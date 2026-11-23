Democratic senators-elect arrive for new member orientation meetings for the 120th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 9. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Another result of the Democratic wave that washed over the 2026 midterm elections: More states will have split U.S. Senate delegations than at any time since 2019.

New Congress will be first since 2013 with more all-Democratic Senate delegations than all-Republican Number of states with unified or split delegations, by each Congress Note: Figures are as of the start of each Congress. Third-party and independent senators are counted with the major party they caucus with, if any. Numbers may vary during the term of a given Congress because of disputed elections, temporarily vacant seats and other factors. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook New Congress will be first since 2013 with more all-Democratic Senate delegations than all-Republican Number of states with unified or split delegations, by each Congress Congress Unified Democratic Unified Republican Split 64th 22 14 12 65th 20 14 14 66th 16 17 15 67th 12 23 13 68th 12 17 19 69th 13 20 15 70th 17 15 14 71st 14 20 12 72nd 16 17 14 73rd 22 10 16 74th 27 6 14 75th 33 4 10 76th 29 6 12 77th 28 8 12 78th 22 12 14 79th 23 13 12 80th 15 18 15 81st 21 15 12 82nd 19 18 11 83rd 18 19 11 84th 20 19 9 85th 18 17 13 86th 25 10 14 87th 25 10 15 88th 25 8 17 89th 26 8 16 90th 23 9 18 91st 18 11 21 92nd 18 13 19 93rd 18 11 21 94th 20 9 20 95th 19 7 24 96th 16 7 27 97th 11 14 25 98th 11 15 24 99th 12 15 23 100th 17 12 21 101st 17 12 21 102nd 17 11 22 103rd 18 11 21 104th 14 17 19 105th 13 18 19 106th 13 18 19 107th 18 18 14 108th 18 19 13 109th 16 21 13 110th 18 17 15 111th 22 14 13 112th 18 15 17 113th 19 14 17 114th 16 20 14 115th 18 20 12 116th 19 22 9 117th 21 22 6 118th 22 22 6 119th 22 25 3 120th 23 17 10 Download data as .csv Note: Figures are as of the start of each Congress. Third-party and independent senators are counted with the major party they caucus with, if any. Numbers may vary during the term of a given Congress because of disputed elections, temporarily vacant seats and other factors. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

When the 120th Congress convenes in early January, 10 states will each be represented by one Democrat and one Republican in the Senate. That’s more than at any time since the 115th Congress, which had 12 or 13 split delegations at various times in its 2017-18 term.

The new Congress also will be the first in 14 years with more unified Democratic delegations (23) than unified Republican (17).

Our analysis examines the composition of every Senate since the general election of 1914. That was the first Congress after ratification of the 17th Amendment, which provided for the direct election of senators.

About this research This analysis looks at states whose two U.S. senators belong to different political parties, and how the prevalence of such “split delegations” has changed over time. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center seeks to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics and issues. This analysis is part of our continuing effort to explain and put into context the results of the 2026 midterm elections. It also builds on our previous work about split Senate delegations. How did we do this? We began our analysis with the 64th Congress of 1915-17, the first full session following the ratification of the 17th Amendment, which provided for the direct election of senators. Before the amendment was ratified in 1913, senators were chosen by state legislatures, though a few states had opted to give voters some kind of say. The dynamics of the chamber under that system were so different as to not be readily comparable to the elected Senate. Our main data source for the partisan composition of the Senate and party affiliation of individual senators was the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress, supplemented by contemporaneous media reports when necessary. We tabulated the party affiliations of each sitting senator at the start of each Congress and also noted changes in membership and party affiliation during the course of its term. We classified independents and third-party senators with the major party they caucused with or received committee assignments through, if any. It’s worth noting that two senators, Democrat Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Republican Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee won’t be returning to the Senate, having been elected governors of their respective states. However, it’s overwhelmingly likely that each will be replaced in the Senate by an appointee of their same party, and our analysis assumes this.

The long view

It wasn’t that long ago that states like Arkansas, Louisiana and Nebraska routinely sent two Democratic senators to Washington, D.C., while Republicans won in states like Illinois, New York and Oregon. How and why did that change?

Split Senate delegations rebound after years of decline Number of split delegations, by each Congress Note: Figures are as of the start of each Congress. Third-party and independent senators are counted with the major party they caucus with, if any. Numbers may vary during the term of a given Congress because of disputed elections, temporarily vacant seats and other factors. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Split Senate delegations rebound after years of decline Number of split delegations, by each Congress Congress Number of split Senate delegations 64th 12 65th 14 66th 15 67th 13 68th 19 69th 15 70th 14 71st 12 72nd 14 73rd 16 74th 14 75th 10 76th 12 77th 12 78th 14 79th 12 80th 15 81st 12 82nd 11 83rd 11 84th 9 85th 13 86th 14 87th 15 88th 17 89th 16 90th 18 91st 21 92nd 19 93rd 21 94th 20 95th 24 96th 27 97th 25 98th 24 99th 23 100th 21 101st 21 102nd 22 103rd 21 104th 19 105th 19 106th 19 107th 14 108th 13 109th 13 110th 15 111th 13 112th 17 113th 17 114th 14 115th 12 116th 9 117th 6 118th 6 119th 3 120th 10 Download data as .csv Note: Figures are as of the start of each Congress. Third-party and independent senators are counted with the major party they caucus with, if any. Numbers may vary during the term of a given Congress because of disputed elections, temporarily vacant seats and other factors. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

From the 1910s until the late 1960s and early 1970s, there were typically anywhere from 10 to 20 split Senate delegations in any given Congress. There were just nine in the closely divided 84th Congress (1955-57), in which Democrats held a 49-47 majority thanks to independent-turned-Democrat Wayne Morse of Oregon.

Split delegations became more common in the ’60s and ’70s as longstanding political patterns (such as the Democratic “Solid South”) began to break down. By the 96th Congress of 1979-81, more than half the states (27) had split delegations, the highest share in the period we studied. From 1973 through 1994, there were never fewer than 20 split delegations in the Senate.

But since 1980, when the GOP won control of the Senate for the first time in a generation, the trend has been toward more and more single-party delegations. That’s happened as Americans have become more politically polarized and many long-serving senators have died or retired.

The dropoff in split delegations accelerated after the 113th Congress of 2013-15, when there were 17 (and for five months, 18). In the current Congress, which only has a few weeks left, only three states have split delegations.

As split delegations have grown scarcer, political scientists have explored the circumstances under which voters would choose senators of different parties to represent the same state. One suggestion is that some voters deliberately seek to balance their state’s delegation, though other researchers have not found support for that idea.

Other researchers have focused on diverse electorates as predictors of split delegations; argued for candidate-specific factors such as financing, campaigning skill and the presence or absence of scandal; or tied the ebb and flow of split delegations to broader partisan realignments.

Occasionally, states send pairs of senators to Washington who aren’t just from different parties, but so ideologically disparate that their votes all but cancel each other out.

Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson, for example, is the 13th-most conservative senator in the current Congress, according to the widely cited DW-NOMINATE scoring system from the University of California, Los Angeles. His colleague, Democrat Tammy Baldwin, is the sixth-most liberal. Past examples include Minnesota’s Paul Wellstone and Rod Grams, North Carolina’s John Edwards and Jesse Helms, and California’s Alan Cranston and S.I. Hayakawa (Democrats and Republicans, respectively).

But even when senators from different parties disagree on most things, they sometimes can work together on matters of special interest to their state. In 2020, for example, Montana’s two senators, Republican Steve Daines and Democrat Jon Tester, collaborated on legislation to settle a decades-old water dispute between Montana’s Native tribes and the state and federal governments. And in 2006, Florida’s two senators, Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican Mel Martinez, teamed up on a bill to prohibit offshore oil and gas drilling off their state’s Gulf Coast.