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Smartphone Ownership Is Growing Rapidly Around the World, but Not Always Equally

Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social media sites

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Table of Contents
  1. Smartphone Ownership Is Growing Rapidly Around the World, but Not Always Equally
  2. 1. Digital connectivity growing rapidly in emerging economies
  3. 2. In emerging economies, smartphone adoption has grown more quickly among younger generations
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix A: Economic categorization
  7. Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
  8. Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social media sites
  9. Appendix D: Defining internet users
  10. Appendix E: Detailed Tables
Table showing country-specific examples of social media sites.
Next: Appendix D: Defining internet users
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Table of Contents

  1. Smartphone Ownership Is Growing Rapidly Around the World, but Not Always Equally
  2. 1. Digital connectivity growing rapidly in emerging economies
  3. 2. In emerging economies, smartphone adoption has grown more quickly among younger generations
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix A: Economic categorization
  7. Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
  8. Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social media sites
  9. Appendix D: Defining internet users
  10. Appendix E: Detailed Tables