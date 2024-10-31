Americans’ top sources of political news ahead of the 2024 election

TV network booths are set up in Chicago’s United Center on Aug. 17, 2024, ahead of the Democratic National Convention. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Americans have a wide variety of news sources available to them this election season.

In September, we asked U.S. adults to name the source they turn to most often for political and election news. People mentioned hundreds of unique sources across more than 8,000 open-ended responses, demonstrating the fragmented nature of the modern news environment.

The most common single outlet that Americans name as their main source for political news is Fox News (13%). Older adults are much more likely than younger adults to name Fox News: 22% of those ages 65 and older say this is their main source for this news, compared with just 5% of adults under 30.

One-in-ten Americans cite CNN as their top source of political news. This represents a slight decline since the last time we asked this question in 2021, when 14% of respondents said CNN was their main political news source.

Beyond Fox News and CNN, at least 2% of Americans name eight other sources:

A specific local TV station or local TV in general

or local TV in general Other national TV news channels ( ABC News, NBC News, MSNBC or CBS News )

) NPR, the only radio organization among these top sources

the only radio organization among these top sources The New York Times, the only traditional newspaper on the list

the only traditional newspaper on the list X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. A previous Pew Research Center study found that X is more of a destination for news than other social media sites.

About a third of Americans (32%) name a source other than these top 10. Another 17% say they don’t have a main source of election news or decline to answer the question.

Our September survey also asked respondents what platform they most often use for election news (e.g., TV, news websites, etc.) and whether they use several specific news outlets (including many of the most common sources mentioned above) as a major or minor source of political news.

Do Americans view their main source of political news as part of the mainstream media?

The September survey also asked Americans whether they think their main source for political news is part of the “mainstream media.”

Across many of the most common sources, large majorities of those who use each source say it is part of the mainstream media. For example, 84% of those who say CNN is their top source of election news say it’s part of the mainstream media, compared with just 5% who say it is not.

A majority of people who list Fox News as their main source say it is part of the mainstream media (61%). But this cable news network has a larger share of users who say that it is not mainstream (28%) than other top news outlets. About one-in-five Americans who name NPR as their main source of political news (19%) also say it is not mainstream media.

A relatively slim majority of Americans who say local TV is their main source of political news (57%) see it as mainstream media, but just 8% say this is not the case. Another 34% of these local TV news consumers say they aren’t sure whether their station is part of the mainstream media.

Partisanship and mainstream media

Overall, among those who listed a main source of political news, six-in-ten say that their source is part of the mainstream media. About a quarter (24%) say it is not mainstream and 16% aren’t sure.

Among those who named a main source of political news, Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are more likely than Republicans and GOP leaners to say that their main source of political news is part of the mainstream media (72% vs. 48%).

Meanwhile, Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say their main source of political news is not part of the mainstream media (36% vs. 13%).

