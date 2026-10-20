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Broad Public Confidence in Elections in the U.S. – but Partisans Differ Over Concerns About Access, Security

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Table of Contents
  1. Broad Public Confidence in Elections in the U.S. – but Partisans Differ Over Concerns About Access, Security
  2. How U.S. Voters View Mail and Absentee Balloting
  3. Additional charts
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
Most voters expect elections in their community will be well-run
% of registered voters who say they think elections this November in their community will be run and administered …
Note: Based on registered voters. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Most voters expect elections in their community will be well-run
% of registered voters who say they think elections this November in their community will be run and administered …
GroupYearNot at all wellNot too wellNET Not too/Not at all wellSomewhat wellVery wellNet Very/Somewhat well
All votersOct ’18267444892
All votersOct ’20289464490
All votersOct ’22279434890
All votersOct ’24268425092
All votersOct ’263912414787
Republican candidate supportersOct ’18145395694
Republican candidate supportersOct ’2021012493988
Republican candidate supportersOct ’222911484189
Republican candidate supportersOct ’243912503788
Republican candidate supportersOct ’262810395190
Democratic candidate supportersOct ’18156444994
Democratic candidate supportersOct ’20156435194
Democratic candidate supportersOct ’22134356196
Democratic candidate supportersOct ’24123346397
Democratic candidate supportersOct ’26268385391
Download data as .csv
Note: Based on registered voters. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
GOP supporters’ expectations that U.S. elections will be well-run are higher now than in recent elections
% of registered voters who say they think elections this November in the U.S. will be run and administered …
Note: Based on registered voters. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
GOP supporters’ expectations that U.S. elections will be well-run are higher now than in recent elections
% of registered voters who say they think elections this November in the U.S. will be run and administered …
GroupYearNot at all wellNot too wellNET Not too/Not at allSomewhat wellVery wellNET Very/Somewhat
All votersOct ’1831619592281
All votersOct ’2092938471562
All votersOct ’2272229482270
All votersOct ’2472027502373
All votersOct ’2652429521870
Republican candidate supportersOct ’1821113582987
Republican candidate supportersOct ’2013365042950
Republican candidate supportersOct ’22103344451156
Republican candidate supportersOct ’2411314248957
Republican candidate supportersOct ’2632427571673
Democratic candidate supportersOct ’1821820611879
Democratic candidate supportersOct ’2052328522072
Democratic candidate supportersOct ’2221012533588
Democratic candidate supportersOct ’242910533790
Democratic candidate supportersOct ’2652227482372
Download data as .csv
Note: Based on registered voters. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
While Democratic voters’ confidence in counts of mail ballots is down from recent elections, they remain more confident than Republican voters
% of registered voters who say they are __ confident that votes cast across the U.S. by each method will be counted as voters intend in the elections this November
Note: Based on registered voters.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
While Democratic voters’ confidence in counts of mail ballots is down from recent elections, they remain more confident than Republican voters
% of registered voters who say they are __ confident that votes cast across the U.S. by each method will be counted as voters intend in the elections this November
Voting typeGroupDateVerySomewhatNET Very/SomewhatNot tooNot at allNET Not too/Not at all
In personAll votersOct ’204941917290
In personAll votersOct ’2238458411483
In personAll votersOct ’2440458511485
In personAll votersOct ’2633477914519
In personRepublican candidate supportersOct ’204844926192
In personRepublican candidate supportersOct ’2226537915579
In personRepublican candidate supportersOct ’2424537716677
In personRepublican candidate supportersOct ’2632528411417
In personDemocratic candidate supportersOct ’205239907290
In personDemocratic candidate supportersOct ’225539954195
In personDemocratic candidate supportersOct ’245736935193
In personDemocratic candidate supportersOct ’2638438114481
Absentee or mail-in ballotAll votersOct ’20203859261458
Absentee or mail-in ballotAll votersOct ’22263662231462
Absentee or mail-in ballotAll votersOct ’24253761261261
Absentee or mail-in ballotAll votersOct ’26173653301653
Absentee or mail-in ballotRepublican candidate supportersOct ’2092836362636
Absentee or mail-in ballotRepublican candidate supportersOct ’22102737352737
Absentee or mail-in ballotRepublican candidate supportersOct ’2473138392238
Absentee or mail-in ballotRepublican candidate supportersOct ’26123042362242
Absentee or mail-in ballotDemocratic candidate supportersOct ’2030477718477
Absentee or mail-in ballotDemocratic candidate supportersOct ’224344889288
Absentee or mail-in ballotDemocratic candidate supportersOct ’2444418513285
Absentee or mail-in ballotDemocratic candidate supportersOct ’26244064251064
Download data as .csv
Note: Based on registered voters.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Voters’ confidence in aspects of election administration
% who say they are __ confident that each of the following will happen
Note: Based on registered voters.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Voters’ confidence in aspects of election administration
% who say they are __ confident that each of the following will happen
StatementGroupVerySomewhatNETDIFF
Election workers will handle ballots securelyTotal334577-17
Election workers will handle ballots securelyRep224971-17
Election workers will handle ballots securelyDem464288-17
If noncitizens try to cast ballots in the election, they will be stoppedTotal343468-45
If noncitizens try to cast ballots in the election, they will be stoppedRep162845-45
If noncitizens try to cast ballots in the election, they will be stoppedDem533890-45
After all the votes are counted, it will be clear which candidate won the electionTotal294575-3
After all the votes are counted, it will be clear which candidate won the electionRep294574-3
After all the votes are counted, it will be clear which candidate won the electionDem314677-3
Americans will know who won the election within a day or two of Election DayTotal234366-9
Americans will know who won the election within a day or two of Election DayRep233961-9
Americans will know who won the election within a day or two of Election DayDem224870-9
People who try to intimidate or threaten voters at polling places will be stoppedTotal26406713
People who try to intimidate or threaten voters at polling places will be stoppedRep31437413
People who try to intimidate or threaten voters at polling places will be stoppedDem23396113
People who are legally qualified and want to vote are able to cast a ballotTotal44408511
People who are legally qualified and want to vote are able to cast a ballotRep53399211
People who are legally qualified and want to vote are able to cast a ballotDem38438111
All legally qualified voters are able to cast ballots if they want toTotal40408018
All legally qualified voters are able to cast ballots if they want toRep57339018
All legally qualified voters are able to cast ballots if they want toDem28447218
Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return themTotal2847756
Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return themRep2949796
Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return themDem2746736
The postal service will return voters’ mail ballots to election offices in time to be countedTotal254469-7
The postal service will return voters’ mail ballots to election offices in time to be countedRep224365-7
The postal service will return voters’ mail ballots to election offices in time to be countedDem264672-7
Download data as .csv
Note: Based on registered voters.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views of voting access and integrity by race and ethnicity
% of registered voters who are very/somewhat confident
If noncitizens try to cast ballots in the elections, they will be stoppedAll legally qualified voters are able to cast ballots if they want toPeople who try to intimidate or threaten voters at polling places will be stopped
TotalRep candidate supportersDem candidate supportersTotalRep candidate supportersDem candidate supportersTotalRep candidate supportersDem candidate supporters
All RVs684590809072677461
White644493819270687562
Hispanic73528579746357
Black808773786465
Asian*76897969
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: Based on registered voters. White, Hispanic and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Democratic voters are less likely to say they plan to vote by mail now than in 2022
% of registered voters who plan to cast or already cast their vote …
Note: Based on registered voters. No answer responses and those who say they don’t plan to vote or are not sure how they plan to vote not shown. Categories combine those who plan to vote and those who say they already voted.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democratic voters are less likely to say they plan to vote by mail now than in 2022
% of registered voters who plan to cast or already cast their vote …
GroupYearIn personBy mailDrop boxOfficial or poll workerNET mail
All RVs2026601111225
All RVs202258159228
Republican candidate supporters20267496217
Republican candidate supporters202272106220
Democratic candidate supporters2026581516335
Democratic candidate supporters2022522214339
Download data as .csv
Note: Based on registered voters. No answer responses and those who say they don’t plan to vote or are not sure how they plan to vote not shown. Categories combine those who plan to vote and those who say they already voted.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Next: Acknowledgments
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Table of Contents

  1. Broad Public Confidence in Elections in the U.S. – but Partisans Differ Over Concerns About Access, Security
  2. How U.S. Voters View Mail and Absentee Balloting
  3. Additional charts
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology