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Can AI Stand In for Human Survey-Takers? Not Really

Acknowledgements

By , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Can AI Stand In for Human Survey-Takers? Not Really
  2. How well synthetic samples replicate public opinion
  3. Synthetic surveys and ‘timely and topical’ questions
  4. How synthetic respondents express certainty and factual knowledge
  5. How well synthetic polls capture the diversity of public opinion
  6. How synthetic polling results change based on the AI model
  7. Acknowledgements
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: Model prompt text
  10. Appendix B: Additional tables
  11. Appendix C: Full list of variables in profile information

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Primary researchers

Athena Chapekis, Computational Social Scientist

Arnold Lau, Former Research Methodologist

Andrew Mercer, Principal Research Methodologist

Samuel Bestvater, Associate Director, Data Labs

Sono Shah, Former Associate Director, Data Labs

Research team

Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs

Anna Brown, Senior Survey Manager

Skyler Seets, Computational Social Science Assistant

Anna Lieb, Computational Social Science Analyst

Kaitlyn Radde, Computational Social Science Assistant

Editorial and graphic design

Carson TerBush, Associate Information Graphics Designer

Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist

Communications and web publishing

Sogand Afkari, New Media Manager

DeVonte Smith, Communications Associate

Nida Asheer, Senior Communications Manager

Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer

Joy Li, Assistant Digital Producer

Alexander Basescu, Content Strategy Analyst

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Rachel Drian, Courtney Kennedy, Ashley Amaya, Scott Keeter and Claudia Deane.

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Table of Contents

  1. Can AI Stand In for Human Survey-Takers? Not Really
  2. How well synthetic samples replicate public opinion
  3. Synthetic surveys and ‘timely and topical’ questions
  4. How synthetic respondents express certainty and factual knowledge
  5. How well synthetic polls capture the diversity of public opinion
  6. How synthetic polling results change based on the AI model
  7. Acknowledgements
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: Model prompt text
  10. Appendix B: Additional tables
  11. Appendix C: Full list of variables in profile information