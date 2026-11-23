Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This is the latest report in Pew Research Center’s ongoing investigation of the state of news, information and journalism in the digital age, a research program funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the Center’s news and information research team, politics research team, methods, communications, design, digital and editorial teams. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/news-habits-media/.
Primary Researchers
Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher
Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research
Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research
Research Team
Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Analyst
Christopher St. Aubin, Research Analyst
Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant
Joanne Haner, Research Assistant
Emily Tomasik, Research Analyst
Kirsten Eddy, Senior Researcher
Luxuan Wang, Research Associate
Editorial and Graphic Design
Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist
Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant
Communications and Web Publishing
David Maas, Communications Manager
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate
Madelyn Bonkoski, Assistant Audience Editor
Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer
Levi Jiang, Content Strategy Analyst
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the administrative work of Meera Ramshankar and the guidance of members of Pew Research Center’s Survey Methods and Politics teams.