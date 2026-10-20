Additional charts

Most voters expect elections in their community will be well-run
% of registered voters who say they think elections this November in their community will be run and administered …
Note: Based on registered voters. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Most voters expect elections in their community will be well-run
% of registered voters who say they think elections this November in their community will be run and administered …
|Group
|Year
|Not at all well
|Not too well
|NET Not too/Not at all well
|Somewhat well
|Very well
|Net Very/Somewhat well
|All voters
|Oct ’18
|2
|6
|7
|44
|48
|92
|All voters
|Oct ’20
|2
|8
|9
|46
|44
|90
|All voters
|Oct ’22
|2
|7
|9
|43
|48
|90
|All voters
|Oct ’24
|2
|6
|8
|42
|50
|92
|All voters
|Oct ’26
|3
|9
|12
|41
|47
|87
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’18
|1
|4
|5
|39
|56
|94
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’20
|2
|10
|12
|49
|39
|88
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’22
|2
|9
|11
|48
|41
|89
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’24
|3
|9
|12
|50
|37
|88
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’26
|2
|8
|10
|39
|51
|90
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’18
|1
|5
|6
|44
|49
|94
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’20
|1
|5
|6
|43
|51
|94
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’22
|1
|3
|4
|35
|61
|96
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’24
|1
|2
|3
|34
|63
|97
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’26
|2
|6
|8
|38
|53
|91
Note: Based on registered voters. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
GOP supporters’ expectations that U.S. elections will be well-run are higher now than in recent elections
% of registered voters who say they think elections this November in the U.S. will be run and administered …
Note: Based on registered voters. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
GOP supporters’ expectations that U.S. elections will be well-run are higher now than in recent elections
% of registered voters who say they think elections this November in the U.S. will be run and administered …
|Group
|Year
|Not at all well
|Not too well
|NET Not too/Not at all
|Somewhat well
|Very well
|NET Very/Somewhat
|All voters
|Oct ’18
|3
|16
|19
|59
|22
|81
|All voters
|Oct ’20
|9
|29
|38
|47
|15
|62
|All voters
|Oct ’22
|7
|22
|29
|48
|22
|70
|All voters
|Oct ’24
|7
|20
|27
|50
|23
|73
|All voters
|Oct ’26
|5
|24
|29
|52
|18
|70
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’18
|2
|11
|13
|58
|29
|87
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’20
|13
|36
|50
|42
|9
|50
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’22
|10
|33
|44
|45
|11
|56
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’24
|11
|31
|42
|48
|9
|57
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’26
|3
|24
|27
|57
|16
|73
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’18
|2
|18
|20
|61
|18
|79
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’20
|5
|23
|28
|52
|20
|72
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’22
|2
|10
|12
|53
|35
|88
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’24
|2
|9
|10
|53
|37
|90
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’26
|5
|22
|27
|48
|23
|72
Note: Based on registered voters. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
While Democratic voters’ confidence in counts of mail ballots is down from recent elections, they remain more confident than Republican voters
% of registered voters who say they are __ confident that votes cast across the U.S. by each method will be counted as voters intend in the elections this November
Note: Based on registered voters.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
While Democratic voters’ confidence in counts of mail ballots is down from recent elections, they remain more confident than Republican voters
% of registered voters who say they are __ confident that votes cast across the U.S. by each method will be counted as voters intend in the elections this November
|Voting type
|Group
|Date
|Very
|Somewhat
|NET Very/Somewhat
|Not too
|Not at all
|NET Not too/Not at all
|In person
|All voters
|Oct ’20
|49
|41
|91
|7
|2
|90
|In person
|All voters
|Oct ’22
|38
|45
|84
|11
|4
|83
|In person
|All voters
|Oct ’24
|40
|45
|85
|11
|4
|85
|In person
|All voters
|Oct ’26
|33
|47
|79
|14
|5
|19
|In person
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’20
|48
|44
|92
|6
|1
|92
|In person
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’22
|26
|53
|79
|15
|5
|79
|In person
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’24
|24
|53
|77
|16
|6
|77
|In person
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’26
|32
|52
|84
|11
|4
|17
|In person
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’20
|52
|39
|90
|7
|2
|90
|In person
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’22
|55
|39
|95
|4
|1
|95
|In person
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’24
|57
|36
|93
|5
|1
|93
|In person
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’26
|38
|43
|81
|14
|4
|81
|Absentee or mail-in ballot
|All voters
|Oct ’20
|20
|38
|59
|26
|14
|58
|Absentee or mail-in ballot
|All voters
|Oct ’22
|26
|36
|62
|23
|14
|62
|Absentee or mail-in ballot
|All voters
|Oct ’24
|25
|37
|61
|26
|12
|61
|Absentee or mail-in ballot
|All voters
|Oct ’26
|17
|36
|53
|30
|16
|53
|Absentee or mail-in ballot
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’20
|9
|28
|36
|36
|26
|36
|Absentee or mail-in ballot
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’22
|10
|27
|37
|35
|27
|37
|Absentee or mail-in ballot
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’24
|7
|31
|38
|39
|22
|38
|Absentee or mail-in ballot
|Republican candidate supporters
|Oct ’26
|12
|30
|42
|36
|22
|42
|Absentee or mail-in ballot
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’20
|30
|47
|77
|18
|4
|77
|Absentee or mail-in ballot
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’22
|43
|44
|88
|9
|2
|88
|Absentee or mail-in ballot
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’24
|44
|41
|85
|13
|2
|85
|Absentee or mail-in ballot
|Democratic candidate supporters
|Oct ’26
|24
|40
|64
|25
|10
|64
Note: Based on registered voters.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Voters’ confidence in aspects of election administration
% who say they are __ confident that each of the following will happen
Note: Based on registered voters.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Voters’ confidence in aspects of election administration
% who say they are __ confident that each of the following will happen
|Statement
|Group
|Very
|Somewhat
|NET
|DIFF
|Election workers will handle ballots securely
|Total
|33
|45
|77
|-17
|Election workers will handle ballots securely
|Rep
|22
|49
|71
|-17
|Election workers will handle ballots securely
|Dem
|46
|42
|88
|-17
|If noncitizens try to cast ballots in the election, they will be stopped
|Total
|34
|34
|68
|-45
|If noncitizens try to cast ballots in the election, they will be stopped
|Rep
|16
|28
|45
|-45
|If noncitizens try to cast ballots in the election, they will be stopped
|Dem
|53
|38
|90
|-45
|After all the votes are counted, it will be clear which candidate won the election
|Total
|29
|45
|75
|-3
|After all the votes are counted, it will be clear which candidate won the election
|Rep
|29
|45
|74
|-3
|After all the votes are counted, it will be clear which candidate won the election
|Dem
|31
|46
|77
|-3
|Americans will know who won the election within a day or two of Election Day
|Total
|23
|43
|66
|-9
|Americans will know who won the election within a day or two of Election Day
|Rep
|23
|39
|61
|-9
|Americans will know who won the election within a day or two of Election Day
|Dem
|22
|48
|70
|-9
|People who try to intimidate or threaten voters at polling places will be stopped
|Total
|26
|40
|67
|13
|People who try to intimidate or threaten voters at polling places will be stopped
|Rep
|31
|43
|74
|13
|People who try to intimidate or threaten voters at polling places will be stopped
|Dem
|23
|39
|61
|13
|People who are legally qualified and want to vote are able to cast a ballot
|Total
|44
|40
|85
|11
|People who are legally qualified and want to vote are able to cast a ballot
|Rep
|53
|39
|92
|11
|People who are legally qualified and want to vote are able to cast a ballot
|Dem
|38
|43
|81
|11
|All legally qualified voters are able to cast ballots if they want to
|Total
|40
|40
|80
|18
|All legally qualified voters are able to cast ballots if they want to
|Rep
|57
|33
|90
|18
|All legally qualified voters are able to cast ballots if they want to
|Dem
|28
|44
|72
|18
|Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return them
|Total
|28
|47
|75
|6
|Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return them
|Rep
|29
|49
|79
|6
|Mail ballots will be delivered to voters with enough time to return them
|Dem
|27
|46
|73
|6
|The postal service will return voters’ mail ballots to election offices in time to be counted
|Total
|25
|44
|69
|-7
|The postal service will return voters’ mail ballots to election offices in time to be counted
|Rep
|22
|43
|65
|-7
|The postal service will return voters’ mail ballots to election offices in time to be counted
|Dem
|26
|46
|72
|-7
Note: Based on registered voters.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views of voting access and integrity by race and ethnicity
% of registered voters who are very/somewhat confident …
|If noncitizens try to cast ballots in the elections, they will be stopped
|All legally qualified voters are able to cast ballots if they want to
|People who try to intimidate or threaten voters at polling places will be stopped
|Total
|Rep candidate supporters
|Dem candidate supporters
|Total
|Rep candidate supporters
|Dem candidate supporters
|Total
|Rep candidate supporters
|Dem candidate supporters
|All RVs
|68
|45
|90
|80
|90
|72
|67
|74
|61
|White
|64
|44
|93
|81
|92
|70
|68
|75
|62
|Hispanic
|73
|52
|85
|79
|—
|74
|63
|—
|57
|Black
|80
|—
|87
|73
|—
|78
|64
|—
|65
|Asian*
|76
|—
|89
|79
|—
|—
|69
|—
|—
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: Based on registered voters. White, Hispanic and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race.
Note: Based on registered voters. White, Hispanic and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democratic voters are less likely to say they plan to vote by mail now than in 2022
% of registered voters who plan to cast or already cast their vote …
Note: Based on registered voters. No answer responses and those who say they don’t plan to vote or are not sure how they plan to vote not shown. Categories combine those who plan to vote and those who say they already voted.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democratic voters are less likely to say they plan to vote by mail now than in 2022
% of registered voters who plan to cast or already cast their vote …
|Group
|Year
|In person
|By mail
|Drop box
|Official or poll worker
|NET mail
|All RVs
|2026
|60
|11
|11
|2
|25
|All RVs
|2022
|58
|15
|9
|2
|28
|Republican candidate supporters
|2026
|74
|9
|6
|2
|17
|Republican candidate supporters
|2022
|72
|10
|6
|2
|20
|Democratic candidate supporters
|2026
|58
|15
|16
|3
|35
|Democratic candidate supporters
|2022
|52
|22
|14
|3
|39
Note: Based on registered voters. No answer responses and those who say they don’t plan to vote or are not sure how they plan to vote not shown. Categories combine those who plan to vote and those who say they already voted.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER