Democratic candidate supporters 26 46 72 Download data as .csv Note: Based on registered voters. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

And most voters also express confidence that both of these things will happen.

Three-quarters of voters say they are very (28%) or somewhat (47%) confident that mail ballots will be delivered with enough time to return them.

Republican candidate supporters are somewhat more likely than Democratic candidate supporters to say this (79% vs. 73%).

About seven-in-ten voters (69%) say they are confident that the Postal Service will return ballots in time to be counted, though Democratic voters are modestly more confident in this than Republican voters (72% vs. 65%).

Compared with in-person voters, voters who plan to vote by mail or absentee ballot – regardless of which party they plan to support in their district’s House race this year – say they are more confident that mail ballots will be delivered in time to return them and that they will be returned in time to be counted.

Mail-in ballots will be delivered with enough time to return them:

93% of Republican candidate supporters who plan to vote by mail are confident in this, compared with 76% of Republican voters who plan to vote in person.

83% of Democratic candidate supporters who plan to vote by mail are confident this will happen, compared with a smaller majority of Democratic voters who plan to vote in person (68%).

Mail voters are more likely than in-person voters to say the Postal Service will deliver ballots quickly enough to count % of registered voters who say they are very/somewhat confident … Note: Based on registered voters. Voting method categories include those who plan to vote or say they have already voted. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Mail voters are more likely than in-person voters to say the Postal Service will deliver ballots quickly enough to count % of registered voters who say they are very/somewhat confident … Statement Group Voting type Total Republican candidate supporters Democratic candidate supporters Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return them All RVs In person at polling places 75 79 73 Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return them In person In person at polling places 73 76 68 Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return them By mail In person at polling places 86 93 83 The Postal Service will return voters’ mail ballots to election offices in time to be counted All RVs Absentee or mail-in ballot 69 65 72 The Postal Service will return voters’ mail ballots to election offices in time to be counted In person Absentee or mail-in ballot 66 62 70 The Postal Service will return voters’ mail ballots to election offices in time to be counted By mail Absentee or mail-in ballot 76 72 76 Download data as .csv Note: Based on registered voters. Voting method categories include those who plan to vote or say they have already voted. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The Postal Service will return ballots to election offices in time to be counted: