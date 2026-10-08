Trump’s Approval Rating Drops as Fewer Americans Are Confident in His Handling of the Economy, Other Issues

Three-in-ten Americans now approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president, while 68% disapprove.

Trump’s approval rating has dropped substantially over the course of his second term – his current rating is comparable to the lowest rating of his first term (29% according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in the days between Jan. 6, 2021, and the end of his first term).

Confidence in Trump’s handling of several key issues, including the economy, foreign policy and immigration, is also lower than at the beginning of his term. Also, most Americans (69%) say they have little confidence in Trump to keep his business interests separate from his presidential decision-making.

This is part of a larger report on the attitudes and dynamics shaping the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump’s approval among his 2024 voters

The decline in Trump’s approval ratings is particularly pronounced among those who voted for him in 2024, and among those who did not vote:

67% of Trump’s 2024 voters now approve of his performance, down from 75% in July, 83% at the beginning of this year and 95% early in his second term.

Today, 24% of those who did not vote in 2024 approve of Trump’s performance.

Among Trump’s own 2024 voters, his approval rating is down particularly among Hispanic voters and younger voters:

Trump’s approval rating is down among his 2024 voters, with declines most pronounced among his younger and Hispanic supporters % who approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president * Nonvoters include those who did not vote in 2024 but were eligible to do so, as well as those who were not eligible to vote.

** The February 2025 survey sampled 148 Hispanic Trump voters, for an effective sample size of 95 and a margin of error of +/- 10.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

*** The youngest adults who were eligible to vote in 2024 are currently 19 years old.

Note: White adults include those who report only being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Validated Trump and Harris voters are adult citizens who have an official state record of voting. Vote choice was collected in a survey conducted in the month after the 2024 election. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Trump’s approval rating is down among his 2024 voters, with declines most pronounced among his younger and Hispanic supporters % who approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president Date Total Trump 2024 voters Harris 2024 voters Did not vote in 2024 White Hispanic Ages 19-34 Ages 35-49 Ages 50-64 Ages 65+ 10/4/26 30 67 1 24 — — — — — — 7/12/26 34 75 2 27 — — — — — — 4/26/26 34 78 2 26 — — — — — — 1/26/26 37 83 2 30 — — — — — — 9/28/25 40 87 2 33 — — — — — — 8/10/25 38 85 2 32 — — — — — — 6/8/25 41 88 3 36 — — — — — — 4/13/25 40 89 2 35 — — — — — — 2/2/25 47 95 5 45 — — — — — — 10/4/26 — — — — 69 57 — — — — 7/12/26 — — — — 77 65 — — — — 4/26/26 — — — — 81 66 — — — — 1/26/26 — — — — 85 75 — — — — 9/28/25 — — — — 89 81 — — — — 8/10/25 — — — — 88 — — — — 6/8/25 — — — — 90 83 — — — — 4/13/25 — — — — 91 — — — — 2/2/25 — — — — 95 93 — — — — 10/4/26 — — — — — — 49 58 75 76 7/12/26 — — — — — — 64 67 84 80 4/26/26 — — — — — — 57 70 87 88 1/26/26 — — — — — — 73 81 87 86 9/28/25 — — — — — — 76 87 92 90 8/10/25 — — — — — — 69 84 89 92 6/8/25 — — — — — — 80 87 92 92 4/13/25 — — — — — — 81 89 92 91 2/2/25 — — — — — — 92 94 95 96 Download data as .csv * Nonvoters include those who did not vote in 2024 but were eligible to do so, as well as those who were not eligible to vote.

** The February 2025 survey sampled 148 Hispanic Trump voters, for an effective sample size of 95 and a margin of error of +/- 10.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

*** The youngest adults who were eligible to vote in 2024 are currently 19 years old.

Note: White adults include those who report only being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Validated Trump and Harris voters are adult citizens who have an official state record of voting. Vote choice was collected in a survey conducted in the month after the 2024 election. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

57% of Trump’s 2024 Hispanic backers now approve of his performance in office, compared with 69% of White 2024 Trump voters.

49% of 2024 Trump voters ages 19 to 34 and 58% of those 35 to 49 approve, compared with 76% of 2024 Trump voters ages 50 and older.

Hardly any of those who voted for Kamala Harris in 2024 (1%) approve of Trump’s performance in office – this is little changed over the course of his term.

For more on Trump’s job approval rating among demographic groups, explore the detailed tables.

Confidence in Trump on key issues declines

Public confidence in Trump on several key issues has declined over his term

For example, 35% of Americans now say they are very or somewhat confident in Trump to make good decisions about economic policy – down 7 percentage points since April and 10 percentage points since April 2025.

Confidence in Trump on economy, foreign policy, immigration is lower than earlier in his term % who are very/somewhat confident Trump can do each of the following Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Confidence in Trump on economy, foreign policy, immigration is lower than earlier in his term % who are very/somewhat confident Trump can do each of the following Date Statement Total Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem panel 2024-11-17 Make good decisions about immigration 53 88 20 1 2025-04-13 Make good decisions about immigration 48 84 13 1 2025-08-10 Make good decisions about immigration 46 83 12 1 2026-04-26 Make good decisions about immigration 41 79 8 1 2026-10-04 Make good decisions about immigration 41 77 13 1 2024-11-17 Make good decisions about the economy 59 92 27 2 2025-04-13 Make good decisions about the economy 45 80 11 2 2025-08-10 Make good decisions about the economy 44 80 11 2 2026-04-26 Make good decisions about the economy 42 77 10 2 2026-10-04 Make good decisions about the economy 35 67 10 2 2024-11-17 Make good decisions about foreign policy 53 88 19 3 2025-04-13 Make good decisions about foreign policy 44 78 11 3 2025-08-10 Make good decisions about foreign policy 43 79 11 3 2026-04-26 Make good decisions about foreign policy 38 72 8 3 2026-10-04 Make good decisions about foreign policy 35 67 9 3 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Two-thirds of Republicans now express confidence in Trump on this issue, down from 77% in April of this year and 80% in April of last year. One-in-ten Democrats express confidence on this issue – little changed over his term.

Public confidence in Trump on foreign policy and immigration is also lower than it was earlier in his term.

Americans’ confidence in Trump on working with Democrats, governing is down

About two-in-ten Americans (21%) now say they have confidence in Trump to bring the country closer together. This is a drop from 33% who said this at the beginning of his term, with the decline driven largely by changing GOP views. About four-in-ten Republicans (39%) now say they have confidence in Trump to do this, down 19 points from April 2025.

GOP confidence in Trump to bring the country closer together has declined % who are very/somewhat confident Trump can do each of the following Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook GOP confidence in Trump to bring the country closer together has declined % who are very/somewhat confident Trump can do each of the following Date Statement Total Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem 2025-04-13 Manage the executive branch effectively 44 78 11 1 2025-08-10 Manage the executive branch effectively 42 77 9 1 2026-04-26 Manage the executive branch effectively 39 75 7 1 2026-10-04 Manage the executive branch effectively 38 72 10 1 2025-08-10 Work well with Democratic elected officals 27 49 8 2 2026-04-26 Work well with Democratic elected officals 25 47 6 2 2026-10-04 Work well with Democratic elected officals 23 41 9 2 2024-11-17 Bring the country closer together 41 70 12 3 2025-04-13 Bring the country closer together 33 58 7 3 2025-08-10 Bring the country closer together 31 56 7 3 2026-04-26 Bring the country closer together 27 49 7 3 2026-10-04 Bring the country closer together 21 39 7 3 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Public opinion of Trump’s ability to manage the executive branch and work well with Democrats has decreased modestly since early in his term: 38% of Americans, including 72% of Republicans, now say they have confidence in Trump to manage the executive branch. Fewer (23%) see him as able to work well with Democrats.

Full trends on confidence in Trump on other issues can be found in the appendix.

How confident are Americans that Trump keeps his business interests separate from his presidential role?

Three-in-ten Americans say they are very or somewhat confident that Trump keeps his business interests separate from the decisions he makes as president. More than twice that share (69%) say they are not too or not at all confident in this.

Views among Republicans

Half of Americans are ‘not at all’ confident Trump keeps business interests and presidential decisions separate % who say they are __ confident that Trump keeps his own business interests separate from the decisions he makes as president Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Half of Americans are ‘not at all’ confident Trump keeps business interests and presidential decisions separate % who say they are __ confident that Trump keeps his own business interests separate from the decisions he makes as president Group Very Somewhat Not too Not at all Grouping Total 13 17 19 50 total Rep/Lean Rep 27 31 25 17 x Dem/Lean Dem 2 5 14 78 x Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

A majority of Republicans (58%) express at least some confidence that Trump keeps his business interests and presidential actions separate, including 27% who are very confident.

Views among Democrats

Just 7% of Democrats are very or somewhat confident that Trump keeps his business interests and decisions as president separate. Nearly eight-in-ten Democrats (78%) say they are not at all confident.