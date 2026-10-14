Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix It

Acknowledgments

By and
Table of Contents
  1. Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix It
  2. Trends in Income and Wealth Inequality
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/economy-work/.

Kim Parker, Director of Social Trends Research
Juliana Horowitz, Senior Associate Director, Research
Richard Fry, Senior Economist
Dana Braga, Research Analyst
Blen Wondimu, Research Assistant
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer
John Carlo Mandapat, Information Graphics Designer
Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist
Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Manager
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.

Next: Methodology
← Prev Page
1234
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. Americans’ Views of Economic Inequality, Its Causes and Who Should Fix It
  2. Trends in Income and Wealth Inequality
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology