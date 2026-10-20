Additional charts

Election workers will handle ballots securely Total 33 45 77 -17

Election workers will handle ballots securely Rep 22 49 71 -17

Election workers will handle ballots securely Dem 46 42 88 -17

If noncitizens try to cast ballots in the election, they will be stopped Total 34 34 68 -45

If noncitizens try to cast ballots in the election, they will be stopped Rep 16 28 45 -45

If noncitizens try to cast ballots in the election, they will be stopped Dem 53 38 90 -45

After all the votes are counted, it will be clear which candidate won the election Total 29 45 75 -3

After all the votes are counted, it will be clear which candidate won the election Rep 29 45 74 -3

After all the votes are counted, it will be clear which candidate won the election Dem 31 46 77 -3

Americans will know who won the election within a day or two of Election Day Total 23 43 66 -9

Americans will know who won the election within a day or two of Election Day Rep 23 39 61 -9

Americans will know who won the election within a day or two of Election Day Dem 22 48 70 -9

People who try to intimidate or threaten voters at polling places will be stopped Total 26 40 67 13

People who try to intimidate or threaten voters at polling places will be stopped Rep 31 43 74 13

People who try to intimidate or threaten voters at polling places will be stopped Dem 23 39 61 13

People who are legally qualified and want to vote are able to cast a ballot Total 44 40 85 11

People who are legally qualified and want to vote are able to cast a ballot Rep 53 39 92 11

People who are legally qualified and want to vote are able to cast a ballot Dem 38 43 81 11

All legally qualified voters are able to cast ballots if they want to Total 40 40 80 18

All legally qualified voters are able to cast ballots if they want to Rep 57 33 90 18

All legally qualified voters are able to cast ballots if they want to Dem 28 44 72 18

Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return them Total 28 47 75 6

Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return them Rep 29 49 79 6

Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return them Dem 27 46 73 6

The postal service will return voters’ mail ballots to election offices in time to be counted Total 25 44 69 -7

The postal service will return voters’ mail ballots to election offices in time to be counted Rep 22 43 65 -7