Cost Concerns Dominate as Public’s Economic Ratings Turn More Negative

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis examines Americans’ views of national economic conditions, their concerns over economic issues and how Donald Trump’s policies are affecting the economy. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of politics and major policy issues, including the economy, for decades. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 5,062 U.S. adults from September 28 to October 4, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

A month out from this year’s congressional elections, the costs of many household essentials are a top economic concern for most Americans – much as they were four years ago on the eve of the last midterm election.

Public concern about the price of gas and energy, other essentials rises % who say they are very concerned about the following economic issues in the country today Note: The items about the price of food and consumer goods and the price of gasoline and energy were not asked in July 2022. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Public concern about the price of gas and energy, other essentials rises % who say they are very concerned about the following economic issues in the country today Date Price of food and consumer goods How the stock market is doing Cost of housing People who want to work being unable to find jobs Price of gasoline and energy 2022-07-04 — 31 60 27 — 2022-10-16 73 32 60 29 69 2023-01-24 75 26 60 30 60 2023-04-02 72 24 61 27 — 2024-01-21 72 18 64 31 51 2024-09-02 74 24 69 40 — 2025-04-13 67 36 61 41 46 2025-09-28 65 19 61 42 45 2026-01-26 66 20 62 45 43 2026-07-12 66 18 64 44 60 2026-10-04 73 21 66 48 74 Download data as .csv Note: The items about the price of food and consumer goods and the price of gasoline and energy were not asked in July 2022. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Americans also have a glum view of national economic conditions: Just 21% say they are excellent or good, down from 28% at the start of the year. This is one of the lowest assessments of the economy in either of President Donald Trump’s two terms.

One of the biggest economic concerns of the public is about the price of gas and energy. Today, 74% of Americans say they are very concerned about this, up from 60% in July. In January – before the United States’ military conflict with Iran – 43% said they were very concerned about gas and energy prices.

Concern about gas prices is up across the political spectrum over this period, though it is higher among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (81% say they are very concerned) than among Republicans and Republican leaners (65%).

The new Pew Research Center survey of 5,062 U.S. adults, conducted from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2026, also finds wide majorities saying they are very concerned about the cost of:

Food and consumer goods (73%)

Healthcare (69%)

Housing (66%)

While concerns about the job market are not as widespread, they have also risen in recent months: 48% now say they are very concerned about people who want to work being unable to find jobs, up from 44% in July and substantially higher than the 29% who said this in October 2022.

Half of the public say they are very concerned about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the economy.

In contrast, few Americans are very concerned about how the stock market is doing (21%).

Related: “With Americans in a Sour Mood, Democratic Voters Are More Engaged in Midterms.”

Overall views of the economy

Americans’ economic ratings have ticked more negative over the last few months: Today, 21% describe economic conditions as excellent or good, while 37% say they are only fair and 42% say they are poor. In July, 24% said economic conditions were excellent or good.

Americans give the economy negative ratings, as Republicans’ positive ratings continue to slip % who say economic conditions in the country today are excellent/good Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans give the economy negative ratings, as Republicans’ positive ratings continue to slip % who say economic conditions in the country today are excellent/good Date Total Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem 2016-11-08 32 18 46 2017-03-12 41 37 44 2018-10-07 56 75 44 2018-11-16 59 74 48 2019-08-04 57 83 37 2019-09-29 56 75 41 2020-01-19 57 81 39 2020-04-12 23 37 11 2020-06-22 25 46 9 2020-10-05 33 57 13 2020-11-17 36 56 19 2021-03-07 23 25 21 2021-04-29 37 36 39 2021-09-19 26 16 34 2022-01-17 28 20 36 2022-07-04 13 5 20 2022-10-16 17 9 26 2023-01-23 21 12 31 2023-04-02 19 10 28 2024-01-21 28 13 44 2024-05-19 23 10 37 2024-09-02 25 10 41 2025-02-02 24 18 30 2025-04-13 23 36 11 2025-09-28 26 44 10 2026-01-26 28 49 10 2026-07-12 24 41 10 2026-10-04 21 36 9 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The near-term decline in ratings is driven by a shift in Republicans’ views.

Today, 36% of Republicans see the economy as in excellent or good shape, down from 41% in July. About a quarter of Republicans (23%) now say conditions are poor, up from 19% in July.

The share of Democrats who say the economy is excellent or good (9%) is largely unchanged since July, but the share who say conditions are poor has risen (56% now vs. 48% then).

Economic outlook

About a quarter of Americans (26%) say that they expect economic conditions will be better in a year, while roughly a third (34%) say conditions will be about the same and about four-in-ten (39%) expect them to worsen.

Republicans (41%) are more optimistic than Democrats (14%) about future conditions. Half of Democrats and a quarter of Republicans are pessimistic, saying things will get worse.

For trends on economic optimism, refer to Additional charts.

What has the impact of Trump’s economic policies been?

Most Americans see Donald Trump’s economic policies as hurting the economy:

65% say they have made things worse.

15% say they have not had much of an effect.

19% say his policies have made conditions better.

Republicans are now nearly as likely to say Trump’s policies have hurt the economy as helped it % who say that since taking office, Donald Trump’s economic policies have made economic conditions … Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Republicans are now nearly as likely to say Trump’s policies have hurt the economy as helped it % who say that since taking office, Donald Trump’s economic policies have made economic conditions … Date Group Better Worse Not had much of an effect Sep ’25 Total 24 53 22 Jan ’26 Total 28 52 19 Jul ’26 Total 20 60 19 Oct ’26 Total 19 65 15 Sep ’25 Rep/Lean Rep 47 19 33 Jan ’26 Rep/Lean Rep 57 18 25 Jul ’26 Rep/Lean Rep 42 28 29 Oct ’26 Rep/Lean Rep 39 35 25 Sep ’25 Dem/Lean Dem 3 87 10 Jan ’26 Dem/Lean Dem 3 85 12 Jul ’26 Dem/Lean Dem 2 89 8 Oct ’26 Dem/Lean Dem 3 91 6 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Republicans are divided over the impact of Trump’s policies – a shift over the last year:

39% say Trump’s policies have made economic conditions better – down from 47% last fall and 57% in January.

35% say his policies have made things worse – up from 18% at the start of the year.

25% say his policies have not had much of an effect – the same share as in January.

Democrats continue to overwhelmingly see Trump’s policies as making economic conditions worse (91% say this today).

Views of tariff policies

By more than two-to-one, Americans see the administration’s tariff policies as having a more negative (56%) than positive effect (20%) on the country in the coming years. About two-in-ten (22%) say the impact will be mixed.

A majority of Americans say Trump’s tariff policies will have mostly negative impacts on the country % who say that the overall effect of the Trump administration’s tariff policies on the country as a whole over the coming years will be … Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook A majority of Americans say Trump’s tariff policies will have mostly negative impacts on the country % who say that the overall effect of the Trump administration’s tariff policies on the country as a whole over the coming years will be … Mostly positive About equally positive and negative Mostly negative Grouping Total 20 22 56 1 Rep/Lean Rep 40 34 26 2 Dem/Lean Dem 5 12 83 2 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Among Republicans

Four-in-ten Republicans say the tariffs will have a mostly positive impact (40%) on the country – down from 52% in August 2025 and 49% in January of this year.

About a quarter of Republicans (26%) now say the tariffs will be bad for the country – up from 21% last summer and 17% at the start of the year.

Roughly a third of Republicans (34%) continue to say the tariffs will have a mix of positive and negative consequences.

Among Democrats

Democrats overwhelmingly say Trump’s tariffs will have a negative impact on the country (83% say this). Their views are little changed since last year.

For trends on views of tariff policy, refer to Additional charts.

Partisan differences on economic concerns

Democrats express more concern than Republicans on most of the economic issues asked about on the survey, as they did in July and at the start of Trump’s second term.

Democrats are more concerned than Republicans about several economic issues % who say they are very concerned about the following economic issues in the country today Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Democrats are more concerned than Republicans about several economic issues % who say they are very concerned about the following economic issues in the country today Topic Total Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem The price of gasoline and energy 74 65 81 The price of food and consumer goods 73 62 82 Cost of healthcare 69 57 80 Cost of housing 66 53 76 Role of AI in the economy 50 42 57 People who want to work being unable to find jobs 48 34 59 How the stock market is doing 21 19 22 Download data as .csv Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Even as there are wide partisan gaps in concerns about prices of gasoline, energy, food, consumer goods and healthcare, majorities in both parties say they are very concerned about these issues.

Democrats are also more concerned than Republicans about the role of AI in the economy and people who want to work being unable to find jobs.

Relatively few in either party say they are concerned about how the stock market is doing.

For full trends on economic concerns by party, refer to Additional charts.

Additional charts

Economic optimism remains lower than earlier in Trump’s second term % who say they expect that economic conditions in this country will be __ a year from now Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Economic optimism remains lower than earlier in Trump’s second term % who say they expect that economic conditions in this country will be __ a year from now Date Group Better Worse About the same as now Feb ’25 Total 40 37 23 Apr ’25 Total 36 45 19 Sep ’25 Total 29 46 24 Jan ’26 Total 31 38 30 Jul ’26 Total 23 36 40 Oct ’26 Total 26 39 34 Feb ’25 Rep/Lean Rep 73 9 18 Apr ’25 Rep/Lean Rep 65 15 20 Sep ’25 Rep/Lean Rep 55 19 26 Jan ’26 Rep/Lean Rep 57 14 28 Jul ’26 Rep/Lean Rep 42 19 39 Oct ’26 Rep/Lean Rep 41 25 34 Feb ’25 Dem/Lean Dem 10 64 26 Apr ’25 Dem/Lean Dem 8 74 17 Sep ’25 Dem/Lean Dem 6 73 21 Jan ’26 Dem/Lean Dem 8 62 30 Jul ’26 Dem/Lean Dem 7 53 40 Oct ’26 Dem/Lean Dem 14 50 34 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

How the public’s economic concerns have shifted in recent years % who say they are very concerned about the following economic issues in the country today Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook How the public’s economic concerns have shifted in recent years % who say they are very concerned about the following economic issues in the country today Date Topic Total Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem 2021-09-19 People who want to work being unable to find jobs 29 23 34 1 2022-07-04 People who want to work being unable to find jobs 27 26 28 1 2022-10-16 People who want to work being unable to find jobs 29 25 33 1 2023-01-24 People who want to work being unable to find jobs 30 25 34 1 2023-04-02 People who want to work being unable to find jobs 27 22 29 1 2024-01-21 People who want to work being unable to find jobs 31 30 32 1 2024-09-02 People who want to work being unable to find jobs 40 42 38 1 2025-04-13 People who want to work being unable to find jobs 41 28 54 1 2025-09-28 People who want to work being unable to find jobs 42 26 57 1 2026-01-26 People who want to work being unable to find jobs 45 32 59 1 2026-07-12 People who want to work being unable to find jobs 44 29 57 1 2026-10-04 People who want to work being unable to find jobs 48 34 59 1 2022-07-04 Cost of housing 60 59 61 2 2022-10-16 Cost of housing 60 57 62 2 2023-01-24 Cost of housing 60 55 65 2 2023-04-02 Cost of housing 61 58 64 2 2024-01-21 Cost of housing 64 63 66 2 2024-09-02 Cost of housing 69 72 66 2 2025-04-13 Cost of housing 61 51 71 2 2025-09-28 Cost of housing 61 51 71 2 2026-01-26 Cost of housing 62 54 71 2 2026-07-12 Cost of housing 64 52 73 2 2026-10-06 Cost of housing 66 53 76 2 2022-10-16 Price of gasoline and energy 69 80 58 3 2023-01-24 Price of gasoline and energy 60 72 48 3 2024-01-21 Price of gasoline and energy 51 64 40 3 2025-04-13 Price of gasoline and energy 46 40 51 3 2025-09-28 Price of gasoline and energy 45 36 53 3 2026-01-26 Price of gasoline and energy 43 40 47 3 2026-07-12 Price of gasoline and energy 60 49 68 3 2026-10-06 Price of gasoline and energy 74 65 81 3 2022-10-16 Price of food and consumer goods 73 81 66 4 2023-01-24 Price of food and consumer goods 75 81 69 4 2023-04-02 Price of food and consumer goods 72 78 66 4 2024-01-21 Price of food and consumer goods 72 82 63 4 2024-09-02 Price of food and consumer goods 74 85 64 4 2025-04-13 Price of food and consumer goods 67 57 78 4 2025-09-28 Price of food and consumer goods 65 52 77 4 2026-01-26 Price of food and consumer goods 66 55 75 4 2026-07-12 Price of food and consumer goods 66 55 75 4 2026-10-06 Price of food and consumer goods 73 62 82 4 2022-07-04 How the stock market is doing 31 41 23 5 2022-10-16 How the stock market is doing 32 43 24 5 2023-01-24 How the stock market is doing 26 34 20 5 2023-04-02 How the stock market is doing 24 31 18 5 2024-01-21 How the stock market is doing 18 23 14 5 2024-09-02 How the stock market is doing 24 31 17 5 2025-04-13 How the stock market is doing 36 24 49 5 2025-09-28 How the stock market is doing 19 15 23 5 2026-01-26 How the stock market is doing 20 20 22 5 2026-07-12 How the stock market is doing 18 18 17 5 2026-10-06 How the stock market is doing 21 19 22 5 2026-01-26 Cost of healthcare 71 61 82 6 2026-07-12 Cost of healthcare 69 58 78 6 2026-10-06 Cost of healthcare 69 57 80 6 2026-07-12 Role of AI in the economy 49 45 53 7 2026-10-06 Role of AI in the economy 50 42 57 7 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share