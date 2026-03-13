Federal workforce shrank 10% in Trump’s first year back in office

Job seekers wait in line to enter a job fair event in Silver Spring, Maryland, on April 16, 2025. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

The federal workforce shrank by 10.3% in 2025, or a net of nearly 238,000 workers, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of recently published government data.

Federal worker employment fell in 2025 … Headcount as of December in each year Note: Figures for new hires exclude people who transferred into publicly reported federal jobs from elsewhere in the federal government. “Separations” includes quits, retirements, terminations and other means by which people left federal employment, but excludes those who transferred to a federal job outside OPM’s publicly reported dataset. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of Office of Personnel Management data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Federal worker employment fell in 2025 … Headcount as of December in each year Year Federal workers New hires Separations 2016 2093868 2017 2081160 2018 2097881 2019 2131465 2020 2171513 2021 2170157 2022 2176983 2023 2261282 2024 2312301 263433 -192562 2025 2074649 116912 -348219 Download data as .csv Note: Figures for new hires exclude people who transferred into publicly reported federal jobs from elsewhere in the federal government. “Separations” includes quits, retirements, terminations and other means by which people left federal employment, but excludes those who transferred to a federal job outside OPM’s publicly reported dataset. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of Office of Personnel Management data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

A total of 348,219 people quit, retired, were laid off or otherwise left federal employment last year – an 80.8% increase from 2024. At the same time, 116,912 people started working for the federal government – a 55.6% decrease from the year before.

The job losses affected a broad swath of federal workers, with few noteworthy distinctions among people of different educational attainment, length of federal service and type of appointment (that is, the competitive civil service or otherwise).

However, the Trump administration’s job cuts disproportionately affected younger and less experienced federal workers.

People younger than 35 made up 18% of the federal workforce at the end of 2024, but that figure had slipped to 16.8% by the end of 2025. And workers with less than two years of experience – most of whom would still have been on probation and without full civil service protections – fell from 16.2% of the federal workforce to 10.3%.

The Office of Personnel Management, the federal government’s human resources department, no longer publishes data on the gender, race, ethnicity or disability status of federal workers. This information was available when we performed a similar analysis in January 2025.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at how the size and composition of the federal workforce changed throughout 2025. The OPM data was accessed on various dates between Feb. 20 and March 10, 2026. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This project builds on our previous work examining the federal workforce. How did we do this? We analyzed data made public by the federal Office of Personnel Management (OPM) through its Federal Workforce Data tools. In most cases, we compared data from December 2025 (the most recent available) to December 2024, to capture the dramatic changes made by President Donald Trump’s second administration. We also analyzed separate OPM data on new hires and separations (workers who quit, retired, were laid off or otherwise left the federal workforce.) We excluded workers who transferred into (or out of) positions publicly disclosed by OPM from (or to) other federal jobs that aren’t part of OPM’s publicly accessibly dataset. The OPM dataset covers civilian federal workers only – active-duty members of the armed forces aren’t considered “employees.” Also, it covers most, but not all, civilian federal employment, as mentioned in the text. People who move between jobs that are and aren’t recorded in OPM’s dataset aren’t included in our analysis. That’s the main reason the numbers for new hires, separations and year-end employment may not align precisely. We were unable to analyze some demographic characteristics that we had featured in our previous work – notably the race, ethnicity and gender of federal workers – because OPM no longer makes that information available. We also excluded certain data points about federal workers, such as where they do their jobs and how much they make. OPM has redacted that data from so many of its records that we couldn’t present the remaining data and be confident it wasn’t skewed in some way.

Which federal agencies saw the biggest decreases in workers?

Among major agencies, the Education Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) – two of President Donald Trump’s earliest and most frequent targets – had the steepest job cuts.

How much have certain federal departments and agencies shrunk? Headcount at Cabinet departments and larger independent agencies, as of … * Within the Defense Department but counted separately by OPM. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of Office of Personnel Management data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook How much have certain federal departments and agencies shrunk? Headcount at Cabinet departments and larger independent agencies, as of … Department/Agency Group Dec 2024 Dec 2025 % change Veterans Affairs Dept 480075 451121 -6.0% Homeland Security Dept 231337 227584 -1.6% Army* Dept 222831 198448 -10.9% Navy* Dept 221918 205643 -7.3% Air Force* Dept 173456 156678 -9.7% Defense Dept 159983 146609 -8.4% Justice Dept 117379 107415 -8.5% Treasury Dept 117063 89881 -23.2% Health and Human Services Dept 93035 75134 -19.2% Agriculture Dept 91047 72049 -20.9% Interior Dept 64082 56872 -11.3% Transportation Dept 57462 53512 -6.9% Commerce Dept 48804 42084 -13.8% Energy Dept 17607 14955 -15.1% Labor Dept 14504 12421 -14.4% State Dept 14485 11713 -19.1% Housing and Urban Development Dept 8842 6299 -28.8% Education Dept 4273 2453 -42.6% Social Security Administration Agencies 57952 50718 -12.5% National Aeronautics and Space Administration Agencies 17999 16869 -6.3% Environmental Protection Agency Agencies 16990 14661 -13.7% General Services Administration Agencies 13391 10346 -22.7% Small Business Administration Agencies 8611 5779 -32.9% Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Agencies 6559 5626 -14.2% Smithsonian Institution Agencies 4489 4228 -5.8% Securities and Exchange Commission Agencies 4866 3992 -18.0% Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Agencies 1752 1248 -28.8 Peace Corps Agencies 985 709 -28.0 U.S. Agency for International Development Agencies 4895 370 -92.4% Download data as .csv * Within the Defense Department but counted separately by OPM. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of Office of Personnel Management data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

The Education Department’s staff shrank 42.6% between December 2024 and December 2025, from nearly 4,300 employees to fewer than 2,500. And USAID was all but eliminated, going from just under 4,900 employees to 370 (-92.4%).

Related: What the data says about the U.S. Department of Education | What the data says about U.S. foreign aid

Other deep cuts came at the parent agency of the National Endowments for the Arts and the Humanities (-56.6%), AmeriCorps (-43.6%), the Small Business Administration (-32.9%), the agency that oversees Voice of America and other international broadcasters (-32.7%), and the National Science Foundation (-30.3%).

Several of the Office of Personal Management’s data categories are heavily redacted, limiting our analysis. For instance, nearly half of the December 2025 records don’t list workers’ job locations or pay.

And while the dataset covers most of the executive branch, some agencies are omitted entirely. Those include various intelligence agencies and most of the Executive Office of the President (with the notable exception of the Office of Management and Budget). The dataset doesn’t include Congress or any legislative agencies, the federal judiciary, or such quasi-independent entities as the U.S. Postal Service and the Federal Reserve.

The dataset does include the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), an independent agency that organizationally is part of the Federal Reserve. The CFPB’s headcount fell 28.8% last year.

Though overall headcount at the Department of Homeland Security fell slightly, that wasn’t the case at its immigration-enforcement components. Immigration and Customs Enforcement added about 7,500 workers, ending 2025 at 28,272 – a 36.1% increase – and Customs and Border Protection rose from 66,613 employees to 67,587 (up 1.5%). But most other Homeland Security components lost jobs, including the Transportation Security Administration (-4.3%), Citizenship and Immigration Services (-11.4%), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (-14.0%).

Which occupations saw the biggest decreases?

The job cuts affected more white-collar workers, who made up 92.1% of the federal workforce at the end of 2024, than blue-collar workers. Headcount in white-collar occupations fell 10.6% last year, versus 6.7% among blue-collar occupations.

Among the larger occupational groups, some of the largest reductions were in:

Information and arts: -20.6%

Accounting and budget: -17.3%

General administrative, clerical and office: -17.0%

Business and industry: -16.4%

Human resources management: -15.3%

One of the few white-collar occupational groups to remain stable was the “investigation” group, due largely to increases in border patrol enforcement (up 797 employees), customs and border protection (+570), and related fields, such as “general inspection, investigation, enforcement, and compliance” (+2,035). Those more than offset decreases in fields such as compliance inspection and support (down 2,177 employees), food inspection (-349), aviation safety (-141) and equal opportunity investigation (-122).

Other notable losses in specific occupations included: