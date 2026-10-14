Trends in Income and Wealth Inequality

Most Americans say there’s too much economic inequality in the United States these days. To understand how people’s financial circumstances have changed in recent decades, we looked at trends in income and wealth for lower-, middle- and upper-income households since 2000.
“Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix It”
|Year
|Lower income
|Middle income
|Upper income
|2001
|33
|95
|223
|2002
|32
|94
|218
|2003
|32
|95
|218
|2004
|32
|94
|217
|2005
|32
|95
|223
|2006
|33
|96
|225
|2007
|33
|98
|229
|2008
|32
|95
|221
|2009
|32
|94
|219
|2010
|31
|93
|217
|2011
|31
|91
|215
|2012
|31
|93
|216
|2013
|31
|93
|218
|2014
|31
|94
|225
|2015
|33
|100
|235
|2016
|34
|103
|245
|2017
|34
|105
|249
|2018
|35
|107
|255
|2019
|37
|110
|264
|2020
|36
|108
|263
|2021
|37
|110
|270
|2022
|36
|109
|263
|2023
|38
|113
|275
|2024
|38
|116
|279
“Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix It”
Income and wealth have grown for each group. But the gains have been greatest for upper-income households, leading to increased economic inequality.
The median income for upper-income households increased 25% between 2001 and 2024 (from $222,800 to $278,800). Incomes for middle- and lower-income households grew less over that period – 22% and 17%, respectively. (All income figures have been adjusted for inflation.)
One way to measure income inequality is to look at the gap between upper- and lower-income households. In 2024, upper-income households had 7.3 times the typical income of lower-income households. The ratio was 6.8 in 2001.
Read about Americans’ views of economic inequality, including the factors they think contribute to it and who should be responsible for reducing it.
Income inequality varies across metropolitan areas
The income gap between upper- and lower-income households varies across the U.S. We analyzed 204 metropolitan areas and found the upper-to-lower income ratio ranged from 5.7 to 9.7, as of 2024.
“Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix It”
|Metro area
|CBSA
|Lower income
|Middle income
|Upper income
|Upper-to-lower income ratio
|Akron, OH
|10420
|$35,431
|$110,184
|$249,225
|7.0
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
|10580
|$33,922
|$118,514
|$243,544
|7.2
|Albuquerque, NM
|10740
|$36,256
|$110,073
|$262,855
|7.2
|Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ
|10900
|$36,012
|$112,793
|$246,253
|6.8
|Amarillo, TX
|11100
|$34,947
|$105,374
|$260,317
|7.4
|Anchorage, AK
|11260
|$37,460
|$111,531
|$254,698
|6.8
|Ann Arbor, MI
|11460
|$30,352
|$116,550
|$263,551
|8.7
|Asheville, NC
|11700
|$37,438
|$106,603
|$267,777
|7.2
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
|12060
|$36,721
|$113,223
|$270,563
|7.4
|Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
|12100
|$36,794
|$110,324
|$253,356
|6.9
|Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC
|12260
|$37,693
|$105,729
|$246,540
|6.5
|Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX
|12420
|$37,467
|$115,311
|$273,285
|7.3
|Bakersfield-Delano, CA
|12540
|$34,079
|$104,403
|$250,183
|7.3
|Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
|12580
|$34,811
|$116,037
|$257,873
|7.4
|Barnstable Town, MA
|12700
|$37,358
|$116,232
|$260,641
|7.0
|Baton Rouge, LA
|12940
|$32,054
|$110,156
|$248,035
|7.7
|Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX
|13140
|$32,700
|$110,969
|$249,992
|7.6
|Bellingham, WA
|13380
|$36,505
|$112,952
|$256,010
|7.0
|Bend, OR
|13460
|$40,624
|$112,300
|$283,706
|7.0
|Birmingham, AL
|13820
|$34,590
|$111,323
|$267,283
|7.7
|Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA
|13980
|$35,163
|$108,358
|$264,265
|7.5
|Bloomington, IL
|14010
|$31,479
|$111,104
|$248,780
|7.9
|Boise City, ID
|14260
|$40,331
|$109,416
|$263,337
|6.5
|Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
|14460
|$32,796
|$119,826
|$272,477
|8.3
|Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA
|14740
|$34,328
|$114,806
|$253,863
|7.4
|Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury, CT
|14860
|$38,309
|$115,385
|$307,952
|8.0
|Brownsville-Harlingen, TX
|15180
|$31,340
|$106,555
|$256,416
|8.2
|Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
|15380
|$34,758
|$111,535
|$249,442
|7.2
|Burlington, NC
|15500
|$38,285
|$105,935
|$262,832
|6.9
|Canton-Massillon, OH
|15940
|$41,245
|$108,101
|$234,993
|5.7
|Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL
|15980
|$37,574
|$107,799
|$276,662
|7.4
|Charleston, WV
|16620
|$35,893
|$111,591
|$254,566
|7.1
|Charleston-North Charleston, SC
|16700
|$36,578
|$109,795
|$257,332
|7.0
|Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
|16740
|$36,981
|$110,714
|$269,236
|7.3
|Charlottesville, VA
|16820
|$39,118
|$117,353
|$262,045
|6.7
|Chattanooga, TN-GA
|16860
|$34,087
|$113,487
|$251,741
|7.4
|Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN
|16980
|$33,496
|$112,522
|$269,318
|8.0
|Chico, CA
|17020
|$37,586
|$108,560
|$246,772
|6.6
|Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
|17140
|$35,958
|$110,442
|$259,409
|7.2
|Clarksville, TN-KY
|17300
|$35,233
|$107,733
|$235,665
|6.7
|Cleveland, OH
|17410
|$35,463
|$108,231
|$259,494
|7.3
|College Station-Bryan, TX
|17780
|$30,605
|$109,502
|$276,135
|9.0
|Colorado Springs, CO
|17820
|$39,768
|$110,073
|$256,900
|6.5
|Columbia, SC
|17900
|$36,430
|$108,921
|$249,087
|6.8
|Columbus, OH
|18140
|$36,285
|$115,202
|$257,857
|7.1
|Corpus Christi, TX
|18580
|$36,820
|$101,434
|$256,244
|7.0
|Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL
|18880
|$35,701
|$111,209
|$266,707
|7.5
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
|19100
|$36,963
|$110,487
|$263,744
|7.1
|Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL
|19300
|$36,218
|$110,941
|$246,939
|6.8
|Dayton-Kettering-Beavercreek, OH
|19430
|$36,437
|$110,987
|$241,871
|6.6
|Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL
|19660
|$37,476
|$107,200
|$254,398
|6.8
|Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO
|19740
|$35,367
|$116,980
|$262,126
|7.4
|Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
|19780
|$41,439
|$118,865
|$241,001
|5.8
|Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
|19820
|$34,365
|$109,673
|$259,036
|7.5
|Dothan, AL
|20020
|$34,186
|$109,570
|$246,313
|7.2
|El Paso, TX
|21340
|$34,054
|$105,951
|$244,684
|7.2
|Erie, PA
|21500
|$35,612
|$107,599
|$264,019
|7.4
|Eugene-Springfield, OR
|21660
|$35,129
|$107,802
|$251,704
|7.2
|Evansville, IN
|21780
|$38,604
|$104,373
|$267,622
|6.9
|Fayetteville, NC
|22180
|$37,897
|$107,191
|$252,337
|6.7
|Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR
|22220
|$37,920
|$109,381
|$269,232
|7.1
|Flagstaff, AZ
|22380
|$37,360
|$108,161
|$287,970
|7.7
|Fort Collins-Loveland, CO
|22660
|$36,824
|$112,728
|$275,055
|7.5
|Fort Wayne, IN
|23060
|$37,309
|$102,084
|$254,460
|6.8
|Fresno, CA
|23420
|$31,846
|$107,676
|$254,161
|8.0
|Gainesville, GA
|23580
|$39,869
|$109,481
|$286,390
|7.2
|Glens Falls, NY
|24020
|$37,429
|$106,919
|$270,986
|7.2
|Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood, MI
|24340
|$37,930
|$108,956
|$259,669
|6.8
|Greeley, CO
|24540
|$36,678
|$114,633
|$244,519
|6.7
|Greensboro-High Point, NC
|24660
|$37,983
|$107,362
|$269,044
|7.1
|Greenville, NC
|24780
|$36,287
|$112,220
|$252,425
|7.0
|Greenville-Anderson-Greer, SC
|24860
|$36,457
|$109,372
|$250,832
|6.9
|Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
|25420
|$37,924
|$112,368
|$266,599
|7.0
|Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
|25540
|$35,232
|$116,486
|$256,235
|7.3
|Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
|25860
|$37,191
|$105,701
|$257,402
|6.9
|Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX
|26420
|$34,371
|$110,515
|$268,687
|7.8
|Huntsville, AL
|26620
|$33,630
|$111,659
|$255,287
|7.6
|Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN
|26900
|$38,009
|$110,407
|$261,085
|6.9
|Iowa City, IA
|26980
|$24,606
|$115,101
|$239,321
|9.7
|Jackson, MS
|27140
|$35,011
|$108,930
|$250,594
|7.2
|Jacksonville, FL
|27260
|$36,933
|$110,563
|$271,334
|7.3
|Johnson City, TN
|27740
|$39,731
|$98,887
|$236,382
|5.9
|Kalamazoo-Portage, MI
|28020
|$34,867
|$109,577
|$260,246
|7.5
|Kansas City, MO-KS
|28140
|$37,820
|$112,445
|$264,526
|7.0
|Kiryas Joel-Poughkeepsie-Newburgh, NY
|28880
|$35,002
|$110,804
|$248,579
|7.1
|Knoxville, TN
|28940
|$37,422
|$108,888
|$254,822
|6.8
|Lafayette, LA
|29180
|$32,771
|$105,697
|$257,886
|7.9
|Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ
|29420
|$39,437
|$99,439
|$244,694
|6.2
|Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL
|29460
|$38,580
|$101,399
|$242,450
|6.3
|Lancaster, PA
|29540
|$42,307
|$109,973
|$261,011
|6.2
|Lansing-East Lansing, MI
|29620
|$36,468
|$107,014
|$241,749
|6.6
|Las Cruces, NM
|29740
|$34,620
|$105,599
|$255,172
|7.4
|Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV
|29820
|$37,332
|$108,107
|$256,449
|6.9
|Lexington Park, MD
|30500
|$37,644
|$124,627
|$255,269
|6.8
|Lincoln, NE
|30700
|$39,245
|$111,585
|$242,058
|6.2
|Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
|30780
|$35,222
|$111,566
|$243,951
|6.9
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|31080
|$33,647
|$110,068
|$269,611
|8.0
|Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
|31140
|$36,187
|$109,613
|$263,177
|7.3
|Lubbock, TX
|31180
|$36,038
|$109,979
|$255,231
|7.1
|Lynchburg, VA
|31340
|$36,826
|$109,642
|$234,137
|6.4
|McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX
|32580
|$33,650
|$105,943
|$253,216
|7.5
|Medford, OR
|32780
|$38,183
|$108,670
|$262,968
|6.9
|Memphis, TN-MS-AR
|32820
|$33,615
|$109,922
|$268,946
|8.0
|Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
|33100
|$35,040
|$103,175
|$280,321
|8.0
|Midland, TX
|33260
|$37,167
|$115,080
|$288,398
|7.8
|Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
|33340
|$37,701
|$113,836
|$257,899
|6.8
|Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
|33460
|$38,005
|$114,592
|$251,987
|6.6
|Mobile, AL
|33660
|$33,423
|$106,907
|$245,756
|7.4
|Modesto, CA
|33700
|$37,053
|$103,420
|$242,056
|6.5
|Montgomery, AL
|33860
|$33,868
|$109,525
|$270,809
|8.0
|Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA
|34580
|$38,803
|$117,334
|$245,795
|6.3
|Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC
|34820
|$34,773
|$107,280
|$249,809
|7.2
|Napa, CA
|34900
|$35,786
|$119,054
|$276,995
|7.7
|Naples-Marco Island, FL
|34940
|$37,259
|$112,449
|$313,850
|8.4
|Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
|34980
|$36,868
|$111,469
|$263,945
|7.2
|New Haven, CT
|35300
|$33,137
|$115,957
|$266,835
|8.1
|New Orleans-Metairie, LA
|35380
|$31,744
|$108,458
|$271,410
|8.5
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
|35620
|$30,967
|$113,867
|$277,453
|9.0
|Niles, MI
|35660
|$34,823
|$107,394
|$256,829
|7.4
|North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL
|35840
|$40,588
|$110,333
|$269,487
|6.6
|Norwich-New London-Willimantic, CT
|35980
|$38,971
|$118,637
|$265,629
|6.8
|Ocala, FL
|36100
|$38,851
|$101,597
|$252,804
|6.5
|Ogden, UT
|36260
|$39,267
|$112,192
|$257,800
|6.6
|Oklahoma City, OK
|36420
|$35,222
|$108,375
|$250,617
|7.1
|Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA
|36500
|$37,214
|$116,951
|$241,594
|6.5
|Omaha, NE-IA
|36540
|$38,377
|$114,331
|$252,648
|6.6
|Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
|36740
|$37,919
|$105,886
|$254,393
|6.7
|Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA
|37100
|$35,257
|$117,524
|$265,926
|7.5
|Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
|37340
|$38,968
|$107,382
|$261,987
|6.7
|Panama City-Panama City Beach, FL
|37460
|$39,467
|$103,496
|$255,679
|6.5
|Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL
|37860
|$36,702
|$107,237
|$254,758
|6.9
|Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
|37980
|$33,609
|$112,904
|$262,734
|7.8
|Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
|38060
|$38,559
|$109,096
|$256,495
|6.7
|Pittsburgh, PA
|38300
|$35,127
|$112,551
|$263,455
|7.5
|Pittsfield, MA
|38340
|$34,770
|$118,377
|$258,607
|7.4
|Portland-South Portland, ME
|38860
|$37,920
|$113,884
|$266,934
|7.0
|Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
|38900
|$35,488
|$115,009
|$254,543
|7.2
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|38940
|$39,747
|$108,871
|$261,991
|6.6
|Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ
|39150
|$36,148
|$105,703
|$265,303
|7.3
|Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
|39300
|$34,038
|$111,473
|$265,625
|7.8
|Provo-Orem-Lehi, UT
|39340
|$39,897
|$112,406
|$249,358
|6.3
|Punta Gorda, FL
|39460
|$37,045
|$109,411
|$275,347
|7.4
|Raleigh-Cary, NC
|39580
|$35,657
|$115,403
|$265,238
|7.4
|Reading, PA
|39740
|$38,636
|$112,246
|$248,709
|6.4
|Redding, CA
|39820
|$37,330
|$103,091
|$239,119
|6.4
|Reno, NV
|39900
|$38,313
|$112,996
|$271,774
|7.1
|Richmond, VA
|40060
|$36,284
|$112,393
|$260,582
|7.2
|Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
|40140
|$36,820
|$108,322
|$250,593
|6.8
|Roanoke, VA
|40220
|$37,010
|$109,897
|$255,293
|6.9
|Rochester, NY
|40380
|$34,450
|$112,453
|$249,152
|7.2
|Rockford, IL
|40420
|$38,342
|$106,720
|$246,217
|6.4
|Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
|40900
|$34,856
|$113,662
|$258,176
|7.4
|Saginaw, MI
|40980
|$35,439
|$105,165
|$245,349
|6.9
|St. Cloud, MN
|41060
|$35,577
|$114,637
|$227,298
|6.4
|St. George, UT
|41100
|$44,493
|$111,898
|$271,011
|6.1
|St. Louis, MO-IL
|41180
|$35,420
|$110,511
|$257,656
|7.3
|Salem, OR
|41420
|$38,100
|$109,419
|$244,575
|6.4
|Salinas, CA
|41500
|$35,518
|$109,601
|$258,333
|7.3
|Salt Lake City-Murray, UT
|41620
|$41,211
|$112,118
|$253,279
|6.1
|San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
|41700
|$36,574
|$109,721
|$255,832
|7.0
|San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
|41740
|$35,466
|$114,936
|$267,089
|7.5
|San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
|41860
|$31,780
|$118,204
|$299,690
|9.4
|San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
|41940
|$34,822
|$119,088
|$327,196
|9.4
|San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA
|42020
|$34,398
|$114,836
|$257,836
|7.5
|Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA
|42100
|$31,522
|$107,489
|$268,436
|8.5
|Santa Fe, NM
|42140
|$29,462
|$112,843
|$280,248
|9.5
|Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA
|42200
|$32,170
|$110,432
|$287,230
|8.9
|Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA
|42220
|$35,907
|$113,630
|$265,893
|7.4
|Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA
|42540
|$35,546
|$104,728
|$247,421
|7.0
|Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
|42660
|$35,067
|$116,890
|$280,745
|8.0
|Sebastian-Vero Beach-West Vero Corridor, FL
|42680
|$40,184
|$109,134
|$304,978
|7.6
|Slidell-Mandeville-Covington, LA
|43640
|$35,491
|$113,943
|$268,510
|7.6
|Spartanburg, SC
|43900
|$40,519
|$108,430
|$242,122
|6.0
|Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA
|44060
|$37,974
|$108,871
|$264,086
|7.0
|Springfield, IL
|44100
|$32,869
|$112,052
|$250,148
|7.6
|Springfield, MA
|44140
|$31,874
|$111,151
|$245,294
|7.7
|Springfield, MO
|44180
|$39,105
|$105,769
|$270,015
|6.9
|State College, PA
|44300
|$42,692
|$112,903
|$268,502
|6.3
|Stockton-Lodi, CA
|44700
|$35,399
|$107,813
|$241,700
|6.8
|Syracuse, NY
|45060
|$33,287
|$109,545
|$255,080
|7.7
|Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
|45300
|$38,239
|$108,672
|$261,808
|6.8
|Toledo, OH
|45780
|$34,090
|$109,845
|$248,953
|7.3
|Topeka, KS
|45820
|$39,001
|$110,313
|$241,309
|6.2
|Trenton-Princeton, NJ
|45940
|$36,427
|$116,682
|$285,147
|7.8
|Tucson, AZ
|46060
|$36,276
|$106,806
|$261,644
|7.2
|Tulsa, OK
|46140
|$36,380
|$106,393
|$254,520
|7.0
|Tyler, TX
|46340
|$37,590
|$104,326
|$262,077
|7.0
|Urban Honolulu, HI
|46520
|$38,302
|$113,824
|$256,847
|6.7
|Utica-Rome, NY
|46540
|$31,771
|$111,245
|$253,729
|8.0
|Vallejo, CA
|46700
|$35,765
|$110,490
|$254,029
|7.1
|Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA-NC
|47260
|$37,190
|$113,151
|$248,415
|6.7
|Visalia, CA
|47300
|$34,702
|$102,179
|$250,026
|7.2
|Waco, TX
|47380
|$33,083
|$98,325
|$269,908
|8.2
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|47900
|$32,236
|$120,736
|$270,424
|8.4
|Waterbury-Shelton, CT
|47930
|$32,288
|$120,169
|$239,480
|7.4
|Wausau, WI
|48140
|$42,997
|$104,688
|$280,623
|6.5
|Wichita, KS
|48620
|$37,194
|$109,055
|$263,178
|7.1
|Wildwood-The Villages, FL
|48680
|$38,865
|$117,422
|$276,709
|7.1
|Wilmington, NC
|48900
|$36,327
|$109,254
|$250,228
|6.9
|Winston-Salem, NC
|49180
|$35,261
|$105,380
|$245,949
|7.0
|Worcester, MA
|49340
|$37,065
|$114,981
|$251,725
|6.8
|York-Hanover, PA
|49620
|$38,528
|$114,820
|$240,625
|6.2
|Youngstown-Warren, OH
|49660
|$32,364
|$106,359
|$257,035
|7.9
|Yuma, AZ
|49740
|$34,190
|$96,406
|$251,498
|7.4
“Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix It”
The metro areas with the most income inequality are concentrated on the East and West coasts. However, the area with the highest upper-to-lower income ratio is in the middle of the country: In Iowa City, Iowa, upper-income households had 9.7 times the median income of lower-income households in 2024 ($239,300 vs. $24,600).
The metro area with the lowest level of income inequality was Canton-Massillon, Ohio. The median income of upper-income households there was 5.7 times higher than that of lower-income households ($235,000 vs. $41,200).
Wealth inequality is up sharply from 2001
Wealth is spread much less evenly across U.S. households than income, and the gap in wealth between upper- and lower-income households has grown wider between 2001 and 2022.
“Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix It”
|Year
|Lower income
|Middle income
|Upper income
|2001
|0.03
|0.18
|0.8
|2004
|0.02
|0.19
|0.93
|2007
|0.02
|0.22
|0.97
|2010
|0.01
|0.13
|0.81
|2013
|0.01
|0.13
|0.87
|2016
|0.01
|0.15
|1.07
|2019
|0.02
|0.17
|0.99
|2022
|0.03
|0.23
|1.39
“Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix It”
Over that period, median wealth increased for middle- and upper-income households and remained mostly flat for lower-income households.
Upper-income households saw the largest gains, with wealth increasing 73% (from $800,600 to $1,386,900).
Wealth increased 25% for middle-income households and only 8% for lower-income households.
All told, upper-income households owned about 49 times the median wealth of lower-income households in 2022. That gap has increased from 31 times in 2001.
As the Federal Reserve and others have reported, while the wealth gap has widened significantly across households since 2001, it was even higher in 2016 than it was in 2022.