Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.
Kyle Taylor, Research Analyst Laura Silver, Senior Researcher
James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research Kat Devlin, Research Associate Moira Fagan, Research Assistant Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Christine Huang, Research Assistant Courtney Johnson, Research Associate Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Stacy Pancratz, Research Methodologist Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Research Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer Bruce Stokes, Director, Global Economic Attitudes Christine Tamir, Research Assistant Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research