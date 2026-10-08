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With Americans in a Sour Mood, Democratic Voters Are More Engaged in Midterms

Appendix: Additional Charts

By , , and
Table of Contents
  1. With Americans in a Sour Mood, Democratic Voters Are More Engaged in Midterms
  2. Midterm Vote Preferences by Race and Ethnicity, Age and Other Demographics
  3. Economy Ranks as Top Issue in Midterms for All Voters – But Partisans Differ Over the Importance of Other Issues
  4. Trump’s Approval Rating Drops as Fewer Americans Are Confident in His Handling of the Economy, Other Issues
  5. Appendix: Additional Charts
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology
Confidence in Trump declines on several issues
% who are very/somewhat confident Trump can do each of the following
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Confidence in Trump declines on several issues
% who are very/somewhat confident Trump can do each of the following
DateStatementTotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean DemPanel
2024-11-17Make good decisions about immigration5388201
2025-04-13Make good decisions about immigration4884131
2025-08-10Make good decisions about immigration4683121
2026-04-26Make good decisions about immigration417981
2026-10-04Make good decisions about immigration4177131
2025-04-13Negotiate trade agreements with other countries4578142
2025-08-10Negotiate trade agreements with other countries4781152
2026-04-26Negotiate trade agreements with other countries4176102
2026-10-04Negotiate trade agreements with other countries4074122
2024-11-17Effectively handle law enforcement and criminal justice issues5489213
2025-08-10Effectively handle law enforcement and criminal justice issues4481113
2026-04-26Effectively handle law enforcement and criminal justice issues417693
2026-10-04Effectively handle law enforcement and criminal justice issues3972123
2025-04-13Manage the executive branch effectively4478114
2025-08-10Manage the executive branch effectively427794
2026-04-26Manage the executive branch effectively397574
2026-10-04Manage the executive branch effectively3872104
2025-08-10Use military force wisely4683125
2026-04-26Use military force wisely387275
2026-10-04Use military force wisely3769105
2024-11-17Make good decisions about abortion policy4578126
2025-04-13Make good decisions about tax policy4580116
2025-04-13Make good decisions about abortion policy4376106
2025-08-10Make good decisions about tax policy4277106
2026-10-04Make good decisions about tax policy377196
2026-10-04Make good decisions about abortion policy3667116
2024-11-17Make good decisions about the economy5992277
2025-04-13Make good decisions about the economy4580117
2025-08-10Make good decisions about the economy4480117
2026-04-26Make good decisions about the economy4277107
2026-10-04Make good decisions about the economy3567107
2024-11-17Make good decisions about foreign policy5388198
2025-04-13Make good decisions about foreign policy4478118
2025-08-10Make good decisions about foreign policy4379118
2026-04-26Make good decisions about foreign policy387288
2026-10-04Make good decisions about foreign policy356798
2025-04-13Make good decisions about healthcare policy417599
2025-08-10Make good decisions about healthcare policy387289
2026-04-26Make good decisions about healthcare policy356869
2026-10-04Make good decisions about healthcare policy336589
2026-10-04Make good decisions about policies around artificial intelligence (AI)31571010
2026-10-04Reduce the influence of money in politics2544811
2025-08-10Work well with Democratic elected officals2749812
2026-04-26Work well with Democratic elected officals2547612
2026-10-04Work well with Democratic elected officals2341912
2024-11-17Bring the country closer together41701213
2025-04-13Bring the country closer together3358713
2025-08-10Bring the country closer together3156713
2026-04-26Bring the country closer together2749713
2026-10-04Bring the country closer together2139713
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ satisfaction with how things are going in the country remains low
% of U.S. adults who say they are __ with the way things are going in the country today
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Pew Research Center surveys, November 1991-January 2026. Surveys from 1991-2018 were conducted by telephone; surveys from 2019 and later were conducted mainly online among respondents in the Center’s American Trends Panel.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ satisfaction with how things are going in the country remains low
% of U.S. adults who say they are __ with the way things are going in the country today
End Field DateSatisfiedDissatisfied
11/10/19913461
1/6/19922861
1/6/19933950
5/27/19932271
9/15/19932075
10/15/19932273
3/21/19942471
7/27/19942473
4/9/19952374
6/11/19952573
10/30/19952373
3/31/19962870
7/28/19962967
1/12/19973858
8/10/19974946
9/11/19974549
1/18/19984650
2/2/19985937
8/2/19985044
8/24/19985541
9/10/19985442
11/19/19984644
1/17/19995341
9/9/19995639
5/13/20004843
6/28/20004745
9/10/20005141
1/7/20015541
2/19/20014643
3/18/20014745
6/17/20014352
9/4/20014153
9/25/20015734
3/10/20025040
5/16/20024444
8/25/20024744
9/15/20024155
11/10/20024148
1/12/20034450
4/16/20035041
8/5/20034053
10/20/20033856
12/17/20034447
1/15/20044548
2/29/20043955
5/9/20043361
7/18/20043855
10/15/20043658
12/15/20043954
1/9/20054054
2/21/20053856
5/28/20053957
7/18/20053558
10/10/20052965
11/27/20053459
1/8/20063461
3/6/20063263
5/15/20062965
7/19/20063065
10/4/20063063
11/12/20062864
12/10/20062865
1/9/20073063
1/15/20073261
2/15/20073061
10/23/20072866
12/30/20072766
2/2/20082470
3/15/20082272
5/25/20081876
6/29/20081976
7/27/20081974
8/10/20082174
9/14/20082569
10/12/20081186
12/8/20081383
1/11/20092073
4/21/20092370
5/12/20093458
6/14/20093064
7/26/20092866
8/17/20092865
8/27/20092865
9/15/20093064
10/4/20092567
11/8/20092567
1/10/20102769
2/9/20102371
3/14/20102371
3/21/20102569
4/5/20103163
4/26/20102966
5/16/20102864
6/27/20102764
9/6/20102571
9/26/20103063
11/7/20102369
12/5/20102172
1/9/20112371
2/7/20112668
3/14/20112273
5/2/20113260
5/8/20113062
6/19/20112373
7/24/20111779
8/21/20111779
10/4/20111778
1/16/20122175
2/12/20122866
4/15/20122469
6/3/20122964
6/17/20122868
7/9/20123164
10/21/20123261
12/9/20123362
12/19/20122568
1/13/20133066
2/18/20133164
5/5/20133065
7/21/20132767
10/13/20131481
11/6/20132175
1/19/20142669
2/26/20142866
4/27/20142965
7/14/20142968
8/24/20142472
9/9/20142571
10/20/20142965
11/9/20142768
12/7/20142671
1/11/20153166
2/22/20153362
3/29/20153164
5/18/20152967
7/20/20153164
9/27/20152769
10/4/20152767
12/13/20152572
1/14/20162570
3/26/20163165
4/19/20162670
6/26/20162471
8/16/20163166
10/25/20163363
12/5/20163065
1/9/20172868
2/12/20173065
4/11/20173066
7/9/20172867
10/30/20172670
12/4/20172768
1/15/20183262
3/14/20183066
5/1/20183362
6/12/20183461
9/24/20183361
8/4/20192772
10/13/20192871
11/11/20193169
3/24/20203366
4/12/20203168
6/22/20201287
8/2/20201287
10/5/20201882
11/17/20202277
3/7/20213366
9/19/20212674
9/26/20212574
1/17/20222178
5/1/20222475
8/14/20221881
10/16/20222179
11/27/20222475
1/24/20232278
4/2/20231980
6/11/20232178
7/16/20232277
12/3/20232277
1/21/20242178
5/19/20242278
7/7/20241882
8/11/20242475
10/6/20242376
11/17/20242970
2/2/20253861
3/16/20253465
5/4/20253267
8/10/20253465
10/16/20252772
1/26/20262969
7/12/262771
8/9/262573
10/4/262277
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Pew Research Center surveys, November 1991-January 2026. Surveys from 1991-2018 were conducted by telephone; surveys from 2019 and later were conducted mainly online among respondents in the Center’s American Trends Panel.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republican satisfaction with how things are going in the country declines
% of U.S. adults who say they are satisfied with the way things are going in this country today
Chart
Source: Pew Research Center surveys, November 1991-January 2026. Surveys from 1991-2018 were conducted by telephone; surveys from 2019 and later were conducted mainly online among respondents in the Center’s American Trends Panel.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republican satisfaction with how things are going in the country declines
% of U.S. adults who say they are satisfied with the way things are going in this country today
End field dateRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
11/10/914722
1/6/924314
1/6/934238
5/27/931630
9/15/931427
10/15/93
3/21/941434
7/27/941929
4/9/952127
6/11/952329
10/30/952028
3/31/962432
7/28/962237
1/12/973246
8/10/974656
9/11/973556
1/18/984151
2/2/98
8/2/984359
8/24/984764
9/10/984464
11/19/984053
1/17/994758
9/9/99
5/13/00
6/28/004055
9/10/004360
1/7/014763
2/19/015442
3/18/015442
6/17/015635
9/4/015731
9/25/016849
3/10/026242
5/16/025339
8/25/02
9/15/02
11/10/025629
1/12/03
4/16/037434
8/5/036126
10/20/035523
12/17/036925
1/15/04
2/29/046021
5/9/045616
7/18/046419
10/15/04
12/15/046516
1/9/056617
2/21/056318
5/28/05
7/18/055817
10/10/055214
11/27/05
1/8/065917
3/6/065814
5/15/06
7/19/065015
10/4/065611
11/12/064917
12/10/065014
1/9/075315
1/15/075617
2/15/07
10/23/074320
12/30/074217
2/2/083616
3/15/08
5/25/082810
6/29/082912
7/27/082913
8/10/082915
9/14/084014
10/12/08186
12/8/081711
1/11/092316
4/21/091331
5/12/092043
6/14/091840
7/26/091740
8/17/091641
8/27/091443
9/15/091941
10/4/091237
11/8/091734
1/10/101440
2/9/101332
3/14/101233
3/21/101634
4/5/10
4/26/101543
5/16/10
6/27/10
9/6/101335
9/26/10
11/7/101333
12/5/101126
1/9/111531
2/7/111438
3/14/111528
5/2/11
5/8/11
6/19/111432
7/24/11825
8/21/111320
10/4/11925
1/16/121231
2/12/121142
4/15/121334
6/3/121344
6/17/121539
7/9/121544
10/21/12
12/9/121348
12/19/12
1/13/131344
2/18/131347
5/5/131840
7/21/131439
10/13/13720
11/6/13
1/19/141637
2/26/141738
4/27/141543
7/14/141343
8/24/14
9/9/141138
10/20/141540
11/9/141540
12/7/141238
1/11/151347
2/22/151551
3/29/151545
5/18/151541
7/20/151446
9/27/151241
10/4/151541
12/13/151536
1/14/161042
3/26/161346
4/19/161340
6/26/16838
8/16/161249
10/25/161152
12/5/162137
1/9/172433
2/12/174916
4/11/174916
7/9/174911
10/30/174314
12/4/174915
1/15/185914
3/14/18539
5/1/185715
6/12/186015
9/24/185914
8/4/19509
10/13/194612
11/11/194916
3/24/205812
4/12/205510
6/22/20197
8/2/20187
10/5/20307
11/17/202322
3/7/211747
9/19/211238
9/26/211038
1/17/221029
5/1/221035
8/14/221024
10/16/22931
11/27/221039
1/24/231132
4/2/23929
6/11/231132
7/16/231035
12/3/231135
1/21/241032
5/19/241034
7/7/24827
8/11/241039
10/6/241038
11/17/243524
2/2/256512
3/16/25609
5/4/25588
8/10/256011
10/16/25488
1/26/26548
7/12/264810
8/9/26459
10/4/26369
Download data as .csv
Source: Pew Research Center surveys, November 1991-January 2026. Surveys from 1991-2018 were conducted by telephone; surveys from 2019 and later were conducted mainly online among respondents in the Center’s American Trends Panel.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Majorities of Americans continue to view both the Republican and Democratic parties unfavorably
% who have a(n) __ view of …
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Majorities of Americans continue to view both the Republican and Democratic parties unfavorably
% who have a(n) __ view of …
DatePartyFavorableUnfavorable
2019-08-04Republican Party4157
2020-01-19Republican Party4157
2020-08-02Republican Party4157
2021-03-07Republican Party3860
2022-01-17Republican Party3563
2022-03-27Republican Party4058
2022-07-04Republican Party3761
2023-03-26Republican Party3959
2023-07-16Republican Party3663
2023-12-03Republican Party3564
2024-04-07Republican Party3761
2024-07-07Republican Party3958
2025-04-13Republican Party4356
2025-08-10Republican Party3959
2026-04-28Republican Party4058
2026-10-04Republican Party3761
2019-08-04Democratic Party4751
2020-01-19Democratic Party4454
2020-08-02Democratic Party4653
2021-03-07Democratic Party4751
2022-01-17Democratic Party4355
2022-03-27Democratic Party4355
2022-07-04Democratic Party4157
2023-03-26Democratic Party4058
2023-07-16Democratic Party3761
2023-12-03Democratic Party3761
2024-04-07Democratic Party3860
2024-07-07Democratic Party3860
2025-04-13Democratic Party3860
2025-08-10Democratic Party3662
2026-04-28Democratic Party3959
2026-10-04Democratic Party4058
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

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Table of Contents

  1. With Americans in a Sour Mood, Democratic Voters Are More Engaged in Midterms
  2. Midterm Vote Preferences by Race and Ethnicity, Age and Other Demographics
  3. Economy Ranks as Top Issue in Midterms for All Voters – But Partisans Differ Over the Importance of Other Issues
  4. Trump’s Approval Rating Drops as Fewer Americans Are Confident in His Handling of the Economy, Other Issues
  5. Appendix: Additional Charts
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology