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Smartphone Ownership Is Growing Rapidly Around the World, but Not Always Equally

Appendix E: Detailed Tables

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Table of Contents
  1. Smartphone Ownership Is Growing Rapidly Around the World, but Not Always Equally
  2. 1. Digital connectivity growing rapidly in emerging economies
  3. 2. In emerging economies, smartphone adoption has grown more quickly among younger generations
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix A: Economic categorization
  7. Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
  8. Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social media sites
  9. Appendix D: Defining internet users
  10. Appendix E: Detailed Tables
Table showing younger people and higher income earners are more likely to own mobile phones.
Table showing that in every country surveyed, those with higher incomes are more likely to own a smartphone.
Tables showing smartphone ownership by age in advanced and emerging economies over time.
Tables showing smartphone ownership by gender in advanced and emerging economies over time.
Table showing that younger people and the better-educated are more likely to use social media.
Table showing that higher-income adults are more likely to use social media.
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Table of Contents

  1. Smartphone Ownership Is Growing Rapidly Around the World, but Not Always Equally
  2. 1. Digital connectivity growing rapidly in emerging economies
  3. 2. In emerging economies, smartphone adoption has grown more quickly among younger generations
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix A: Economic categorization
  7. Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
  8. Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social media sites
  9. Appendix D: Defining internet users
  10. Appendix E: Detailed Tables