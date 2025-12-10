Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Short Reads

|

Most Americans say government has a responsibility to ensure health care coverage

By

Most Americans (66%) say the federal government has a responsibility to make sure all Americans have health care coverage. Far fewer (33%) say it does not, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025, among 10,357 U.S. adults.

About two-thirds of U.S. adults say government should make sure all Americans have health care
Is it the federal government’s responsibility to make sure all Americans have health care coverage (%)?
Note: Those who said government should or should not be responsible but did not offer a more specific response are shown but not labeled.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
About two-thirds of U.S. adults say government should make sure all Americans have health care
Is it the federal government’s responsibility to make sure all Americans have health care coverage (%)?
Share
No government involvement of any kind7
Continue Medicare/Medicaid26
Mix of government and private programs31
Single national government program35
Yes, government is responsible, DK/Ref.1
No, government is not responsible, DK/Ref.<1
DK/Ref.1
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who said government should or should not be responsible but did not offer a more specific response are shown but not labeled.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Yet those who say the federal government has this responsibility are split over how it should ensure coverage:

  • 35% of all adults favor a single national health insurance system run by the government.
  • 31% say insurance should continue to be provided through a mix of private companies and government programs.

Most of those who say the federal government is not responsible for ensuring coverage say it should continue to cover seniors and the very poor through Medicare and Medicaid:

  • 26% of all adults say these programs should continue.
  • 7% say the federal government should not be involved in providing health insurance at all.
How we did this

Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to understand public opinion on the government’s role in providing health insurance.

For this analysis, we surveyed 10,357 U.S. adults from Nov. 17 to 30, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection.

Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education, presidential vote (among voters) and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

These views are essentially unchanged over the last year. Still, the share of adults who say the government has a responsibility to make sure all Americans have health coverage remains modestly higher than it was a few years ago (62% in 2021). That primarily reflects a shift in Republicans’ views.

A 59% majority of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say the federal government is not responsible for ensuring health coverage for all, while 41% say it is. Republicans’ views haven’t changed since last year, but the share who say government has this responsibility is 9 percentage points higher than in 2021.

Meanwhile, 90% of Democrats and Democratic leaners say the government has a responsibility to ensure coverage. This includes 52% who say the government should run a single national insurance program and 37% who prefer the current mix of private insurance and government programs. One-in-ten Democrats say the government does not have the responsibility to ensure health care coverage. These views haven’t changed much in recent years.

Share of Americans saying government has a responsibility to ensure health coverage is relatively stable since last year, but up since 2021
Is it the federal government’s responsibility to make sure all Americans have health care coverage (%)?
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Share of Americans saying government has a responsibility to ensure health coverage is relatively stable since last year, but up since 2021
Is it the federal government’s responsibility to make sure all Americans have health care coverage (%)?
DateYes, government is responsibleNo government is not responsible
Total11/30/256633
Total4/14/246534
Total7/18/216237
Total8/2/206337
Total9/15/195941
Total8/4/196237
Rep/Lean Rep11/30/254159
Rep/Lean Rep4/14/244060
Rep/Lean Rep7/18/213268
Rep/Lean Rep8/2/203466
Rep/Lean Rep9/15/193070
Rep/Lean Rep8/4/193168
Dem/Lean Dem11/30/259010
Dem/Lean Dem4/14/248811
Dem/Lean Dem7/18/218712
Dem/Lean Dem8/2/208812
Dem/Lean Dem9/15/198317
Dem/Lean Dem8/4/198712
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

How views differ across demographic groups

Majorities of Americans across income levels say the federal government has a responsibility to make sure all Americans have health care coverage. However, adults in lower-income households are particularly likely to say this.

There are wide differences between higher- and lower-income Republicans on this question:

  • 60% of Republicans with lower incomes say ensuring health coverage for all is the federal government’s responsibility. This includes 27% who say this should be done through a single national insurance program.
  • Far smaller shares of Republicans with middle incomes (36%) and upper incomes (28%) say the government has this responsibility.
Lower-income Republicans are much more likely than those with middle, upper incomes to say government is responsible for ensuring health care coverage
Is it the federal government’s responsibility to make sure all Americans have health care coverage (%)?
Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Lower-income Republicans are much more likely than those with middle, upper incomes to say government is responsible for ensuring health care coverage
Is it the federal government’s responsibility to make sure all Americans have health care coverage (%)?
NET Yes, government is responsibleSingle national government programMix of government and private programsContinue Medicare/MedicaidNo government involvement of any kindNET No government is not responsible
Total66353126733
Rep/Lean Rep411723461359
Dem/Lean Dem9052378210
Lower Income77393718423
Middle Income62342729837
Upper Income61332831839
Rep/Lean Rep Lower Income60273332840
Rep/Lean Rep Middle Income361521491564
Rep/Lean Rep Upper Income28919571472
Dem/Lean Dem Lower Income8948418210
Dem/Lean Dem Middle Income8955339111
Dem/Lean Dem Upper Income925635718
Download data as .csv
Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

By contrast, overwhelming majorities of Democrats at all income levels say the federal government is responsible for ensuring health coverage for all. Still, there are modest differences in views of how this should happen:

  • Majorities of middle-income (55%) and upper-income Democrats (56%) say a single national program should provide insurance for all Americans.
  • Fewer Democrats with lower incomes (48%) say this.

Americans’ views on whether the federal government has a responsibility to ensure all Americans have health care coverage also vary across other demographic categories, including race and ethnicity, age, and education.

How various groups view government’s responsibility to ensure health coverage
Is it the federal government’s responsibility to make sure all Americans have health care coverage (%)?
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include only those who report being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
How various groups view government’s responsibility to ensure health coverage
Is it the federal government’s responsibility to make sure all Americans have health care coverage (%)?
NET Yes, government is responsible Single national government programMix of government and private programsContinue Medicare/MedicaidNo government involvement of any kindNET No, government is not responsible
Total66353126733
White59322731840
Black85374712214
Hispanic75413319524
Asian*78453218321
Ages 18-2974462816925
30-4967392724832
50-6463313130636
65+62233832436
Postgrad70403022729
College grad63362729736
Some college65362926834
HS or less67323425631
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include only those who report being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Note: This is an update of an analysis originally published on Sept. 29, 2020. Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

Topics

Download Andrew Daniller's photo

Andrew Daniller is a research associate focusing on politics at Pew Research Center.