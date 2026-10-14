Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/economy-work/.
Kim Parker, Director of Social Trends Research
Juliana Horowitz, Senior Associate Director, Research
Richard Fry, Senior Economist
Dana Braga, Research Analyst
Blen Wondimu, Research Assistant
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer
John Carlo Mandapat, Information Graphics Designer
Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist
Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Manager
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.