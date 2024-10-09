Why Asian Immigrants Come to the U.S. and How They View Life Here

The terms Asian, Asians living in the United States, U.S. Asian population and Asian Americans are used interchangeably throughout this report to refer to U.S. adults who self-identify as Asian, either alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic identity, unless otherwise noted.

The term immigrants, when referring to survey respondents, includes those born outside the 50 U.S. States or the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories. When referring to Census Bureau data, this group includes those who were not U.S. citizens at birth – in other words, those born outside the 50 U.S. states or D.C., Puerto Rico, or other U.S. territories to parents who were not U.S. citizens. Immigrant and foreign born are used interchangeably throughout this report.

The term U.S. born refers to people born in the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories.

Ethnicity labels, such as Chinese or Filipino, are used in this report for findings for Asian immigrant ethnic groups, such as Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Korean or Vietnamese. For this report, ethnicity is not nationality or birthplace. For example, Chinese immigrants in this report are those self-identifying as of Chinese ethnicity, rather than necessarily being a current or former citizen of the People’s Republic of China. Ethnic groups in this report include those who self-identify as one Asian ethnicity only, either alone or in combination with a non-Asian race or ethnicity.

Less populous Asian immigrant ethnic groups in this report are those who self-identify with ethnic groups that are not among the five largest Asian immigrant ethnic groups and identify with only one Asian ethnicity. These ethnic origin groups each represent about 3% or less of the Asian immigrant population in the U.S. For example, those who identify as Burmese, Hmong, Japanese or Pakistani among others are included in this category. These groups are not reportable on their own due to small sample sizes, but collectively they are reportable under this category.

Country of origin is used in this report to refer to the places that respondents trace their roots or origin to. This may be influenced by ethnicity, birthplace, nationality, ancestry, or other social, cultural or political factors. This study asks several questions about respondents’ connection to and views of their country of origin. Subsequently, in different sections of this report, country of origin is used interchangeably with home country, country they came from, country where they were born, and country where their family or ancestors are from, depending on how the specific question was asked. For the exact question wording, refer to the topline.

Throughout this report, the phrases Democrats and Democratic leaners and Democrats refer to respondents who identify politically with the Democratic Party or who are independent or identify with some other party but lean toward the Democratic Party. Similarly, the phrases Republicans and Republican leaners and Republicans both refer to respondents who identify politically with the Republican Party or are independent or identify with some other party but lean toward the Republican Party.