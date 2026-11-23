Supporters of Democrat James Talarico watch the 2026 midterm election results come in at a watch party in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 3. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

About this research This Pew Research Center report examines how Americans got news about the November 2026 midterm elections. Why we did this Pew Research Center has long asked about where Americans get their news. Recent research has also explored how much Americans are hearing or seeing news about the Trump administration and how important they feel it is to stay informed about topics such as voting and elections. This report builds off this foundation to help us better understand how U.S. adults interacted with the news about the November 2026 midterm elections. This study also builds on previous research on whether Americans tend to get news because they are looking for it or because they happen to come across it. How we did this We surveyed 10,247 U.S. adults from Nov. 9 to 15, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The surveys represent the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Most Americans heard about the results of the midterm elections, and a majority sought out that news intentionally % of U.S. adults who say they have heard or read __ about the results of the November 2026 elections % of U.S. adults who say they found out about the results of the November 2026 elections by … Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Americans heard about the results of the midterm elections, and a majority sought out that news intentionally % of U.S. adults who say they have heard or read __ about the results of the November 2026 elections A lot 46 A little 44 Nothing at all 10 NET A lot/A little 90 … found out about the results of the November 2026 elections by … Looking for information about the results 60 Happening to come across information about the results 29 Hadn’t heard about the results 10 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Nine-in-ten Americans say they’ve heard about the results of the 2026 midterm elections, and most went looking for information about the results rather than happening to come across it, according to a new Pew Research Center survey conducted shortly after the elections.

That is notably different from how Americans say they typically get news: When it comes to news in general, the public is about evenly split between those who seek it out and those who say news finds them.

Large majorities of all age groups say they have heard at least a little about the results of the November 2026 elections, although older Americans are considerably more likely to have heard a lot.

Majorities of all age groups heard about the 2026 election results % of U.S. adults who say they have heard or read __ about the results of the November 2026 elections Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Majorities of all age groups heard about the 2026 election results % of U.S. adults who say they have heard or read __ about the results of the November 2026 elections A lot A little NET Ages 18-29 35 49 84 30-49 38 49 87 50-64 51 42 93 65+ 62 33 96 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

How Americans learned about the election results also differs by age: Older adults mostly got information from television, while the youngest adults cited a mix of sources that included social media, search engines, and news websites and apps.

Regardless of where they heard about what happened, half of U.S. adults feel they understand the election results extremely or very well. Half of Americans also say they have generally found it easy to determine what election-related information is true.

After Democratic candidates made large gains in elections across the country, Democrats (including independents who lean Democratic) are more likely than Republicans and GOP leaners to say they have heard or read a lot about the elections, that they understand the results well, and that they found it easy to tell what is true.

More than half of Americans sought out information about the election results

Six-in-ten U.S. adults say they found out about the results of the November 2026 elections by looking for information about them. Far fewer (29%) say they happened to come across information about the election results, while 10% say they had not heard about the results at the time of the survey.

Older Americans were more likely to seek out information about election results, but about half of young adults also did this % of U.S. adults who say they found out about the results of the November 2026 elections by … Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Older Americans were more likely to seek out information about election results, but about half of young adults also did this % of U.S. adults who say they found out about the results of the November 2026 elections by … Looking for information about the results Happening to come across information about the results Hadn’t heard about the results Ages 18-29 47 36 15 30-49 53 34 13 50-64 67 26 6 65+ 75 20 4 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

This differs from a pattern we have seen for years around news more generally. In late 2025, for example, Americans were about evenly divided between those who say they tend to look for news and those who mostly happen to come across it.

This contrast is especially striking among younger adults. In the previous survey, 73% of 18- to 29-year-olds said that they generally come across news instead of seeking it out intentionally. But when asked specifically about information about the November election results, 36% of adults under 30 say they happened to come across that information, while a larger portion (47%) say they sought it out.

Where did Americans hear about the election results?

Americans used a variety of platforms to learn about midterm election results % of U.S. adults who say the main way they found out about the November 2026 election results was … Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans used a variety of platforms to learn about midterm election results % of U.S. adults who say the main way they found out about the November 2026 election results was … % Television 29 News websites or apps 20 Social media 16 Search engines 14 Friends or family 5 Radio 2 Printed newspapers 1 AI chatbots 1 Some other way 2 Didn’t hear about results 10 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

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Americans relied on a range of sources to learn about the election results. Roughly three-in-ten (29%) say television was their main source, while one-in-five cite news websites or apps. Smaller shares say social media (16%) or search engines (14%) were their main source, while 5% or fewer cite another way such as friends or family, radio, or AI chatbots.

Whether people seek out or come across election news varies based on which platforms they use Among U.S. adults who say each source was the main way they found about the November 2026 election results, % who say they found out by … Note: Results are shown for the five most common main sources. Radio, printed newspapers, AI chatbots and “some other way” are not shown. Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Those who said they had heard nothing at all about the results were not asked this question. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Whether people seek out or come across election news varies based on which platforms they use Among U.S. adults who say each source was the main way they found about the November 2026 election results, % who say they found out by … Looking for information about the results Happening to come across information about the results Television 71 29 News websites or apps 82 18 Social media 38 62 Search engines 91 9 Friends or family 26 73 Download data as .csv Note: Results are shown for the five most common main sources. Radio, printed newspapers, AI chatbots and “some other way” are not shown. Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Those who said they had heard nothing at all about the results were not asked this question. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Americans who mainly got information about election results through search engines and news websites overwhelmingly say they were intentionally looking for this kind of information. For example, among those who mainly found out about the results through a search engine, 91% say they looked for information about the results. And a majority of those who mainly got that information from television (71%) also say they were intentionally looking for it.

By contrast, most of those whose main source was social media (62%) or friends and family (73%) say they happened to come across information about the results.

The main way people learned about the results differs sharply by age. The oldest Americans are by far the most likely to say television was their main source: 58% of those 65 and older say this, compared with 40% of adults ages 50 to 64, 14% of those 30 to 49 and just 7% of adults under 30.

Television is the top source for election results among older Americans, while young adults more likely to turn to social media and search % of U.S. adults in each age group who say the main way they found out about the November 2026 election results was … Note: Results are shown for the five most common main sources. Radio, printed newspapers, AI chatbots and “some other way” are not shown. Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Those who said they had heard nothing at all about the results were not asked this question. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Television is the top source for election results among older Americans, while young adults more likely to turn to social media and search % of U.S. adults in each age group who say the main way they found out about the November 2026 election results was … 18-29 30-49 50-64 65+ Television 7 14 40 58 News websites/apps 17 20 23 18 Social media 27 22 11 5 Search engines 20 17 12 6 Friends or family 7 6 4 3 Download data as .csv Note: Results are shown for the five most common main sources. Radio, printed newspapers, AI chatbots and “some other way” are not shown. Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Those who said they had heard nothing at all about the results were not asked this question. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The pattern is reversed for social media. It is the most common source among those ages 18 to 29 (27%), while 5% of those 65 and older heard about the results mainly from social media. The youngest adults are also much more likely than the oldest group to say search engines were their top source (20% vs. 6%).

Similar shares across age groups turned primarily to news websites and apps, ranging from 17% of those ages 18 to 29 to 23% of those 50 to 64. AI chatbots remain a relatively rare main source for all age groups – 2% of adults under 30 cite them as their main source.

Americans’ experiences with information about the midterm results

Half of Americans say they understand the midterm election results extremely or very well % of U.S. adults who feel they understand the results of the November 2026 elections … Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Half of Americans say they understand the midterm election results extremely or very well % of U.S. adults who feel they understand the results of the November 2026 elections … Extremely/Very well Somewhat well Group All U.S. adults 50 30 group1 Ages 18-29 40 35 group3 30-49 46 31 group3 50-64 56 29 group3 65+ 60 27 group3 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Half of U.S. adults feel they understand the results of the November 2026 elections extremely or very well. Older adults are more likely than younger adults to say this, just as they are more likely to say they have heard or read a lot about the election results.

Similarly, half of Americans say it has generally been easy to determine what is true and what is not in the information they have gotten about the 2026 elections. About a third (36%) say it has been difficult to determine what is true.

Around a third of Americans say they found it difficult to determine what election news was true % of U.S. adults who say that when it comes to the information they’ve gotten about the November 2026 elections, they have generally found it … Note: Respondents who said that they did not get any election information at all are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Around a third of Americans say they found it difficult to determine what election news was true % of U.S. adults who say that when it comes to the information they’ve gotten about the November 2026 elections, they have generally found it … Easy to determine what is true and what is not Difficult to determine what is true and what is not Group All U.S. adults 50 36 group1 Ages 18-29 46 37 group2 30-49 50 36 group2 50-64 52 35 group2 65+ 51 38 group2 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who said that they did not get any election information at all are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Democrats (including those who lean Democratic) are more likely than Republicans (and Republican leaners) to report understanding the results well and finding it easy to determine what election information is true.

These partisan differences are driven especially by liberal Democrats. Most Democrats who describe themselves as liberal say it’s been easy to determine what’s true and false in election information (74%), that they understand the results of the November 2026 elections extremely or very well (71%), and that they have heard or read a lot about the results (66%). On each measure, liberal Democrats are at least 17 percentage points higher than moderate and conservative Democrats.

Liberal Democrats heard more about 2026 election results, are more confident they understand them well % of U.S. adults who say … Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Liberal Democrats heard more about 2026 election results, are more confident they understand them well % of U.S. adults who say … Conservative Rep/Lean Rep Moderate/Lib Rep/Lean Rep Moderate/Cons Dem/Lean Dem Liberal Dem/Lean Dem It’s easy to determine what election information is true 39 36 53 74 They understand the election results extremely/very well 45 34 54 71 They have heard a lot about the 2026 election results 45 30 48 66 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

These questions reflect how Americans assess their own understanding and experiences with election information, rather than measuring factual knowledge of the results. And reaction to the election outcome may be part of the context for these differences: Democrats who feel excited about the results are also more likely to say they have heard a lot (68%, compared with 50% of Democrats who don’t feel this way) and that they understand the results extremely or very well (74% vs. 55% of other Democrats).

Majority of voters say it was extremely or very easy to find information needed to vote

About six-in-ten voters (58%) say it was extremely or very easy to find the information they needed to make voting decisions in the November 2026 elections. Another 32% say it was somewhat easy, and 10% say it was not too or not at all easy.

A majority of voters say it was easy to find the information they needed to vote in the election % of voters who say it was __ to find the information they needed to make voting decisions in the November 2026 elections Note: Based on self-reported voters. Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook A majority of voters say it was easy to find the information they needed to vote in the election % of voters who say it was __ to find the information they needed to make voting decisions in the November 2026 elections Extremely/Very easy Somewhat easy Not too/Not at all easy Group All U.S. adults 58 32 10 group1 Rep/Lean Rep 52 35 12 group2 Dem/Lean Dem 64 29 7 group2 Ages 18-29 50 37 12 group3 30-49 54 34 11 group3 50-64 60 31 8 group3 65+ 62 29 9 group3 Download data as .csv Note: Based on self-reported voters. Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

“How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Voters who identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party are slightly more likely than Republican voters to say it was extremely or very easy to find the information they needed to make voting decisions (64% vs. 52%).

Half or more of voters of all age groups say it was extremely or very easy to find the information they needed to make voting decisions