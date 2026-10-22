The 2026 midterm elections are taking place amid deep public dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, near-record low approval ratings of President Donald Trump, and growing negativity about national economic conditions and the ongoing conflict with Iran.

And while many registered voters will not turn out to vote this fall, Democratic candidates are buoyed by their supporters’ relatively high levels of engagement and stated motivation to vote when compared with voters who back Republican candidates.

• Republican and Democratic voters differ over the importance of many issues, but the economy tops both of their lists.

• 68% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of his job as president.

• 65% of Americans disapprove of the way Trump is handling U.S. military action in Iran.