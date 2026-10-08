Appendix: Additional Charts

Americans’ satisfaction with how things are going in the country remains low

% of U.S. adults who say they are __ with the way things are going in the country today

Note: No answer responses are not shown.

Source: Pew Research Center surveys, November 1991-January 2026. Surveys from 1991-2018 were conducted by telephone; surveys from 2019 and later were conducted mainly online among respondents in the Center’s American Trends Panel.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER