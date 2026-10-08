Appendix: Additional Charts

Confidence in Trump declines on several issues
% who are very/somewhat confident Trump can do each of the following
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Confidence in Trump declines on several issues
% who are very/somewhat confident Trump can do each of the following
|Date
|Statement
|Total
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|Panel
|2024-11-17
|Make good decisions about immigration
|53
|88
|20
|1
|2025-04-13
|Make good decisions about immigration
|48
|84
|13
|1
|2025-08-10
|Make good decisions about immigration
|46
|83
|12
|1
|2026-04-26
|Make good decisions about immigration
|41
|79
|8
|1
|2026-10-04
|Make good decisions about immigration
|41
|77
|13
|1
|2025-04-13
|Negotiate trade agreements with other countries
|45
|78
|14
|2
|2025-08-10
|Negotiate trade agreements with other countries
|47
|81
|15
|2
|2026-04-26
|Negotiate trade agreements with other countries
|41
|76
|10
|2
|2026-10-04
|Negotiate trade agreements with other countries
|40
|74
|12
|2
|2024-11-17
|Effectively handle law enforcement and criminal justice issues
|54
|89
|21
|3
|2025-08-10
|Effectively handle law enforcement and criminal justice issues
|44
|81
|11
|3
|2026-04-26
|Effectively handle law enforcement and criminal justice issues
|41
|76
|9
|3
|2026-10-04
|Effectively handle law enforcement and criminal justice issues
|39
|72
|12
|3
|2025-04-13
|Manage the executive branch effectively
|44
|78
|11
|4
|2025-08-10
|Manage the executive branch effectively
|42
|77
|9
|4
|2026-04-26
|Manage the executive branch effectively
|39
|75
|7
|4
|2026-10-04
|Manage the executive branch effectively
|38
|72
|10
|4
|2025-08-10
|Use military force wisely
|46
|83
|12
|5
|2026-04-26
|Use military force wisely
|38
|72
|7
|5
|2026-10-04
|Use military force wisely
|37
|69
|10
|5
|2024-11-17
|Make good decisions about abortion policy
|45
|78
|12
|6
|2025-04-13
|Make good decisions about tax policy
|45
|80
|11
|6
|2025-04-13
|Make good decisions about abortion policy
|43
|76
|10
|6
|2025-08-10
|Make good decisions about tax policy
|42
|77
|10
|6
|2026-10-04
|Make good decisions about tax policy
|37
|71
|9
|6
|2026-10-04
|Make good decisions about abortion policy
|36
|67
|11
|6
|2024-11-17
|Make good decisions about the economy
|59
|92
|27
|7
|2025-04-13
|Make good decisions about the economy
|45
|80
|11
|7
|2025-08-10
|Make good decisions about the economy
|44
|80
|11
|7
|2026-04-26
|Make good decisions about the economy
|42
|77
|10
|7
|2026-10-04
|Make good decisions about the economy
|35
|67
|10
|7
|2024-11-17
|Make good decisions about foreign policy
|53
|88
|19
|8
|2025-04-13
|Make good decisions about foreign policy
|44
|78
|11
|8
|2025-08-10
|Make good decisions about foreign policy
|43
|79
|11
|8
|2026-04-26
|Make good decisions about foreign policy
|38
|72
|8
|8
|2026-10-04
|Make good decisions about foreign policy
|35
|67
|9
|8
|2025-04-13
|Make good decisions about healthcare policy
|41
|75
|9
|9
|2025-08-10
|Make good decisions about healthcare policy
|38
|72
|8
|9
|2026-04-26
|Make good decisions about healthcare policy
|35
|68
|6
|9
|2026-10-04
|Make good decisions about healthcare policy
|33
|65
|8
|9
|2026-10-04
|Make good decisions about policies around artificial intelligence (AI)
|31
|57
|10
|10
|2026-10-04
|Reduce the influence of money in politics
|25
|44
|8
|11
|2025-08-10
|Work well with Democratic elected officals
|27
|49
|8
|12
|2026-04-26
|Work well with Democratic elected officals
|25
|47
|6
|12
|2026-10-04
|Work well with Democratic elected officals
|23
|41
|9
|12
|2024-11-17
|Bring the country closer together
|41
|70
|12
|13
|2025-04-13
|Bring the country closer together
|33
|58
|7
|13
|2025-08-10
|Bring the country closer together
|31
|56
|7
|13
|2026-04-26
|Bring the country closer together
|27
|49
|7
|13
|2026-10-04
|Bring the country closer together
|21
|39
|7
|13
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ satisfaction with how things are going in the country remains low
% of U.S. adults who say they are __ with the way things are going in the country today
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Pew Research Center surveys, November 1991-January 2026. Surveys from 1991-2018 were conducted by telephone; surveys from 2019 and later were conducted mainly online among respondents in the Center’s American Trends Panel.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ satisfaction with how things are going in the country remains low
% of U.S. adults who say they are __ with the way things are going in the country today
|End Field Date
|Satisfied
|Dissatisfied
|11/10/1991
|34
|61
|1/6/1992
|28
|61
|1/6/1993
|39
|50
|5/27/1993
|22
|71
|9/15/1993
|20
|75
|10/15/1993
|22
|73
|3/21/1994
|24
|71
|7/27/1994
|24
|73
|4/9/1995
|23
|74
|6/11/1995
|25
|73
|10/30/1995
|23
|73
|3/31/1996
|28
|70
|7/28/1996
|29
|67
|1/12/1997
|38
|58
|8/10/1997
|49
|46
|9/11/1997
|45
|49
|1/18/1998
|46
|50
|2/2/1998
|59
|37
|8/2/1998
|50
|44
|8/24/1998
|55
|41
|9/10/1998
|54
|42
|11/19/1998
|46
|44
|1/17/1999
|53
|41
|9/9/1999
|56
|39
|5/13/2000
|48
|43
|6/28/2000
|47
|45
|9/10/2000
|51
|41
|1/7/2001
|55
|41
|2/19/2001
|46
|43
|3/18/2001
|47
|45
|6/17/2001
|43
|52
|9/4/2001
|41
|53
|9/25/2001
|57
|34
|3/10/2002
|50
|40
|5/16/2002
|44
|44
|8/25/2002
|47
|44
|9/15/2002
|41
|55
|11/10/2002
|41
|48
|1/12/2003
|44
|50
|4/16/2003
|50
|41
|8/5/2003
|40
|53
|10/20/2003
|38
|56
|12/17/2003
|44
|47
|1/15/2004
|45
|48
|2/29/2004
|39
|55
|5/9/2004
|33
|61
|7/18/2004
|38
|55
|10/15/2004
|36
|58
|12/15/2004
|39
|54
|1/9/2005
|40
|54
|2/21/2005
|38
|56
|5/28/2005
|39
|57
|7/18/2005
|35
|58
|10/10/2005
|29
|65
|11/27/2005
|34
|59
|1/8/2006
|34
|61
|3/6/2006
|32
|63
|5/15/2006
|29
|65
|7/19/2006
|30
|65
|10/4/2006
|30
|63
|11/12/2006
|28
|64
|12/10/2006
|28
|65
|1/9/2007
|30
|63
|1/15/2007
|32
|61
|2/15/2007
|30
|61
|10/23/2007
|28
|66
|12/30/2007
|27
|66
|2/2/2008
|24
|70
|3/15/2008
|22
|72
|5/25/2008
|18
|76
|6/29/2008
|19
|76
|7/27/2008
|19
|74
|8/10/2008
|21
|74
|9/14/2008
|25
|69
|10/12/2008
|11
|86
|12/8/2008
|13
|83
|1/11/2009
|20
|73
|4/21/2009
|23
|70
|5/12/2009
|34
|58
|6/14/2009
|30
|64
|7/26/2009
|28
|66
|8/17/2009
|28
|65
|8/27/2009
|28
|65
|9/15/2009
|30
|64
|10/4/2009
|25
|67
|11/8/2009
|25
|67
|1/10/2010
|27
|69
|2/9/2010
|23
|71
|3/14/2010
|23
|71
|3/21/2010
|25
|69
|4/5/2010
|31
|63
|4/26/2010
|29
|66
|5/16/2010
|28
|64
|6/27/2010
|27
|64
|9/6/2010
|25
|71
|9/26/2010
|30
|63
|11/7/2010
|23
|69
|12/5/2010
|21
|72
|1/9/2011
|23
|71
|2/7/2011
|26
|68
|3/14/2011
|22
|73
|5/2/2011
|32
|60
|5/8/2011
|30
|62
|6/19/2011
|23
|73
|7/24/2011
|17
|79
|8/21/2011
|17
|79
|10/4/2011
|17
|78
|1/16/2012
|21
|75
|2/12/2012
|28
|66
|4/15/2012
|24
|69
|6/3/2012
|29
|64
|6/17/2012
|28
|68
|7/9/2012
|31
|64
|10/21/2012
|32
|61
|12/9/2012
|33
|62
|12/19/2012
|25
|68
|1/13/2013
|30
|66
|2/18/2013
|31
|64
|5/5/2013
|30
|65
|7/21/2013
|27
|67
|10/13/2013
|14
|81
|11/6/2013
|21
|75
|1/19/2014
|26
|69
|2/26/2014
|28
|66
|4/27/2014
|29
|65
|7/14/2014
|29
|68
|8/24/2014
|24
|72
|9/9/2014
|25
|71
|10/20/2014
|29
|65
|11/9/2014
|27
|68
|12/7/2014
|26
|71
|1/11/2015
|31
|66
|2/22/2015
|33
|62
|3/29/2015
|31
|64
|5/18/2015
|29
|67
|7/20/2015
|31
|64
|9/27/2015
|27
|69
|10/4/2015
|27
|67
|12/13/2015
|25
|72
|1/14/2016
|25
|70
|3/26/2016
|31
|65
|4/19/2016
|26
|70
|6/26/2016
|24
|71
|8/16/2016
|31
|66
|10/25/2016
|33
|63
|12/5/2016
|30
|65
|1/9/2017
|28
|68
|2/12/2017
|30
|65
|4/11/2017
|30
|66
|7/9/2017
|28
|67
|10/30/2017
|26
|70
|12/4/2017
|27
|68
|1/15/2018
|32
|62
|3/14/2018
|30
|66
|5/1/2018
|33
|62
|6/12/2018
|34
|61
|9/24/2018
|33
|61
|8/4/2019
|27
|72
|10/13/2019
|28
|71
|11/11/2019
|31
|69
|3/24/2020
|33
|66
|4/12/2020
|31
|68
|6/22/2020
|12
|87
|8/2/2020
|12
|87
|10/5/2020
|18
|82
|11/17/2020
|22
|77
|3/7/2021
|33
|66
|9/19/2021
|26
|74
|9/26/2021
|25
|74
|1/17/2022
|21
|78
|5/1/2022
|24
|75
|8/14/2022
|18
|81
|10/16/2022
|21
|79
|11/27/2022
|24
|75
|1/24/2023
|22
|78
|4/2/2023
|19
|80
|6/11/2023
|21
|78
|7/16/2023
|22
|77
|12/3/2023
|22
|77
|1/21/2024
|21
|78
|5/19/2024
|22
|78
|7/7/2024
|18
|82
|8/11/2024
|24
|75
|10/6/2024
|23
|76
|11/17/2024
|29
|70
|2/2/2025
|38
|61
|3/16/2025
|34
|65
|5/4/2025
|32
|67
|8/10/2025
|34
|65
|10/16/2025
|27
|72
|1/26/2026
|29
|69
|7/12/26
|27
|71
|8/9/26
|25
|73
|10/4/26
|22
|77
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Pew Research Center surveys, November 1991-January 2026. Surveys from 1991-2018 were conducted by telephone; surveys from 2019 and later were conducted mainly online among respondents in the Center’s American Trends Panel.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republican satisfaction with how things are going in the country declines
% of U.S. adults who say they are satisfied with the way things are going in this country today
Source: Pew Research Center surveys, November 1991-January 2026. Surveys from 1991-2018 were conducted by telephone; surveys from 2019 and later were conducted mainly online among respondents in the Center’s American Trends Panel.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republican satisfaction with how things are going in the country declines
% of U.S. adults who say they are satisfied with the way things are going in this country today
|End field date
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|11/10/91
|47
|22
|1/6/92
|43
|14
|1/6/93
|42
|38
|5/27/93
|16
|30
|9/15/93
|14
|27
|10/15/93
|—
|—
|3/21/94
|14
|34
|7/27/94
|19
|29
|4/9/95
|21
|27
|6/11/95
|23
|29
|10/30/95
|20
|28
|3/31/96
|24
|32
|7/28/96
|22
|37
|1/12/97
|32
|46
|8/10/97
|46
|56
|9/11/97
|35
|56
|1/18/98
|41
|51
|2/2/98
|—
|—
|8/2/98
|43
|59
|8/24/98
|47
|64
|9/10/98
|44
|64
|11/19/98
|40
|53
|1/17/99
|47
|58
|9/9/99
|—
|—
|5/13/00
|—
|—
|6/28/00
|40
|55
|9/10/00
|43
|60
|1/7/01
|47
|63
|2/19/01
|54
|42
|3/18/01
|54
|42
|6/17/01
|56
|35
|9/4/01
|57
|31
|9/25/01
|68
|49
|3/10/02
|62
|42
|5/16/02
|53
|39
|8/25/02
|—
|—
|9/15/02
|—
|—
|11/10/02
|56
|29
|1/12/03
|—
|—
|4/16/03
|74
|34
|8/5/03
|61
|26
|10/20/03
|55
|23
|12/17/03
|69
|25
|1/15/04
|—
|—
|2/29/04
|60
|21
|5/9/04
|56
|16
|7/18/04
|64
|19
|10/15/04
|—
|—
|12/15/04
|65
|16
|1/9/05
|66
|17
|2/21/05
|63
|18
|5/28/05
|—
|—
|7/18/05
|58
|17
|10/10/05
|52
|14
|11/27/05
|—
|—
|1/8/06
|59
|17
|3/6/06
|58
|14
|5/15/06
|—
|—
|7/19/06
|50
|15
|10/4/06
|56
|11
|11/12/06
|49
|17
|12/10/06
|50
|14
|1/9/07
|53
|15
|1/15/07
|56
|17
|2/15/07
|—
|—
|10/23/07
|43
|20
|12/30/07
|42
|17
|2/2/08
|36
|16
|3/15/08
|—
|—
|5/25/08
|28
|10
|6/29/08
|29
|12
|7/27/08
|29
|13
|8/10/08
|29
|15
|9/14/08
|40
|14
|10/12/08
|18
|6
|12/8/08
|17
|11
|1/11/09
|23
|16
|4/21/09
|13
|31
|5/12/09
|20
|43
|6/14/09
|18
|40
|7/26/09
|17
|40
|8/17/09
|16
|41
|8/27/09
|14
|43
|9/15/09
|19
|41
|10/4/09
|12
|37
|11/8/09
|17
|34
|1/10/10
|14
|40
|2/9/10
|13
|32
|3/14/10
|12
|33
|3/21/10
|16
|34
|4/5/10
|—
|—
|4/26/10
|15
|43
|5/16/10
|—
|—
|6/27/10
|—
|—
|9/6/10
|13
|35
|9/26/10
|—
|—
|11/7/10
|13
|33
|12/5/10
|11
|26
|1/9/11
|15
|31
|2/7/11
|14
|38
|3/14/11
|15
|28
|5/2/11
|—
|—
|5/8/11
|—
|—
|6/19/11
|14
|32
|7/24/11
|8
|25
|8/21/11
|13
|20
|10/4/11
|9
|25
|1/16/12
|12
|31
|2/12/12
|11
|42
|4/15/12
|13
|34
|6/3/12
|13
|44
|6/17/12
|15
|39
|7/9/12
|15
|44
|10/21/12
|—
|—
|12/9/12
|13
|48
|12/19/12
|—
|—
|1/13/13
|13
|44
|2/18/13
|13
|47
|5/5/13
|18
|40
|7/21/13
|14
|39
|10/13/13
|7
|20
|11/6/13
|—
|—
|1/19/14
|16
|37
|2/26/14
|17
|38
|4/27/14
|15
|43
|7/14/14
|13
|43
|8/24/14
|—
|—
|9/9/14
|11
|38
|10/20/14
|15
|40
|11/9/14
|15
|40
|12/7/14
|12
|38
|1/11/15
|13
|47
|2/22/15
|15
|51
|3/29/15
|15
|45
|5/18/15
|15
|41
|7/20/15
|14
|46
|9/27/15
|12
|41
|10/4/15
|15
|41
|12/13/15
|15
|36
|1/14/16
|10
|42
|3/26/16
|13
|46
|4/19/16
|13
|40
|6/26/16
|8
|38
|8/16/16
|12
|49
|10/25/16
|11
|52
|12/5/16
|21
|37
|1/9/17
|24
|33
|2/12/17
|49
|16
|4/11/17
|49
|16
|7/9/17
|49
|11
|10/30/17
|43
|14
|12/4/17
|49
|15
|1/15/18
|59
|14
|3/14/18
|53
|9
|5/1/18
|57
|15
|6/12/18
|60
|15
|9/24/18
|59
|14
|8/4/19
|50
|9
|10/13/19
|46
|12
|11/11/19
|49
|16
|3/24/20
|58
|12
|4/12/20
|55
|10
|6/22/20
|19
|7
|8/2/20
|18
|7
|10/5/20
|30
|7
|11/17/20
|23
|22
|3/7/21
|17
|47
|9/19/21
|12
|38
|9/26/21
|10
|38
|1/17/22
|10
|29
|5/1/22
|10
|35
|8/14/22
|10
|24
|10/16/22
|9
|31
|11/27/22
|10
|39
|1/24/23
|11
|32
|4/2/23
|9
|29
|6/11/23
|11
|32
|7/16/23
|10
|35
|12/3/23
|11
|35
|1/21/24
|10
|32
|5/19/24
|10
|34
|7/7/24
|8
|27
|8/11/24
|10
|39
|10/6/24
|10
|38
|11/17/24
|35
|24
|2/2/25
|65
|12
|3/16/25
|60
|9
|5/4/25
|58
|8
|8/10/25
|60
|11
|10/16/25
|48
|8
|1/26/26
|54
|8
|7/12/26
|48
|10
|8/9/26
|45
|9
|10/4/26
|36
|9
Source: Pew Research Center surveys, November 1991-January 2026. Surveys from 1991-2018 were conducted by telephone; surveys from 2019 and later were conducted mainly online among respondents in the Center’s American Trends Panel.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Majorities of Americans continue to view both the Republican and Democratic parties unfavorably
% who have a(n) __ view of …
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Majorities of Americans continue to view both the Republican and Democratic parties unfavorably
% who have a(n) __ view of …
|Date
|Party
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|2019-08-04
|Republican Party
|41
|57
|2020-01-19
|Republican Party
|41
|57
|2020-08-02
|Republican Party
|41
|57
|2021-03-07
|Republican Party
|38
|60
|2022-01-17
|Republican Party
|35
|63
|2022-03-27
|Republican Party
|40
|58
|2022-07-04
|Republican Party
|37
|61
|2023-03-26
|Republican Party
|39
|59
|2023-07-16
|Republican Party
|36
|63
|2023-12-03
|Republican Party
|35
|64
|2024-04-07
|Republican Party
|37
|61
|2024-07-07
|Republican Party
|39
|58
|2025-04-13
|Republican Party
|43
|56
|2025-08-10
|Republican Party
|39
|59
|2026-04-28
|Republican Party
|40
|58
|2026-10-04
|Republican Party
|37
|61
|2019-08-04
|Democratic Party
|47
|51
|2020-01-19
|Democratic Party
|44
|54
|2020-08-02
|Democratic Party
|46
|53
|2021-03-07
|Democratic Party
|47
|51
|2022-01-17
|Democratic Party
|43
|55
|2022-03-27
|Democratic Party
|43
|55
|2022-07-04
|Democratic Party
|41
|57
|2023-03-26
|Democratic Party
|40
|58
|2023-07-16
|Democratic Party
|37
|61
|2023-12-03
|Democratic Party
|37
|61
|2024-04-07
|Democratic Party
|38
|60
|2024-07-07
|Democratic Party
|38
|60
|2025-04-13
|Democratic Party
|38
|60
|2025-08-10
|Democratic Party
|36
|62
|2026-04-28
|Democratic Party
|39
|59
|2026-10-04
|Democratic Party
|40
|58
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER