Acknowledgements

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:
Primary researchers
Athena Chapekis, Computational Social Scientist
Arnold Lau, Former Research Methodologist
Andrew Mercer, Principal Research Methodologist
Samuel Bestvater, Associate Director, Data Labs
Sono Shah, Former Associate Director, Data Labs
Research team
Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs
Anna Brown, Senior Survey Manager
Skyler Seets, Computational Social Science Assistant
Anna Lieb, Computational Social Science Analyst
Kaitlyn Radde, Computational Social Science Assistant
Editorial and graphic design
Carson TerBush, Associate Information Graphics Designer
Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist
Communications and web publishing
Sogand Afkari, New Media Manager
DeVonte Smith, Communications Associate
Nida Asheer, Senior Communications Manager
Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer
Joy Li, Assistant Digital Producer
Alexander Basescu, Content Strategy Analyst
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Rachel Drian, Courtney Kennedy, Ashley Amaya, Scott Keeter and Claudia Deane.