Appendix C: Full list of variables in profile information

The standard profile
- FIPS code
- State of residence
- Census division
- Census region
- Metropolitan area indicator
- Congressional district
- Self-identified community type (urban, suburban, rural)
- Volunteered in the past 12 months
- Own, rent or do not pay for housing
- Lived in current house one year ago
- Ever served in the U.S. military or military reserves
- Frequency of internet use
- Race and ethnicity (any combination of Hispanic or Latino, White, Black, Asian, American Indian or Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander; “some other race or origin;” “mixed race;” or refused to identify a race)
- Hispanic or Latino origin/heritage (among those who identify as Hispanic or Latino)
- Asian origin/heritage (among those who identify as Asian)
- Religion
- Born-again or evangelical Christian
- Frequency of religious service attendance in person
- Importance of religion in their life
- Frequency of prayer
- Marital/relationship status
- Ever married (among those not currently married)
- Parent/guardian of a child of any age (any children under 18; any adult children ages 18 or older)
- Retired
- Disability
- Labor union membership (or similar employee association)
- Political party identification
- Political party lean
- Strength of political party identification
- Closeness to a political party (among leaners)
- Ideology (liberal or conservative)
- Education
- Attended a trade school
- Place of birth (the U.S. or another country)
- Years lived in the U.S. (among those born in another country)
- Citizenship (U.S. or other)
- Voter registration
- Age (calculated from 2025 minus self-reported year of birth)
- Generation
- 2022 congressional election participation (self-reported turnout, self-reported vote choice, validated turnout)
- 2024 presidential election participation (self-reported turnout, self-reported vote choice, validated turnout)
- Gender
- LGBTQ identification
- Number of people in household
- Number of adults in household
- 2024 family income
- 2024 family income tier (upper, middle or lower class, based on regional cost of living)
The extended profile
For a full list of questions used in the extended profile, refer to the Wave 183 topline.8