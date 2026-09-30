Appendix B: Additional tables

• Whether there are clear solutions to most

big issues facing the country today • Have an IRA, 401(k) or similar retirement account • Satisfaction with the way things are going in this country today



• Whether 2026 will be better than or worse than 2025 • Whether voting gives people like you some say about how government runs things



• Preference for living in a community where houses are larger and farther apart or smaller and closer to each other • Whether your side has been winning more often than losing in political issues that matter to you over the last few years



• Concern about the cost of housing • Whether the Trump administration’s tariff policies will have a positive or negative overall effect on the country



• Participation in a political campaign, meeting, protest or rally in the last two years • Favorability of suspending all asylum applications from people seeking to live in the U.S. to escape violence or danger



• Whether it’s acceptable or not for federal immigration officers to wear face coverings that hide their identities while working • Whether it matters or not which party wins control of Congress in the 2026 elections



• Trump presidential approval • Whether Trump will be a successful or unsuccessful president in the long run



• Ease or difficulty of someone obtaining an abortion in the area where you live • Whether Democratic congressional leaders this year should work with Trump to accomplish things or stand up to Trump on issues important to their voters



• Whether police should be allowed to stop and search anyone who fits the general definition of a crime suspect • Whether obtaining an abortion in the area where you live should be harder, easier or about the same as it is now”

• Favor or oppose pausing visa applications from people in 75 countries seeking to legally immigrate to the U.S.



• Whether Trump’s economic policies have made economic conditions better, worse or have had not much of an effect”

• Whether you find talking about politics with people you disagree with interesting and informative or stressful and frustrating

