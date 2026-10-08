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Cost Concerns Dominate as Public’s Economic Ratings Turn More Negative

Most Americans say Trump’s economics policies have made the economy worse

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Table of Contents
  1. Cost Concerns Dominate as Public’s Economic Ratings Turn More Negative
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis examines Americans’ views of national economic conditions, their concerns over economic issues and how Donald Trump’s policies are affecting the economy.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center conducts research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of politics and major policy issues, including the economy, for decades.

Learn more about Pew Research Center.  

How did we do this?

We surveyed 5,062 U.S. adults from September 28 to October 4, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

A month out from this year’s congressional elections, the costs of many household essentials are a top economic concern for most Americans – much as they were four years ago on the eve of the last midterm election.

Public concern about the price of gas and energy, other essentials rises
% who say they are very concerned about the following economic issues in the country today
Chart
Note: The items about the price of food and consumer goods and the price of gasoline and energy were not asked in July 2022.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Public concern about the price of gas and energy, other essentials rises
% who say they are very concerned about the following economic issues in the country today
DatePrice of food and consumer goodsHow the stock market is doingCost of housingPeople who want to work being unable to find jobsPrice of gasoline and energy
2022-07-04316027
2022-10-167332602969
2023-01-247526603060
2023-04-0272246127
2024-01-217218643151
2024-09-0274246940
2025-04-136736614146
2025-09-286519614245
2026-01-266620624543
2026-07-126618644460
2026-10-047321664874
Download data as .csv
Note: The items about the price of food and consumer goods and the price of gasoline and energy were not asked in July 2022.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans also have a glum view of national economic conditions: Just 21% say they are excellent or good, down from 28% at the start of the year. This is one of the lowest assessments of the economy in either of President Donald Trump’s two terms.

One of the biggest economic concerns of the public is about the price of gas and energy. Today, 74% of Americans say they are very concerned about this, up from 60% in July. In January – before the United States’ military conflict with Iran – 43% said they were very concerned about gas and energy prices.

Concern about gas prices is up across the political spectrum over this period, though it is higher among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (81% say they are very concerned) than among Republicans and Republican leaners (65%).

The new Pew Research Center survey of 5,062 U.S. adults, conducted from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2026, also finds wide majorities saying they are very concerned about the cost of:

  • Food and consumer goods (73%)
  • Healthcare (69%)
  • Housing (66%)

While concerns about the job market are not as widespread, they have also risen in recent months: 48% now say they are very concerned about people who want to work being unable to find jobs, up from 44% in July and substantially higher than the 29% who said this in October 2022.

Half of the public say they are very concerned about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the economy.

In contrast, few Americans are very concerned about how the stock market is doing (21%).

Related: “With Americans in a Sour Mood, Democratic Voters Are More Engaged in Midterms.”

Overall views of the economy

Americans’ economic ratings have ticked more negative over the last few months: Today, 21% describe economic conditions as excellent or good, while 37% say they are only fair and 42% say they are poor. In July, 24% said economic conditions were excellent or good.

Americans give the economy negative ratings, as Republicans’ positive ratings continue to slip
% who say economic conditions in the country today are excellent/good
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans give the economy negative ratings, as Republicans’ positive ratings continue to slip
% who say economic conditions in the country today are excellent/good
DateTotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
2016-11-08321846
2017-03-12413744
2018-10-07567544
2018-11-16597448
2019-08-04578337
2019-09-29567541
2020-01-19578139
2020-04-12233711
2020-06-2225469
2020-10-05335713
2020-11-17365619
2021-03-07232521
2021-04-29373639
2021-09-19261634
2022-01-17282036
2022-07-0413520
2022-10-1617926
2023-01-23211231
2023-04-02191028
2024-01-21281344
2024-05-19231037
2024-09-02251041
2025-02-02241830
2025-04-13233611
2025-09-28264410
2026-01-26284910
2026-07-12244110
2026-10-0421369
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The near-term decline in ratings is driven by a shift in Republicans’ views.

Today, 36% of Republicans see the economy as in excellent or good shape, down from 41% in July. About a quarter of Republicans (23%) now say conditions are poor, up from 19% in July.

The share of Democrats who say the economy is excellent or good (9%) is largely unchanged since July, but the share who say conditions are poor has risen (56% now vs. 48% then).

Economic outlook

About a quarter of Americans (26%) say that they expect economic conditions will be better in a year, while roughly a third (34%) say conditions will be about the same and about four-in-ten (39%) expect them to worsen.

Republicans (41%) are more optimistic than Democrats (14%) about future conditions. Half of Democrats and a quarter of Republicans are pessimistic, saying things will get worse.

For trends on economic optimism, refer to Additional charts.

What has the impact of Trump’s economic policies been?

Most Americans see Donald Trump’s economic policies as hurting the economy:

  • 65% say they have made things worse.
  • 15% say they have not had much of an effect.
  • 19% say his policies have made conditions better.
Republicans are now nearly as likely to say Trump’s policies have hurt the economy as helped it
% who say that since taking office, Donald Trump’s economic policies have made economic conditions …
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republicans are now nearly as likely to say Trump’s policies have hurt the economy as helped it
% who say that since taking office, Donald Trump’s economic policies have made economic conditions …
DateGroupBetterWorseNot had much of an effect
Sep ’25Total245322
Jan ’26Total285219
Jul ’26Total206019
Oct ’26Total196515
Sep ’25Rep/Lean Rep471933
Jan ’26Rep/Lean Rep571825
Jul ’26Rep/Lean Rep422829
Oct ’26Rep/Lean Rep393525
Sep ’25Dem/Lean Dem38710
Jan ’26Dem/Lean Dem38512
Jul ’26Dem/Lean Dem2898
Oct ’26Dem/Lean Dem3916
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Republicans are divided over the impact of Trump’s policies – a shift over the last year:

  • 39% say Trump’s policies have made economic conditions better – down from 47% last fall and 57% in January.
  • 35% say his policies have made things worse – up from 18% at the start of the year.
  • 25% say his policies have not had much of an effect – the same share as in January.

Democrats continue to overwhelmingly see Trump’s policies as making economic conditions worse (91% say this today).

Views of tariff policies

By more than two-to-one, Americans see the administration’s tariff policies as having a more negative (56%) than positive effect (20%) on the country in the coming years. About two-in-ten (22%) say the impact will be mixed.

A majority of Americans say Trump’s tariff policies will have mostly negative impacts on the country
% who say that the overall effect of the Trump administration’s tariff policies on the country as a whole over the coming years will be …
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
A majority of Americans say Trump’s tariff policies will have mostly negative impacts on the country
% who say that the overall effect of the Trump administration’s tariff policies on the country as a whole over the coming years will be …
Mostly positiveAbout equally positive and negativeMostly negativeGrouping
Total2022561
Rep/Lean Rep4034262
Dem/Lean Dem512832
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Among Republicans

Four-in-ten Republicans say the tariffs will have a mostly positive impact (40%) on the country – down from 52% in August 2025 and 49% in January of this year.

About a quarter of Republicans (26%) now say the tariffs will be bad for the country – up from 21% last summer and 17% at the start of the year.

Roughly a third of Republicans (34%) continue to say the tariffs will have a mix of positive and negative consequences.

Among Democrats

Democrats overwhelmingly say Trump’s tariffs will have a negative impact on the country (83% say this). Their views are little changed since last year.

For trends on views of tariff policy, refer to Additional charts.

Partisan differences on economic concerns

Democrats express more concern than Republicans on most of the economic issues asked about on the survey, as they did in July and at the start of Trump’s second term.

Democrats are more concerned than Republicans about several economic issues
% who say they are very concerned about the following economic issues in the country today
Chart
Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democrats are more concerned than Republicans about several economic issues
% who say they are very concerned about the following economic issues in the country today
TopicTotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
The price of gasoline and energy746581
The price of food and consumer goods736282
Cost of healthcare695780
Cost of housing665376
Role of AI in the economy504257
People who want to work being unable to find jobs483459
How the stock market is doing211922
Download data as .csv
Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Even as there are wide partisan gaps in concerns about prices of gasoline, energy, food, consumer goods and healthcare, majorities in both parties say they are very concerned about these issues.

Democrats are also more concerned than Republicans about the role of AI in the economy and people who want to work being unable to find jobs.

Relatively few in either party say they are concerned about how the stock market is doing.

For full trends on economic concerns by party, refer to Additional charts.

Additional charts

Economic optimism remains lower than earlier in Trump’s second term
% who say they expect that economic conditions in this country will be __ a year from now
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Economic optimism remains lower than earlier in Trump’s second term
% who say they expect that economic conditions in this country will be __ a year from now
DateGroupBetterWorseAbout the same as now
Feb ’25Total403723
Apr ’25Total364519
Sep ’25Total294624
Jan ’26Total313830
Jul ’26Total233640
Oct ’26Total263934
Feb ’25Rep/Lean Rep73918
Apr ’25Rep/Lean Rep651520
Sep ’25Rep/Lean Rep551926
Jan ’26Rep/Lean Rep571428
Jul ’26Rep/Lean Rep421939
Oct ’26Rep/Lean Rep412534
Feb ’25Dem/Lean Dem106426
Apr ’25Dem/Lean Dem87417
Sep ’25Dem/Lean Dem67321
Jan ’26Dem/Lean Dem86230
Jul ’26Dem/Lean Dem75340
Oct ’26Dem/Lean Dem145034
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
How the public’s economic concerns have shifted in recent years 
% who say they are very concerned about the following economic issues in the country today
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
How the public’s economic concerns have shifted in recent years 
% who say they are very concerned about the following economic issues in the country today
DateTopicTotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
2021-09-19People who want to work being unable to find jobs2923341
2022-07-04People who want to work being unable to find jobs2726281
2022-10-16People who want to work being unable to find jobs2925331
2023-01-24People who want to work being unable to find jobs3025341
2023-04-02People who want to work being unable to find jobs2722291
2024-01-21People who want to work being unable to find jobs3130321
2024-09-02People who want to work being unable to find jobs4042381
2025-04-13People who want to work being unable to find jobs4128541
2025-09-28People who want to work being unable to find jobs4226571
2026-01-26People who want to work being unable to find jobs4532591
2026-07-12People who want to work being unable to find jobs4429571
2026-10-04People who want to work being unable to find jobs4834591
2022-07-04Cost of housing6059612
2022-10-16Cost of housing6057622
2023-01-24Cost of housing6055652
2023-04-02Cost of housing6158642
2024-01-21Cost of housing6463662
2024-09-02Cost of housing6972662
2025-04-13Cost of housing6151712
2025-09-28Cost of housing6151712
2026-01-26Cost of housing6254712
2026-07-12Cost of housing6452732
2026-10-06Cost of housing6653762
2022-10-16Price of gasoline and energy6980583
2023-01-24Price of gasoline and energy6072483
2024-01-21Price of gasoline and energy5164403
2025-04-13Price of gasoline and energy4640513
2025-09-28Price of gasoline and energy4536533
2026-01-26Price of gasoline and energy4340473
2026-07-12Price of gasoline and energy6049683
2026-10-06Price of gasoline and energy7465813
2022-10-16Price of food and consumer goods7381664
2023-01-24Price of food and consumer goods7581694
2023-04-02Price of food and consumer goods7278664
2024-01-21Price of food and consumer goods7282634
2024-09-02Price of food and consumer goods7485644
2025-04-13Price of food and consumer goods6757784
2025-09-28Price of food and consumer goods6552774
2026-01-26Price of food and consumer goods6655754
2026-07-12Price of food and consumer goods6655754
2026-10-06Price of food and consumer goods7362824
2022-07-04How the stock market is doing3141235
2022-10-16How the stock market is doing3243245
2023-01-24How the stock market is doing2634205
2023-04-02How the stock market is doing2431185
2024-01-21How the stock market is doing1823145
2024-09-02How the stock market is doing2431175
2025-04-13How the stock market is doing3624495
2025-09-28How the stock market is doing1915235
2026-01-26How the stock market is doing2020225
2026-07-12How the stock market is doing1818175
2026-10-06How the stock market is doing2119225
2026-01-26Cost of healthcare7161826
2026-07-12Cost of healthcare6958786
2026-10-06Cost of healthcare6957806
2026-07-12Role of AI in the economy4945537
2026-10-06Role of AI in the economy5042577
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republicans have become less positive about Trump’s tariff policies
% who say that the overall effect of the Trump administration’s tariff policies on the country as a whole over the coming years will be …
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republicans have become less positive about Trump’s tariff policies
% who say that the overall effect of the Trump administration’s tariff policies on the country as a whole over the coming years will be …
DateGroupMostly positiveAbout equally positive and negativeMostly negative
Aug ’25Total261955
Jan ’26Total252351
Oct ’26Total202256
Aug ’25Rep/Lean Rep522721
Jan ’26Rep/Lean Rep493417
Oct ’26Rep/Lean Rep403426
Aug ’25Dem/Lean Dem21187
Jan ’26Dem/Lean Dem31284
Oct ’26Dem/Lean Dem51283
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

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Table of Contents

  1. Cost Concerns Dominate as Public’s Economic Ratings Turn More Negative
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology