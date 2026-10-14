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Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix It

Since 2019, a growing share among those who say there’s too much inequality think the economic system needs to be completely rebuilt to address it

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Table of Contents
  1. Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix It
  2. Trends in Income and Wealth Inequality
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology
Image shows An encampment of homeless people is seen next to a residential building in Los Angeles on July 25, 2025. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)
An encampment of homeless people is seen next to a residential building in Los Angeles on July 25, 2025. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)
About this research

This Pew Research Center report looks at Americans’ views of economic inequality, including what factors they think contribute to it and who they believe should be responsible for reducing inequality. It also explores trends in income and wealth inequality.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, the media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis builds on our previous work on economic issues.

Learn more about Pew Research Center.

How did we do this?

The analysis of Americans’ views of economic inequality is based primarily on a Pew Research Center survey of 5,166 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey is designed to represent the views of all U.S. adults.

Here are the survey questions used for this report, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

In addition to survey data, the report also examines the trends in the typical income and wealth of lower-, middle- and upper-income households using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and other standard government sources.

About six-in-ten Americans (61%) say there is too much economic inequality in the United States, a view that is far more common among Democrats and Democratic leaners than Republicans and GOP leaners (78% vs. 42%).

Democrats are nearly twice as likely as Republicans to say there is too much inequality
% saying there is ___ economic inequality in the U.S. these days
Chart
Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
“Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix it”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democrats are nearly twice as likely as Republicans to say there is too much inequality
% saying there is ___ economic inequality in the U.S. these days
Too muchAbout the right amountToo littleGrouping
All adults6123131
Rep/Lean Rep4243122
Dem/Lean Dem787142
Download data as .csv
Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
“Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix it”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

These figures are unchanged from 2019. But some views about inequality and how to address it have shifted in that time.

Among those who say there is too much economic inequality in the U.S.:

  • 35% now say no amount of economic inequality is acceptable, up from 29%.
  • 24% now say the economic system needs to be completely rebuilt in order to address this inequality, up from 14%.

Related: Many Americans Are Struggling to Afford Basic Necessities

Both Democrats and Republicans who see too much inequality are now more likely to say the country’s economic system requires major changes or needs to be completely rebuilt in order to address it. Democrats’ views have also shifted on whether any amount of economic inequality is acceptable.

24% of Americans who say there is too much inequality now say the economic system needs to be rebuilt to fix it
Among those who say there is too much economic inequality in the U.S., % saying our economic system ___ in order to address it
Chart
Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
“Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix it”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
24% of Americans who say there is too much inequality now say the economic system needs to be rebuilt to fix it
Among those who say there is too much economic inequality in the U.S., % saying our economic system ___ in order to address it
Requires only minor changesRequires major changesNeeds to be completely rebuiltGrouping
20261263241
20191967141
Among Republicans and Republican leaners who say there is too much inequality2
20262657172
20193650122
Among Democrats and Democratic leaners who say there is too much inequality3
2026669253
20191174143
Download data as .csv
Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
“Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix it”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Four-in-ten Democrats who say there is too much economic inequality now say no amount of inequality is acceptable, up from 32% in 2019. A quarter say the economic system needs to be completely rebuilt, up from 14%.

Views on how to address economic inequality have also shifted among Republicans who say there is too much of it. In 2019, 50% of Republicans in this group said the economic system needed major changes to address it, while another 12% said it needed to be completely rebuilt. Those shares stand at 57% and 17% today, respectively.

Confidence that the economic system can be effectively changed to address inequality is low. Among those who say there’s too much inequality and that at least major changes are needed to address it, only about one-in-ten Republicans (11%) and Democrats (8%) are extremely or very confident the economic system can be effectively changed. By contrast, 70% of Democrats and 55% of Republicans are not too or not at all confident.

These findings come as economic issues play a prominent role in both Republicans’ and Democrats’ midterm election campaigns. They are based on a survey of 5,166 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026, that also explores Americans’ views on:

  • Factors that contribute to economic inequality
  • Who is responsible for reducing inequality

Read about trends in wealth and income inequality.

What contributes to economic inequality?

Views on what factors contribute to economic inequality differ widely by party
Among those who say there is too much economic inequality in the U.S., % saying each of the following contributes a great deal to it
Chart
* Refer to topline for full item wording.
Note: Other response options included “Contributes a fair amount,” “Contributes not too much” and “Contributes not at all.”
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
“Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix it”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views on what factors contribute to economic inequality differ widely by party
Among those who say there is too much economic inequality in the U.S., % saying each of the following contributes a great deal to it
Rep/Lean RepDem/Lean DemDIFF
Racial and ethnic discrimination*114837
Not enough corporate regulation*306030
Our tax system486517
Unequal opportunities starting out*375417
Our current trade policies*274417
The growing role of AI in jobs24328
The automation of jobs31376
Problems with our educational system4742-5
The outsourcing of jobs overseas*5339-14
Some people work harder than others3815-23
The number of immigrant workers*3310-23
The different life choices people make5928-31
Download data as .csv
* Refer to topline for full item wording.
Note: Other response options included “Contributes a fair amount,” “Contributes not too much” and “Contributes not at all.”
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
“Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix it”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Republicans and Democrats who say there is too much economic inequality disagree on what factors contribute to it. For example, 59% of Republicans in this group (versus 28% of Democrats) say the different life choices people make contribute to economic inequality a great deal. Of the possible factors included in the survey, this is among the ones Republicans cite most often.

Among Democrats who say there is too much economic inequality, the U.S. tax system (65%) and insufficient regulation of major corporations (60%) top the list of factors they say contribute a great deal. And more than half (54%) say people starting out with more opportunities than others is a major driver of economic inequality.

Who is responsible for reducing inequality?

Most Americans think the federal government should play a large role in reducing economic inequality
Among those who say there is too much economic inequality in the U.S., % saying each of the following should have a lot of responsibility in reducing it
Chart
Note: Other response options included “Some,” “Only a little” and “None.”
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
“Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix it”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Most Americans think the federal government should play a large role in reducing economic inequality
Among those who say there is too much economic inequality in the U.S., % saying each of the following should have a lot of responsibility in reducing it
%
The federal government72
State governments57
Large businesses and corporations57
Wealthy individuals47
Churches and other religious organizations13
Download data as .csv
Note: Other response options included “Some,” “Only a little” and “None.”
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
“Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix it”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

More than half of Americans who say there is too much economic inequality in the U.S. think each of the following actors should have a lot of responsibility in reducing it:

  • The federal government (72%, up from 66% in 2019)
  • State governments (57%, up from 52%)
  • Large businesses and corporations (57%, down from 62%)

Nearly half of those who say there’s too much economic inequality (47%) say wealthy individuals should have a lot of responsibility in reducing it. A much smaller share (13%) say the same of churches and other religious organizations. These shares are virtually unchanged from 2019.

Views by party

Republicans and Democrats differ in who they think should be responsible for reducing economic inequality
Among those who say there is too much economic inequality in the U.S., % saying each of the following should have a lot of responsibility in reducing it
Chart
Note: Other response options included “Some,” “Only a little” and “None.”
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
“Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix it”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republicans and Democrats differ in who they think should be responsible for reducing economic inequality
Among those who say there is too much economic inequality in the U.S., % saying each of the following should have a lot of responsibility in reducing it
Rep/Lean RepDem/Lean DemDIFF
Wealthy individuals285729
The federal government548026
Large businesses and corporations466317
State governments466115
Churches and other religious organizations10155
Download data as .csv
Note: Other response options included “Some,” “Only a little” and “None.”
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
“Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix it”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Among those who say there is too much economic inequality, Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to say the federal government, state governments, large businesses and corporations, and wealthy individuals should play a major role in reducing it.

Still, more than half of Republicans in this group (54%) say the federal government should have a lot of responsibility, up from 44% in 2019.

Next: Trends in Income and Wealth Inequality
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Table of Contents

  1. Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix It
  2. Trends in Income and Wealth Inequality
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology