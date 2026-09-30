Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

Can AI Stand In for Human Survey-Takers? Not Really

Appendix C: Full list of variables in profile information

By , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Can AI Stand In for Human Survey-Takers? Not Really
  2. How well synthetic samples replicate public opinion
  3. Synthetic surveys and ‘timely and topical’ questions
  4. How synthetic respondents express certainty and factual knowledge
  5. How well synthetic polls capture the diversity of public opinion
  6. How synthetic polling results change based on the AI model
  7. Acknowledgements
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: Model prompt text
  10. Appendix B: Additional tables
  11. Appendix C: Full list of variables in profile information

The standard profile

  • FIPS code
  • State of residence
  • Census division
  • Census region
  • Metropolitan area indicator
  • Congressional district
  • Self-identified community type (urban, suburban, rural)
  • Volunteered in the past 12 months
  • Own, rent or do not pay for housing
  • Lived in current house one year ago
  • Ever served in the U.S. military or military reserves
  • Frequency of internet use
  • Race and ethnicity (any combination of Hispanic or Latino, White, Black, Asian, American Indian or Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander; “some other race or origin;” “mixed race;” or refused to identify a race)
  • Hispanic or Latino origin/heritage (among those who identify as Hispanic or Latino)
  • Asian origin/heritage (among those who identify as Asian)
  • Religion
  • Born-again or evangelical Christian
  • Frequency of religious service attendance in person
  • Importance of religion in their life
  • Frequency of prayer
  • Marital/relationship status
  • Ever married (among those not currently married)
  • Parent/guardian of a child of any age (any children under 18; any adult children ages 18 or older)
  • Retired
  • Disability
  • Labor union membership (or similar employee association)
  • Political party identification
  • Political party lean
  • Strength of political party identification
  • Closeness to a political party (among leaners)
  • Ideology (liberal or conservative)
  • Education
  • Attended a trade school
  • Place of birth (the U.S. or another country)
  • Years lived in the U.S. (among those born in another country)
  • Citizenship (U.S. or other)
  • Voter registration
  • Age (calculated from 2025 minus self-reported year of birth)
  • Generation
  • 2022 congressional election participation (self-reported turnout, self-reported vote choice, validated turnout)
  • 2024 presidential election participation (self-reported turnout, self-reported vote choice, validated turnout)
  • Gender
  • LGBTQ identification
  • Number of people in household
  • Number of adults in household
  • 2024 family income
  • 2024 family income tier (upper, middle or lower class, based on regional cost of living)

The extended profile

For a full list of questions used in the extended profile, refer to the Wave 183 topline.8

← Prev Page
167891011
Next Page →
  1. Variables POLFUT, NATPROBS battery (DEF, IMM, GUN, CLIM, RAC, VCRI and INEQ), GOVSIZE_SM, GOVSIZE_BIG, SNGLPYER, NOGOVTHC, THERMO battery (THERMREP and THERMDEM), SOSEC_RED, SOSEC_KEEP, SHTDWN_KNOW, KNOW_SHTDWN, KNOW_SHTDWN_WHY and SHTDWN_SELF_CONF were not included in the extended profile.
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. Can AI Stand In for Human Survey-Takers? Not Really
  2. How well synthetic samples replicate public opinion
  3. Synthetic surveys and ‘timely and topical’ questions
  4. How synthetic respondents express certainty and factual knowledge
  5. How well synthetic polls capture the diversity of public opinion
  6. How synthetic polling results change based on the AI model
  7. Acknowledgements
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: Model prompt text
  10. Appendix B: Additional tables
  11. Appendix C: Full list of variables in profile information