Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This is the latest report in Pew Research Center’s ongoing investigation of the state of news, information and journalism in the digital age, a research program funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the Center’s news and information research team, politics research team, methods, communications, design, digital and editorial teams. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/news-habits-media/.

Primary Researchers

Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher

Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research

Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research

Research Team

Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Analyst

Christopher St. Aubin, Research Analyst

Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant

Joanne Haner, Research Assistant

Emily Tomasik, Research Analyst

Kirsten Eddy, Senior Researcher

Luxuan Wang, Research Associate

Editorial and Graphic Design

Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer

David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist

Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist

Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant

Communications and Web Publishing

David Maas, Communications Manager

Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate

Madelyn Bonkoski, Assistant Audience Editor

Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer

Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer

Levi Jiang, Content Strategy Analyst

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the administrative work of Meera Ramshankar and the guidance of members of Pew Research Center’s Survey Methods and Politics teams.