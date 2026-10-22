Politics
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With Americans in a Sour Mood, Democratic Voters Are More Engaged in Midterms
The 2026 midterm elections are taking place amid deep public dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, near-record low approval ratings of President Donald Trump, and growing negativity about national economic conditions and the ongoing conflict with Iran.
And while many registered voters will not turn out to vote this fall, Democratic candidates are buoyed by their supporters’ relatively high levels of engagement and stated motivation to vote when compared with voters who back Republican candidates.
• Republican and Democratic voters differ over the importance of many issues, but the economy tops both of their lists.
• 68% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of his job as president.
• 65% of Americans disapprove of the way Trump is handling U.S. military action in Iran.
Broad Public Confidence in Elections in the U.S. – but Partisans Differ Over Concerns About Access, Security
American voters expect the upcoming midterm elections to be run and administered well, have confidence that election workers will handle ballots securely, and say the outcome will be clear after all the ballots are counted.
There are wide partisan differences in perceptions of how secure elections are against noncitizens casting ballots, whether all legally qualified voters are able to cast ballots if they want to, and views of mail-in or absentee voting.
Cost Concerns Dominate as Public’s Economic Ratings Turn More Negative
The costs of many household essentials are a top economic concern for most Americans – one of the biggest being the cost of gas and energy.
• Most Americans see Donald Trump’s economic policies as hurting the economy: 65% say they have made things worse.
How Latino Voters Are Experiencing the 2026 Midterm Elections
For Latino voters, the economy is the top issue on their minds in the upcoming congressional elections.
53% of Latino registered voters have a favorable opinion of the Democratic Party, compared with 29% who have a favorable opinion of the Republican Party.
Majority of Americans Expect Democrats to Win Control of House; Public Is Split on Senate
Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix It
Many Americans Are Struggling to Afford Basic Necessities
Quiz: What Is Your Civic Personality?
So Far, the 119th Congress Is Among the Least Productive of the Past 40 Years
Religious Groups Differ Widely in Their 2026 Midterm Preferences
Why Americans Identify as Republicans and Democrats – and Why They Don’t
Pace of Trump’s Judicial Appointments Has Slowed in His Second Term
From our research
The share of registered voters who say the economy is very important to their midterm vote. Read more