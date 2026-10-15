Majority of Americans Expect Democrats to Win Control of House; Public Is Split on Senate

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Americans see Democrats as having a better chance to win a House majority than take control of the Senate, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. And the public’s expectations differ widely by party.

Americans’ midterm predictions largely match their partisan affiliation % of U.S. adults who say the __ will hold a majority in the Senate … % of U.S. adults who say the __ will hold a majority in the House of Representatives … Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans’ midterm predictions largely match their partisan affiliation Group Chamber Democratic Party Republican Party All U.S. adults Senate 46 48 Rep/Lean Rep Senate 22 75 Dem/Lean Dem Senate 71 27 All U.S. adults House 55 40 Rep/Lean Rep House 30 68 Dem/Lean Dem House 80 17 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

A majority of U.S. adults (55%) expect Democrats to win control of the House of Representatives, while 40% say Republicans will keep the majority, according to the survey conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4 among 5,062 adults.

Americans are divided when it comes to the Senate: 48% predict Republicans will maintain their majority, and 46% think Democrats will flip control.

In general, it’s best practice in surveys not to ask everyday Americans to play the role of a political pundit. But these so-called “citizen forecasts” serve as a measurement of Americans’ expectations going into an election. And the balance of Americans’ opinion generally tracks with how observers see the political environment.

Even as the public overall sees a greater likelihood of Democrats winning the House than the Senate, Americans’ predictions appear rooted in their partisan affiliation. Majorities in both partisan camps think their party will win control of both chambers of Congress.

80% of Democrats and Democratic leaning independents say the Democratic Party will flip the House, while 71% say it will capture the Senate.

68% of Republicans and Republican leaners say the GOP will retain the House majority, and 75% think it will hold the Senate.

About this research We conducted this survey to measure Americans’ expectations about the outcome of the midterm elections. We first asked Americans about their expectations about congressional elections in 2016. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of politics for decades.



Learn more about Pew Research Center and our politics research. How did we do this? We surveyed 5,062 U.S. adults from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Taken together, Americans’ expectations for the 120th Congress are mixed:

Most partisans expect their own party to sweep both chambers % of U.S. adults who say the __ Party will hold a majority in each chamber of Congress after the election in November Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most partisans expect their own party to sweep both chambers % of U.S. adults who say the __ Party will hold a majority in each chamber of Congress after the election in November Group House Senate Share All adults Dem Dem 41 All adults Dem Rep 14 All adults Rep Dem 5 All adults Rep Rep 34 Rep/Lean Rep Dem Dem 16 Rep/Lean Rep Dem Rep 13 Rep/Lean Rep Rep Dem 6 Rep/Lean Rep Rep Rep 62 Dem/Lean Dem Dem Dem 65 Dem/Lean Dem Dem Rep 14 Dem/Lean Dem Rep Dem 5 Dem/Lean Dem Rep Rep 12 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

41% think Democrats will control both chambers of Congress.

34% think Republicans will control both chambers.

14% think Democrats will win the House, but Republicans will win the Senate.

5% think Democrats will win the Senate, but Republicans will win the House.

Both partisan coalitions are roughly evenly confident in their side’s prospects. About two-thirds of Democrats and Democratic leaners (65%) think the elections will result in a Democratic sweep on Capitol Hill, while 62% of Republicans and Republican leaners think the GOP will retain control of both chambers.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.