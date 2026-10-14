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Many Americans Are Struggling to Afford Basic Necessities

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A family browses food pantry shelves in Austin, Texas, on March 26, 2025. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
A family browses food pantry shelves in Austin, Texas, on March 26, 2025. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

As the 2026 midterms approach, economic issues are top of mind for voters. Many specifically mention prices and affordability as key concerns, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted this fall.

Many Americans, especially those with lower incomes, are experiencing financial challenges
% saying they …
Chart
* Wording included “enough income to lead the kind of life you want.”
** Wording included “emergency or rainy day funds that would cover your expenses for three months in case of sickness, job loss, economic downturn or other emergencies.”
*** Wording included “cannot pay some bills or can only make a partial payment on some of them” in a typical month.
Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Many Americans, especially those with lower incomes, are experiencing financial challenges
% saying they …
Upper incomeMiddle incomeLower incomeAll adults
Do not currently have enough income*26598260
Do not have rainy day funds**20527753
Cannot pay all of their monthly bills***7224927
Download data as .csv
* Wording included “enough income to lead the kind of life you want.”
** Wording included “emergency or rainy day funds that would cover your expenses for three months in case of sickness, job loss, economic downturn or other emergencies.”
*** Wording included “cannot pay some bills or can only make a partial payment on some of them” in a typical month.
Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

As part of our ongoing work to understand how these issues are affecting people in their day-to-day lives, we asked Americans a series of questions about their financial stability and security, their ability to afford basic necessities, and their general outlook on their personal financial situation.

The survey, conducted in August, finds that many Americans are not on solid financial footing:

  • 60% say they do not currently have enough income to lead the kind of life they want.
  • 53% say they do not have emergency funds that would cover their expenses for three months.
  • 27% cannot pay some of their monthly bills or can only make partial payments.
  • 32% say they worry every day or almost every day about the cost of healthcare and the amount of debt they have.

Overall, 70% of U.S. adults say they have cut back on spending for extras – such as eating out, streaming services or other entertainment – in the past year. And 54% say they have not been able to save money for the future.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis looks at the financial challenges many Americans are experiencing, as well as their general outlook on their personal financial situation.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, the media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our previous work on economic issues and personal finances.

How did we do this?

This analysis draws on a survey of 5,166 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026. Some questions were asked in a prior survey conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. Only respondents who completed both surveys are included in this analysis. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The surveys are designed to represent the views of all U.S. adults.

Here are the survey questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Differences by income are large across nearly every measure in the survey. Financial challenges are also more common among women, Black and Hispanic adults, young adults, and people without a four-year college degree. These groups are more likely to have lower family incomes, which helps explain some of the differences.

Experiences also vary somewhat by political party, even though income gaps between the two coalitions are modest. For example, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are more likely than Democrats and Democratic leaners to say:

  • They currently have enough income to lead the kind of life they want (46% vs. 35%)
  • They were able to save for the future in the past year (51% vs. 43%)
  • They can typically pay all their bills in full each month (78% vs. 69%)
  • They have rainy day funds that would cover their expenses for three months (51% vs. 45%)

Republicans are also more positive than Democrats about overall economic conditions in the country, though these ratings have slipped among Republicans since January.

These findings come from two surveys conducted this summer.

Refer to the additional charts below for more details on how answers to these questions vary by gender, race and ethnicity, age, educational attainment, income, and partisanship.

Affording basic necessities

More than four-in-ten Americans (44%) indicate they have had trouble paying for at least one of these basic necessities in the past year:

  • Medical care for themselves or their family (28% had trouble paying for this)
  • Daily transportation costs (22%)
  • Rent or mortgage (21%)
  • Food (20% say they got food from a food bank or food pantry)
71% of lower-income adults had trouble affording at least 1 of 4 basic necessities in the past year
% saying each of the following happened to them in the past year
Chart
* Wording included ”paying for medical care for yourself or your family.”
Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
71% of lower-income adults had trouble affording at least 1 of 4 basic necessities in the past year
% saying each of the following happened to them in the past year
Upper incomeMiddle incomeLower incomeAll adultsGrouping
Had trouble paying for medical care*92742281
Had problems paying for daily transportation costs41642221
Had problems paying their rent or mortgage51539211
Got food from a food bank or food pantry21242201
At least one of the above133971442
Download data as .csv
* Wording included ”paying for medical care for yourself or your family.”
Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

These hardships are especially common among people with lower family incomes: 71% experienced at least one, compared with 39% of middle-income adults and 13% of upper-income adults.

Adults who report struggling to afford at least one of these necessities in the past year are much more likely than those who did not experience these hardships to say they have:

  • Borrowed money from friends and family (50% vs. 8%)
  • Taken out a payday or other short-term loan (31% vs. 4%)

These patterns hold across income groups.

Paying for childcare

Overall, 19% of parents with children younger than 18 say there was a time in the past year when they had trouble paying for childcare. This share rises to 30% among lower-income parents, compared with 15% among those with middle incomes and just 6% of parents with upper incomes.

Financial well-being and outlook

Americans hold a mix of positive and negative feelings about their financial situation
% saying that, when thinking about their personal financial situation these days, they feel each of the following ways …
Chart
Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans hold a mix of positive and negative feelings about their financial situation
% saying that, when thinking about their personal financial situation these days, they feel each of the following ways …
Extremely/Very oftenSometimesRarely/Never
Hopeful374023
Content363627
Stuck303238
Proud273736
Angry183050
Ashamed132165
Download data as .csv
Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Despite these financial challenges, Americans have a mix of negative and positive views about their personal finances.

For example, 41% say they are not too or not at all confident they’ll have enough income in the future to lead the kind of life they want, close to double the 22% who are extremely or very confident. And 30% say they often feel stuck when they think about their personal financial situation.

At the same time, 37% say they often feel hopeful and 36% feel content when they think about their finances. And 58% think they are doing better than most Americans when it comes to their ability to meet their basic expenses. This includes 85% of adults with upper incomes and 63% of those with middle incomes. (Refer to the methodology for more details about how this measure was created.)

Among adults with lower incomes, 35% think they’re better off than most Americans, while 19% think they’re worse off and 44% think they’re doing about the same.

How different groups are feeling about their personal finances

The feelings Americans express about their personal finances vary considerably by family income tier. For example, 58% of upper-income adults often feel content, while 53% feel hopeful and 45% feel proud. In turn, feeling stuck is the most common sentiment among lower-income adults (43% often feel this way).

Americans’ feelings about their personal financial situation differ widely by income level
% saying that, when thinking about their personal financial situation these days, they feel each of the following ways extremely/very often
Chart
Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ feelings about their personal financial situation differ widely by income level
% saying that, when thinking about their personal financial situation these days, they feel each of the following ways extremely/very often
Upper incomeMiddle incomeLower incomeAll adults
Hopeful53353037
Content58352436
Stuck12294330
Proud45241927
Angry7172818
Ashamed3122313
Download data as .csv
Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Financial worries

For many Americans, financial concerns go beyond their immediate needs. For example, 37% say they worry every day or almost every day about being able to save for retirement.

Nearly 4 in 10 Americans say they worry daily or almost daily about being able to save for retirement
% saying they worry about each of the following …
Chart
Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Nearly 4 in 10 Americans say they worry daily or almost daily about being able to save for retirement
% saying they worry about each of the following …
Every day/Almost every daySometimesRarely/Never
Being able to save for retirement373329
The cost of healthcare for themselves/their family323928
The amount of debt they have322839
Paying their bills303039
Paying their rent of mortgage222453
Affording enough food for themselves/their family222453
Losing their job203148
Losing their housing152162
Download data as .csv
Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

About a third worry daily or almost daily about the cost of healthcare and the amount of debt they have (32% each). And 30% worry about paying their bills.

These concerns are especially common among lower-income Americans. About four-in-ten or more in this group say they worry every day or almost every day about paying their bills (49%), saving for retirement (48%), the cost of healthcare (43%), the amount of debt they have (42%), being able to buy enough food (41%), and paying their rent or mortgage (39%).

Note: Here are the survey questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Additional charts

The charts below provide additional information about how Americans view their personal financial situation.

Most Americans say they don’t have enough income to lead the kind of life they want
% saying they currently ___ to lead the kind of life they want
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Most Americans say they don’t have enough income to lead the kind of life they want
% saying they currently ___ to lead the kind of life they want
Do not have enough incomeHave enough incomeGrouping
All adults6039All
Men5643Gender
Women6336Gender
Ages 18-297325Age
30-496732Age
50-645841Age
65+4058Age
White5246Race
Hispanic7326Race
Black8217Race
Asian*5246Race
Lower income8217Income
Middle income5940Income
Upper income2672Income
High school or less7028Education
Some college6435Education
Bachelor’s+4553Education
Rep/Lean Rep5246Party
Dem/Lean Dem6435Party
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
About a quarter of Americans can’t fully pay their bills each month
% saying they ___ in a typical month
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: Wording included “cannot pay some bills or can only make a partial payment on some of them” in a typical month. Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
About a quarter of Americans can’t fully pay their bills each month
% saying they ___ in a typical month
Cannot pay some of their billsCan pay all of their bills in fullGrouping
All adults2772All
Men2278Gender
Women3267Gender
Ages 18-293069Age
30-493169Age
50-642871Age
65+1980Age
White2079Race
Hispanic3762Race
Black4753Race
Asian*2178Race
Lower income4951Income
Middle income2278Income
Upper income793Income
High school or less3861Education
Some college2970Education
Bachelor’s+1485Education
Rep/Lean Rep2278Party
Dem/Lean Dem3169Party
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: Wording included “cannot pay some bills or can only make a partial payment on some of them” in a typical month. Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
More than half of Americans do not have rainy day funds
% saying they ___ that would cover their expenses for 3 months in case of emergency
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
More than half of Americans do not have rainy day funds
% saying they ___ that would cover their expenses for 3 months in case of emergency
Do not have rainy day fundsHave rainy day fundsGrouping
All adults5346All
Men4951Gender
Women5742Gender
Ages 18-296436Age
30-496040Age
50-645346Age
65+3564Age
White4852Race
Hispanic6634Race
Black7227Race
Asian*3466Race
Lower income7723Income
Middle income5248Income
Upper income2080Income
High school or less6733Education
Some college5940Education
Bachelor’s+3565Education
Rep/Lean Rep4951Party
Dem/Lean Dem5545Party
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
7 in 10 Americans say they cut back spending on extras
% saying they cut back spending on extras such as eating out, streaming services or other entertainment in the past year
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
7 in 10 Americans say they cut back spending on extras
% saying they cut back spending on extras such as eating out, streaming services or other entertainment in the past year
%Grouping
All adults70All
Men65Gender
Women74Gender
Ages 18-2976Age
30-4977Age
50-6468Age
65+56Age
White68Race
Hispanic76Race
Black75Race
Asian*58Race
Lower income80Income
Middle income71Income
Upper income51Income
High school or less72Education
Some college73Education
Bachelor’s+65Education
Rep/Lean Rep63Party
Dem/Lean Dem75Party
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Fewer than half of Americans were able to save money in the past year
% saying they were able to save money for the future in the past year
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Fewer than half of Americans were able to save money in the past year
% saying they were able to save money for the future in the past year
%Grouping
All adults45All
Men51Gender
Women40Gender
Ages 18-2947Age
30-4943Age
50-6444Age
65+49Age
White50Race
Hispanic35Race
Black34Race
Asian*54Race
Lower income24Income
Middle income47Income
Upper income78Income
High school or less33Education
Some college41Education
Bachelor’s+62Education
Rep/Lean Rep51Party
Dem/Lean Dem43Party
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
About 3 in 10 Americans say they had trouble paying for medical care
% saying they had trouble paying for medical care for themselves or their family in the past year
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
About 3 in 10 Americans say they had trouble paying for medical care
% saying they had trouble paying for medical care for themselves or their family in the past year
%Grouping
All adults28All
Men24Gender
Women31Gender
Ages 18-2935Age
30-4934Age
50-6426Age
65+14Age
White24Race
Hispanic37Race
Black38Race
Asian*16Race
Lower income42Income
Middle income27Income
Upper income9Income
High school or less36Education
Some college29Education
Bachelor’s+18Education
Rep/Lean Rep23Party
Dem/Lean Dem31Party
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
About 1 in 5 Americans say they had trouble paying for their daily transportation costs
% saying they had problems paying for daily transportation costs in the past year
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
About 1 in 5 Americans say they had trouble paying for their daily transportation costs
% saying they had problems paying for daily transportation costs in the past year
%Grouping
All adults22All
Men20Gender
Women23Gender
Ages 18-2936Age
30-4926Age
50-6417Age
65+9Age
White17Race
Hispanic31Race
Black34Race
Asian*13Race
Lower income42Income
Middle income16Income
Upper income4Income
High school or less32Education
Some college24Education
Bachelor’s+10Education
Rep/Lean Rep18Party
Dem/Lean Dem25Party
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

About 1 in 5 Americans say they had problems paying their rent or mortgage
% saying they had problems paying their rent or mortgage in the past year
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
About 1 in 5 Americans say they had problems paying their rent or mortgage
% saying they had problems paying their rent or mortgage in the past year
%Grouping
All adults21All
Men18Gender
Women23Gender
Ages 18-2932Age
30-4927Age
50-6416Age
65+8Age
White15Race
Hispanic33Race
Black33Race
Asian*11Race
Lower income39Income
Middle income15Income
Upper income5Income
High school or less31Education
Some college21Education
Bachelor’s+11Education
Rep/Lean Rep17Party
Dem/Lean Dem23Party
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
1 in 5 Americans say they got food from a food bank in the past year
% saying they got food from a food bank or food pantry in the past year
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
1 in 5 Americans say they got food from a food bank in the past year
% saying they got food from a food bank or food pantry in the past year
%Grouping
All adults20All
Men16Gender
Women23Gender
Ages 18-2928Age
30-4922Age
50-6417Age
65+14Age
White14Race
Hispanic33Race
Black32Race
Asian*13Race
Lower income42Income
Middle income12Income
Upper income2Income
High school or less31Education
Some college20Education
Bachelor’s+8Education
Rep/Lean Rep17Party
Dem/Lean Dem22Party
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
More than 4 in 10 Americans had trouble affording a basic necessity in the past year
% saying they had trouble affording at least one of four basic necessities in the past year
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: Figures include those who say at least one of the following happened to them in the past year: had trouble paying for medical care, had problems paying for daily transportation costs, had problems paying their rent or mortgage, got food from a food bank or food pantry. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
More than 4 in 10 Americans had trouble affording a basic necessity in the past year
% saying they had trouble affording at least one of four basic necessities in the past year
%Grouping
All adults44All
Men40Gender
Women47Gender
Ages 18-2960Age
30-4950Age
50-6439Age
65+26Age
White36Race
Hispanic60Race
Black65Race
Asian*27Race
Lower income71Income
Middle income39Income
Upper income13Income
High school or less59Education
Some college47Education
Bachelor’s+26Education
Rep/Lean Rep38Party
Dem/Lean Dem48Party
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: Figures include those who say at least one of the following happened to them in the past year: had trouble paying for medical care, had problems paying for daily transportation costs, had problems paying their rent or mortgage, got food from a food bank or food pantry. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

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Juliana Menasce Horowitz is a senior associate director of research at Pew Research Center.