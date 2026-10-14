Many Americans Are Struggling to Afford Basic Necessities

A family browses food pantry shelves in Austin, Texas, on March 26, 2025. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

As the 2026 midterms approach, economic issues are top of mind for voters. Many specifically mention prices and affordability as key concerns, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted this fall.

Many Americans, especially those with lower incomes, are experiencing financial challenges % saying they … * Wording included “enough income to lead the kind of life you want.”

** Wording included “emergency or rainy day funds that would cover your expenses for three months in case of sickness, job loss, economic downturn or other emergencies.”

*** Wording included “cannot pay some bills or can only make a partial payment on some of them” in a typical month.

Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Many Americans, especially those with lower incomes, are experiencing financial challenges % saying they … Upper income Middle income Lower income All adults Do not currently have enough income* 26 59 82 60 Do not have rainy day funds** 20 52 77 53 Cannot pay all of their monthly bills*** 7 22 49 27 Download data as .csv * Wording included “enough income to lead the kind of life you want.”

** Wording included “emergency or rainy day funds that would cover your expenses for three months in case of sickness, job loss, economic downturn or other emergencies.”

*** Wording included “cannot pay some bills or can only make a partial payment on some of them” in a typical month.

Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

As part of our ongoing work to understand how these issues are affecting people in their day-to-day lives, we asked Americans a series of questions about their financial stability and security, their ability to afford basic necessities, and their general outlook on their personal financial situation.

The survey, conducted in August, finds that many Americans are not on solid financial footing:

60% say they do not currently have enough income to lead the kind of life they want.

53% say they do not have emergency funds that would cover their expenses for three months.

27% cannot pay some of their monthly bills or can only make partial payments.

32% say they worry every day or almost every day about the cost of healthcare and the amount of debt they have.

Overall, 70% of U.S. adults say they have cut back on spending for extras – such as eating out, streaming services or other entertainment – in the past year. And 54% say they have not been able to save money for the future.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at the financial challenges many Americans are experiencing, as well as their general outlook on their personal financial situation. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, the media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our previous work on economic issues and personal finances. How did we do this? This analysis draws on a survey of 5,166 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026. Some questions were asked in a prior survey conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. Only respondents who completed both surveys are included in this analysis. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The surveys are designed to represent the views of all U.S. adults. Here are the survey questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Differences by income are large across nearly every measure in the survey. Financial challenges are also more common among women, Black and Hispanic adults, young adults, and people without a four-year college degree. These groups are more likely to have lower family incomes, which helps explain some of the differences.

Experiences also vary somewhat by political party, even though income gaps between the two coalitions are modest. For example, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are more likely than Democrats and Democratic leaners to say:

They currently have enough income to lead the kind of life they want (46% vs. 35%)

They were able to save for the future in the past year (51% vs. 43%)

They can typically pay all their bills in full each month (78% vs. 69%)

They have rainy day funds that would cover their expenses for three months (51% vs. 45%)

Republicans are also more positive than Democrats about overall economic conditions in the country, though these ratings have slipped among Republicans since January.

These findings come from two surveys conducted this summer.

Refer to the additional charts below for more details on how answers to these questions vary by gender, race and ethnicity, age, educational attainment, income, and partisanship.

Affording basic necessities

More than four-in-ten Americans (44%) indicate they have had trouble paying for at least one of these basic necessities in the past year:

Medical care for themselves or their family (28% had trouble paying for this)

Daily transportation costs (22%)

Rent or mortgage (21%)

Food (20% say they got food from a food bank or food pantry)

71% of lower-income adults had trouble affording at least 1 of 4 basic necessities in the past year % saying each of the following happened to them in the past year * Wording included ”paying for medical care for yourself or your family.”

Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 71% of lower-income adults had trouble affording at least 1 of 4 basic necessities in the past year % saying each of the following happened to them in the past year Upper income Middle income Lower income All adults Grouping Had trouble paying for medical care* 9 27 42 28 1 Had problems paying for daily transportation costs 4 16 42 22 1 Had problems paying their rent or mortgage 5 15 39 21 1 Got food from a food bank or food pantry 2 12 42 20 1 At least one of the above 13 39 71 44 2 Download data as .csv * Wording included ”paying for medical care for yourself or your family.”

Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

These hardships are especially common among people with lower family incomes: 71% experienced at least one, compared with 39% of middle-income adults and 13% of upper-income adults.

Adults who report struggling to afford at least one of these necessities in the past year are much more likely than those who did not experience these hardships to say they have:

Borrowed money from friends and family (50% vs. 8%)

Taken out a payday or other short-term loan (31% vs. 4%)

These patterns hold across income groups.

Paying for childcare

Overall, 19% of parents with children younger than 18 say there was a time in the past year when they had trouble paying for childcare. This share rises to 30% among lower-income parents, compared with 15% among those with middle incomes and just 6% of parents with upper incomes.

Financial well-being and outlook

Americans hold a mix of positive and negative feelings about their financial situation % saying that, when thinking about their personal financial situation these days, they feel each of the following ways … Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans hold a mix of positive and negative feelings about their financial situation % saying that, when thinking about their personal financial situation these days, they feel each of the following ways … Extremely/Very often Sometimes Rarely/Never Hopeful 37 40 23 Content 36 36 27 Stuck 30 32 38 Proud 27 37 36 Angry 18 30 50 Ashamed 13 21 65 Download data as .csv Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Despite these financial challenges, Americans have a mix of negative and positive views about their personal finances.

For example, 41% say they are not too or not at all confident they’ll have enough income in the future to lead the kind of life they want, close to double the 22% who are extremely or very confident. And 30% say they often feel stuck when they think about their personal financial situation.

At the same time, 37% say they often feel hopeful and 36% feel content when they think about their finances. And 58% think they are doing better than most Americans when it comes to their ability to meet their basic expenses. This includes 85% of adults with upper incomes and 63% of those with middle incomes. (Refer to the methodology for more details about how this measure was created.)

Among adults with lower incomes, 35% think they’re better off than most Americans, while 19% think they’re worse off and 44% think they’re doing about the same.

How different groups are feeling about their personal finances

The feelings Americans express about their personal finances vary considerably by family income tier. For example, 58% of upper-income adults often feel content, while 53% feel hopeful and 45% feel proud. In turn, feeling stuck is the most common sentiment among lower-income adults (43% often feel this way).

Americans’ feelings about their personal financial situation differ widely by income level % saying that, when thinking about their personal financial situation these days, they feel each of the following ways extremely/very often Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans’ feelings about their personal financial situation differ widely by income level % saying that, when thinking about their personal financial situation these days, they feel each of the following ways extremely/very often Upper income Middle income Lower income All adults Hopeful 53 35 30 37 Content 58 35 24 36 Stuck 12 29 43 30 Proud 45 24 19 27 Angry 7 17 28 18 Ashamed 3 12 23 13 Download data as .csv Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Financial worries

For many Americans, financial concerns go beyond their immediate needs. For example, 37% say they worry every day or almost every day about being able to save for retirement.

Nearly 4 in 10 Americans say they worry daily or almost daily about being able to save for retirement % saying they worry about each of the following … Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Nearly 4 in 10 Americans say they worry daily or almost daily about being able to save for retirement % saying they worry about each of the following … Every day/Almost every day Sometimes Rarely/Never Being able to save for retirement 37 33 29 The cost of healthcare for themselves/their family 32 39 28 The amount of debt they have 32 28 39 Paying their bills 30 30 39 Paying their rent of mortgage 22 24 53 Affording enough food for themselves/their family 22 24 53 Losing their job 20 31 48 Losing their housing 15 21 62 Download data as .csv Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

About a third worry daily or almost daily about the cost of healthcare and the amount of debt they have (32% each). And 30% worry about paying their bills.

These concerns are especially common among lower-income Americans. About four-in-ten or more in this group say they worry every day or almost every day about paying their bills (49%), saving for retirement (48%), the cost of healthcare (43%), the amount of debt they have (42%), being able to buy enough food (41%), and paying their rent or mortgage (39%).

Note: Here are the survey questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Additional charts

The charts below provide additional information about how Americans view their personal financial situation.

Most Americans say they don’t have enough income to lead the kind of life they want % saying they currently ___ to lead the kind of life they want * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Americans say they don’t have enough income to lead the kind of life they want % saying they currently ___ to lead the kind of life they want Do not have enough income Have enough income Grouping All adults 60 39 All Men 56 43 Gender Women 63 36 Gender Ages 18-29 73 25 Age 30-49 67 32 Age 50-64 58 41 Age 65+ 40 58 Age White 52 46 Race Hispanic 73 26 Race Black 82 17 Race Asian* 52 46 Race Lower income 82 17 Income Middle income 59 40 Income Upper income 26 72 Income High school or less 70 28 Education Some college 64 35 Education Bachelor’s+ 45 53 Education Rep/Lean Rep 52 46 Party Dem/Lean Dem 64 35 Party Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

About a quarter of Americans can’t fully pay their bills each month % saying they ___ in a typical month * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Wording included “cannot pay some bills or can only make a partial payment on some of them” in a typical month. Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook About a quarter of Americans can’t fully pay their bills each month % saying they ___ in a typical month Cannot pay some of their bills Can pay all of their bills in full Grouping All adults 27 72 All Men 22 78 Gender Women 32 67 Gender Ages 18-29 30 69 Age 30-49 31 69 Age 50-64 28 71 Age 65+ 19 80 Age White 20 79 Race Hispanic 37 62 Race Black 47 53 Race Asian* 21 78 Race Lower income 49 51 Income Middle income 22 78 Income Upper income 7 93 Income High school or less 38 61 Education Some college 29 70 Education Bachelor’s+ 14 85 Education Rep/Lean Rep 22 78 Party Dem/Lean Dem 31 69 Party Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Wording included “cannot pay some bills or can only make a partial payment on some of them” in a typical month. Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

More than half of Americans do not have rainy day funds % saying they ___ that would cover their expenses for 3 months in case of emergency * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook More than half of Americans do not have rainy day funds % saying they ___ that would cover their expenses for 3 months in case of emergency Do not have rainy day funds Have rainy day funds Grouping All adults 53 46 All Men 49 51 Gender Women 57 42 Gender Ages 18-29 64 36 Age 30-49 60 40 Age 50-64 53 46 Age 65+ 35 64 Age White 48 52 Race Hispanic 66 34 Race Black 72 27 Race Asian* 34 66 Race Lower income 77 23 Income Middle income 52 48 Income Upper income 20 80 Income High school or less 67 33 Education Some college 59 40 Education Bachelor’s+ 35 65 Education Rep/Lean Rep 49 51 Party Dem/Lean Dem 55 45 Party Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

7 in 10 Americans say they cut back spending on extras % saying they cut back spending on extras such as eating out, streaming services or other entertainment in the past year * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 7 in 10 Americans say they cut back spending on extras % saying they cut back spending on extras such as eating out, streaming services or other entertainment in the past year % Grouping All adults 70 All Men 65 Gender Women 74 Gender Ages 18-29 76 Age 30-49 77 Age 50-64 68 Age 65+ 56 Age White 68 Race Hispanic 76 Race Black 75 Race Asian* 58 Race Lower income 80 Income Middle income 71 Income Upper income 51 Income High school or less 72 Education Some college 73 Education Bachelor’s+ 65 Education Rep/Lean Rep 63 Party Dem/Lean Dem 75 Party Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Fewer than half of Americans were able to save money in the past year % saying they were able to save money for the future in the past year * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Fewer than half of Americans were able to save money in the past year % saying they were able to save money for the future in the past year % Grouping All adults 45 All Men 51 Gender Women 40 Gender Ages 18-29 47 Age 30-49 43 Age 50-64 44 Age 65+ 49 Age White 50 Race Hispanic 35 Race Black 34 Race Asian* 54 Race Lower income 24 Income Middle income 47 Income Upper income 78 Income High school or less 33 Education Some college 41 Education Bachelor’s+ 62 Education Rep/Lean Rep 51 Party Dem/Lean Dem 43 Party Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

About 3 in 10 Americans say they had trouble paying for medical care % saying they had trouble paying for medical care for themselves or their family in the past year * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook About 3 in 10 Americans say they had trouble paying for medical care % saying they had trouble paying for medical care for themselves or their family in the past year % Grouping All adults 28 All Men 24 Gender Women 31 Gender Ages 18-29 35 Age 30-49 34 Age 50-64 26 Age 65+ 14 Age White 24 Race Hispanic 37 Race Black 38 Race Asian* 16 Race Lower income 42 Income Middle income 27 Income Upper income 9 Income High school or less 36 Education Some college 29 Education Bachelor’s+ 18 Education Rep/Lean Rep 23 Party Dem/Lean Dem 31 Party Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

About 1 in 5 Americans say they had trouble paying for their daily transportation costs % saying they had problems paying for daily transportation costs in the past year * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook About 1 in 5 Americans say they had trouble paying for their daily transportation costs % saying they had problems paying for daily transportation costs in the past year % Grouping All adults 22 All Men 20 Gender Women 23 Gender Ages 18-29 36 Age 30-49 26 Age 50-64 17 Age 65+ 9 Age White 17 Race Hispanic 31 Race Black 34 Race Asian* 13 Race Lower income 42 Income Middle income 16 Income Upper income 4 Income High school or less 32 Education Some college 24 Education Bachelor’s+ 10 Education Rep/Lean Rep 18 Party Dem/Lean Dem 25 Party Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

About 1 in 5 Americans say they had problems paying their rent or mortgage % saying they had problems paying their rent or mortgage in the past year * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook About 1 in 5 Americans say they had problems paying their rent or mortgage % saying they had problems paying their rent or mortgage in the past year % Grouping All adults 21 All Men 18 Gender Women 23 Gender Ages 18-29 32 Age 30-49 27 Age 50-64 16 Age 65+ 8 Age White 15 Race Hispanic 33 Race Black 33 Race Asian* 11 Race Lower income 39 Income Middle income 15 Income Upper income 5 Income High school or less 31 Education Some college 21 Education Bachelor’s+ 11 Education Rep/Lean Rep 17 Party Dem/Lean Dem 23 Party Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

1 in 5 Americans say they got food from a food bank in the past year % saying they got food from a food bank or food pantry in the past year * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 1 in 5 Americans say they got food from a food bank in the past year % saying they got food from a food bank or food pantry in the past year % Grouping All adults 20 All Men 16 Gender Women 23 Gender Ages 18-29 28 Age 30-49 22 Age 50-64 17 Age 65+ 14 Age White 14 Race Hispanic 33 Race Black 32 Race Asian* 13 Race Lower income 42 Income Middle income 12 Income Upper income 2 Income High school or less 31 Education Some college 20 Education Bachelor’s+ 8 Education Rep/Lean Rep 17 Party Dem/Lean Dem 22 Party Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2025 earnings. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 20-Aug. 9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share