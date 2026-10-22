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With Americans in a Sour Mood, Democratic Voters Are More Engaged in Midterms

The 2026 midterm elections are taking place amid deep public dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, near-record low approval ratings of President Donald Trump, and growing negativity about national economic conditions and the ongoing conflict with Iran.

And while many registered voters will not turn out to vote this fall, Democratic candidates are buoyed by their supporters’ relatively high levels of engagement and stated motivation to vote when compared with voters who back Republican candidates.

• Republican and Democratic voters differ over the importance of many issues, but the economy tops both of their lists.
• 68% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of his job as president.
• 65% of Americans disapprove of the way Trump is handling U.S. military action in Iran.

Broad Public Confidence in Elections in the U.S. – but Partisans Differ Over Concerns About Access, Security

American voters expect the upcoming midterm elections to be run and administered well, have confidence that election workers will handle ballots securely, and say the outcome will be clear after all the ballots are counted.

There are wide partisan differences in perceptions of how secure elections are against noncitizens casting ballots, whether all legally qualified voters are able to cast ballots if they want to, and views of mail-in or absentee voting.

From our research

84%

The share of registered voters who say the economy is very important to their midterm vote. Read more

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