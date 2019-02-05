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Smartphone Ownership Is Growing Rapidly Around the World, but Not Always Equally

Acknowledgments

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Table of Contents
  1. Smartphone Ownership Is Growing Rapidly Around the World, but Not Always Equally
  2. 1. Digital connectivity growing rapidly in emerging economies
  3. 2. In emerging economies, smartphone adoption has grown more quickly among younger generations
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix A: Economic categorization
  7. Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
  8. Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social media sites
  9. Appendix D: Defining internet users
  10. Appendix E: Detailed Tables

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Kyle Taylor, Research Analyst Laura Silver, Senior Researcher

James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager     Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research     Kat Devlin, Research Associate  Moira Fagan, Research Assistant Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Christine Huang, Research Assistant Courtney Johnson, Research Associate Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Stacy Pancratz, Research Methodologist Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Research Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer Bruce Stokes, Director, Global Economic Attitudes   Christine Tamir, Research Assistant Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research

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Table of Contents

  1. Smartphone Ownership Is Growing Rapidly Around the World, but Not Always Equally
  2. 1. Digital connectivity growing rapidly in emerging economies
  3. 2. In emerging economies, smartphone adoption has grown more quickly among younger generations
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix A: Economic categorization
  7. Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
  8. Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social media sites
  9. Appendix D: Defining internet users
  10. Appendix E: Detailed Tables