Appendix B: Additional tables

Different models get different questions correct
Questions where each synthetic sample achieved a question-level average absolute error of 5.0 percentage points or less, when compared with real ATP data
|GPT-5.1
|Both models
|Claude Opus 4.6
|• Whether there are clear solutions to most
big issues facing the country today
|• Have an IRA, 401(k) or similar retirement account
|• Satisfaction with the way things are going in this country today
|• Whether 2026 will be better than or worse than 2025
|• Whether voting gives people like you some say about how government runs things
|• Preference for living in a community where houses are larger and farther apart or smaller and closer to each other
|• Whether your side has been winning more often than losing in political issues that matter to you over the last few years
|• Concern about the cost of housing
|• Whether the Trump administration’s tariff policies will have a positive or negative overall effect on the country
|• Participation in a political campaign, meeting, protest or rally in the last two years
|• Favorability of suspending all asylum applications from people seeking to live in the U.S. to escape violence or danger
|• Whether it’s acceptable or not for federal immigration officers to wear face coverings that hide their identities while working
|• Whether it matters or not which party wins control of Congress in the 2026 elections
|• Trump presidential approval
|• Whether Trump will be a successful or unsuccessful president in the long run
|• Ease or difficulty of someone obtaining an abortion in the area where you live
|• Whether Democratic congressional leaders this year should work with Trump to accomplish things or stand up to Trump on issues important to their voters
|• Whether police should be allowed to stop and search anyone who fits the general definition of a crime suspect
|• Whether obtaining an abortion in the area where you live should be harder, easier or about the same as it is now”
|• Favor or oppose pausing visa applications from people in 75 countries seeking to legally immigrate to the U.S.
|• Whether Trump’s economic policies have made economic conditions better, worse or have had not much of an effect”
|• Whether you find talking about politics with people you disagree with interesting and informative or stressful and frustrating
|• Confidence that Trump has the leadership skills needed to be president
Note: Refer to the Wave 185 questionnaire for full question wording.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults and “digital twins” synthetic analysis using models set to low reasoning with extended profile information and expert reflection. Survey was conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026 (replicated March 2-3 with OpenAI GPT-5.1; and replicated March 9-12 and April 7-10 with Claude Opus 4.6).
Source: Survey of U.S. adults and “digital twins” synthetic analysis using models set to low reasoning with extended profile information and expert reflection. Survey was conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026 (replicated March 2-3 with OpenAI GPT-5.1; and replicated March 9-12 and April 7-10 with Claude Opus 4.6).
“Can AI Stand In for Human Survey-Takers? Not Really”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Different models get different questions correct
Questions where each synthetic sample achieved a question-level average absolute error of 5.0 percentage points or less, when compared with real ATP data
|Independent variable
|n1
|n2
|Germany
|40
|60
|Spain
|50
|50
|France
|60
|40
Note: Refer to the Wave 185 questionnaire for full question wording.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults and “digital twins” synthetic analysis using models set to low reasoning with extended profile information and expert reflection. Survey was conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026 (replicated March 2-3 with OpenAI GPT-5.1; and replicated March 9-12 and April 7-10 with Claude Opus 4.6).
Source: Survey of U.S. adults and “digital twins” synthetic analysis using models set to low reasoning with extended profile information and expert reflection. Survey was conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026 (replicated March 2-3 with OpenAI GPT-5.1; and replicated March 9-12 and April 7-10 with Claude Opus 4.6).
“Can AI Stand In for Human Survey-Takers? Not Really”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER