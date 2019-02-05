- Report
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Smartphone Ownership Is Growing Rapidly Around the World, but Not Always Equally
Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
Table of Contents
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- Smartphone Ownership Is Growing Rapidly Around the World, but Not Always Equally
- 1. Digital connectivity growing rapidly in emerging economies
- 2. In emerging economies, smartphone adoption has grown more quickly among younger generations
- Acknowledgments
- Methodology
- Appendix A: Economic categorization
- Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
- Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social media sites
- Appendix D: Defining internet users
- Appendix E: Detailed Tables