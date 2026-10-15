So Far, the 119th Congress Is Among the Least Productive of the Past 40 Years

U.S. Senate pages walk through the Capitol building in Washington on Oct. 1. Congress is in recess until after the midterm elections. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Congress has many roles in the U.S. political system, including aiding constituents, approving presidential nominees and overseeing the executive branch. Its main job, however, is passing laws – something congresspeople have done a lot less of in recent years.

The 119th Congress has enacted 121 laws since it convened in January 2025. That’s the second fewest of any Congress in the past four decades, according to a Pew Research Center analysis. Only the 118th Congress had enacted fewer laws (106) by this point in its two-year term.

About this research This analysis looks at how many laws the current Congress has passed compared with prior Congresses. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers. This analysis is the latest in a series that helps put current political conditions into broader context. How did we do this? We examined each law enacted by the past 20 Congresses using Congress.gov, an online repository of legislative information maintained by Library of Congress. In this analysis, “laws” refers to “public laws” – that is, laws of general applicability as opposed to “private laws” that benefit specific people. The vast majority of the laws Congress passes are public laws. We didn’t examine the relative handful of private laws. Nor did we analyze bills that passed Congress but were vetoed by the president and so never became law. We coded every law as either “ceremonial” or “substantial.” Ceremonial laws are intended primarily to honor or recognize an individual, group or cause, such as by renaming federal buildings and other public facilities; authorizing commemorative coins or Congressional Gold Medals; permitting outside groups to erect memorials on federal land; and appointing citizen regents to the Smithsonian Institution’s board – typically a noncontroversial practice until recently. (In the past, laws that designated special days and months or expressed nonbinding policy statements also were considered ceremonial, but Congress has mostly stopped passing such laws.) Substantive laws, by contrast, are those that spend money, create or change permanent law, order government officials to do something, acquire or dispose of land or otherwise have some real-world impact, no matter how limited. We also noted the date each measure officially became law. For each Congress, we categorized “lame-duck laws” as those that became law on or after Election Day near the end of its term. In a small number of cases, bills passed by Congress before Election Day but not signed into law until afterward are included in those totals.

Congress’ productivity continues to dwindle Public laws enacted by each Congress, before Election Day * As of Oct. 14, 2026.

Note: We sorted public laws into substantial and ceremonial categories. Substantive laws spend money, create or change permanent law, order government officials to do something, acquire or dispose of land or otherwise have some real-world impact, no matter how limited. Ceremonial laws have a smaller scope, such as honoring an individual or group. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of Congress.gov data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Congress’ productivity continues to dwindle Public laws enacted by each Congress, before Election Day Congress Years Congress Substantive laws Ceremonial laws 100th 1987-88 100th (1987-89) 388 247 101st 1989-90 101st (1989-91) 299 224 102nd 1991-92 102nd (1991-93) 387 197 103rd 1993-94 103rd (1993-95) 324 139 104th 1995-96 104th (1995-97) 286 46 105th 1997-98 105th (1997-99) 306 43 106th 1999-00 106th (1999-01) 344 105 107th 2001-02 107th (2001-03) 199 77 108th 2003-04 108th (2003-05) 304 110 109th 2005-06 109th (2005-07) 247 120 110th 2007-08 110th (2007-09) 286 162 111th 2009-10 111th (2009-11) 194 90 112th 2011-12 112th (2011-13) 143 53 113th 2013-14 113th (2013-15) 141 44 114th 2015-16 114th (2015-17) 172 72 115th 2017-18 115th (2017-19) 206 71 116th 2019-20 116th (2019-21) 150 43 117th 2021-22 117th (2021-23) 160 54 118th 2023-24 118th (2023-25) 84 22 119th* 2025-26 119th* (2025-27) 109 12 Download data as .csv * As of Oct. 14, 2026.

Note: We sorted public laws into substantial and ceremonial categories. Substantive laws spend money, create or change permanent law, order government officials to do something, acquire or dispose of land or otherwise have some real-world impact, no matter how limited. Ceremonial laws have a smaller scope, such as honoring an individual or group. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of Congress.gov data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

By our deliberately generous criteria, 109 of the laws passed by the current Congress are “substantive” – meaning they spend money, create or amend permanent law, transfer land or have some sort of other real-world impact, no matter how limited. That, too, is the second-lowest total of the past four decades, behind only the 84 substantive laws enacted by the previous Congress before its election-season break.

In years past, Congress did a lot more legislating. The 100th (1987-89) through the 110th (2007-09) Congresses enacted an average of 440 laws each – including 306 substantive laws – before Election Day. That’s about twice the preelection output of the average Congress since then.

Despite its relatively low productivity, the current Congress has produced some major legislation. Perhaps the most significant is the package of tax and spending changes nicknamed the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which became law in July 2025.

Other notable laws this term include:

A new regulatory framework for the stablecoin industry

A measure rescinding $9 billion in previously authorized spending on foreign assistance and public broadcasting

A law ordering the executive branch to disclose all its investigative files about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

A package of regulatory changes and financial incentives intended to expand the nation’s housing supply

Congress also passed 23 laws to overturn various Biden-era regulations, as well as one to void a Washington, D.C., local law. Together, these reversals comprise 20% of laws passed by the current Congress so far.

The current Congress still has more than two months to run, including a planned post-midterm session that may boost Congress’ productivity numbers considerably. Such sessions are often called “lame-duck” sessions because senators and representatives who’ve lost reelection can still participate and shape policy.

Congressional ‘lame-duck’ sessions are busier than ever Share of all public laws that became law during the lame-duck period (on or after Election Day) Note: A lame-duck session is when the current Congress meets after the new Congress has been elected, but before its new term begins. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of Congress.gov data PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Congressional ‘lame-duck’ sessions are busier than ever Share of all public laws that became law during the lame-duck period (on or after Election Day) Year Congress congress Years Share of lame-duck laws remainder 1987 100th (1987-89) 100th 1987-88 10.9 99.1 1989 101st (1989-91) 101st 1989-90 19.5 90.5 1991 102nd (1991-93) 102nd 1991-92 1.0 109.0 1993 103rd (1993-95) 103rd 1993-94 0.4 109.6 1995 104th (1995-97) 104th 1995-96 0.3 109.7 1997 105th (1997-99) 105th 1997-98 11.4 98.6 1999 106th (1999-01) 106th 1999-00 22.6 87.4 2001 107th (2001-03) 107th 2001-02 26.8 83.2 2003 108th (2003-05) 108th 2003-04 16.9 93.1 2005 109th (2005-07) 109th 2005-06 23.9 86.1 2007 110th (2007-09) 110th 2007-08 2.6 107.4 2009 111th (2009-11) 111th 2009-10 25.8 84.2 2011 112th (2011-13) 112th 2011-12 30.7 79.3 2013 113th (2013-15) 113th 2013-14 37.5 72.5 2015 114th (2015-17) 114th 2015-16 25.8 84.2 2017 115th (2017-19) 115th 2017-18 37.3 72.7 2019 116th (2019-21) 116th 2019-20 43.9 66.1 2021 117th (2021-23) 117th 2021-22 40.9 69.1 2023 118th (2023-25) 118th 2023-24 61.3 48.7 Download data as .csv Note: A lame-duck session is when the current Congress meets after the new Congress has been elected, but before its new term begins. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of Congress.gov data PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

For years now, Congress has been pushing more and more of its workload to late in each session – past the point when members have to worry about reelection. Sometimes that means a party that has lost control of one or both chambers can still pass (or block) legislation while the incoming party waits to take power.

In the 100th Congress (1987-89), for example, 78 measures became law on or after Election Day 1988, amounting to 11% of its entire legislative output. For the next two decades, the share of “lame-duck laws” seldom exceeded 25%, and some Congresses held no lame-duck session at all.

That changed starting in the 2010s, when Republican-led Congresses were often at loggerheads with the Democratic Obama administration. More than a third (38%) of the legislative output of the 113th Congress didn’t become law until after Election Day 2014. And by the 118th Congress of 2023-25, 168 out of the 274 measures it ultimately enacted, or 61%, didn’t become law until the lame-duck period.