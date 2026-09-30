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Can AI Stand In for Human Survey-Takers? Not Really

Appendix B: Additional tables

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Table of Contents
  1. Can AI Stand In for Human Survey-Takers? Not Really
  2. How well synthetic samples replicate public opinion
  3. Synthetic surveys and ‘timely and topical’ questions
  4. How synthetic respondents express certainty and factual knowledge
  5. How well synthetic polls capture the diversity of public opinion
  6. How synthetic polling results change based on the AI model
  7. Acknowledgements
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: Model prompt text
  10. Appendix B: Additional tables
  11. Appendix C: Full list of variables in profile information
Different models get different questions correct
Questions where each synthetic sample achieved a question-level average absolute error of 5.0 percentage points or less, when compared with real ATP data
GPT-5.1Both modelsClaude Opus 4.6
• Whether there are clear solutions to most
big issues facing the country today		• Have an IRA, 401(k) or similar retirement account• Satisfaction with the way things are going in this country today
• Whether 2026 will be better than or worse than 2025• Whether voting gives people like you some say about how government runs things
• Preference for living in a community where houses are larger and farther apart or smaller and closer to each other• Whether your side has been winning more often than losing in political issues that matter to you over the last few years
• Concern about the cost of housing• Whether the Trump administration’s tariff policies will have a positive or negative overall effect on the country
• Participation in a political campaign, meeting, protest or rally in the last two years• Favorability of suspending all asylum applications from people seeking to live in the U.S. to escape violence or danger
• Whether it’s acceptable or not for federal immigration officers to wear face coverings that hide their identities while working• Whether it matters or not which party wins control of Congress in the 2026 elections
• Trump presidential approval• Whether Trump will be a successful or unsuccessful president in the long run
• Ease or difficulty of someone obtaining an abortion in the area where you live• Whether Democratic congressional leaders this year should work with Trump to accomplish things or stand up to Trump on issues important to their voters
• Whether police should be allowed to stop and search anyone who fits the general definition of a crime suspect• Whether obtaining an abortion in the area where you live should be harder, easier or about the same as it is now”
• Favor or oppose pausing visa applications from people in 75 countries seeking to legally immigrate to the U.S.
• Whether Trump’s economic policies have made economic conditions better, worse or have had not much of an effect”
• Whether you find talking about politics with people you disagree with interesting and informative or stressful and frustrating
• Confidence that Trump has the leadership skills needed to be president
Note: Refer to the Wave 185 questionnaire for full question wording.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults and “digital twins” synthetic analysis using models set to low reasoning with extended profile information and expert reflection. Survey was conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026 (replicated March 2-3 with OpenAI GPT-5.1; and replicated March 9-12 and April 7-10 with Claude Opus 4.6).
“Can AI Stand In for Human Survey-Takers? Not Really”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Different models get different questions correct
Questions where each synthetic sample achieved a question-level average absolute error of 5.0 percentage points or less, when compared with real ATP data
Independent variablen1n2
Germany4060
Spain5050
France6040
Download data as .csv
Note: Refer to the Wave 185 questionnaire for full question wording.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults and “digital twins” synthetic analysis using models set to low reasoning with extended profile information and expert reflection. Survey was conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026 (replicated March 2-3 with OpenAI GPT-5.1; and replicated March 9-12 and April 7-10 with Claude Opus 4.6).
“Can AI Stand In for Human Survey-Takers? Not Really”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Next: Appendix C: Full list of variables in profile information
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Table of Contents

  1. Can AI Stand In for Human Survey-Takers? Not Really
  2. How well synthetic samples replicate public opinion
  3. Synthetic surveys and ‘timely and topical’ questions
  4. How synthetic respondents express certainty and factual knowledge
  5. How well synthetic polls capture the diversity of public opinion
  6. How synthetic polling results change based on the AI model
  7. Acknowledgements
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: Model prompt text
  10. Appendix B: Additional tables
  11. Appendix C: Full list of variables in profile information